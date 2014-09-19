Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Sep 19, 2014 | 2:05pm EDT

iPhone mania

A man wearing a mask depicting Apple's co-founder Steve Jobs holds up a cardboard cut-out of Apple's new iPhone 6, as he walks into the Apple Store at Tokyo's Omotesando shopping district September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Friday, September 19, 2014
Protesters from the Students and Scholars movement hang a banner to demonstrate against what they see as issues in the labor practices adopted by some component suppliers used by Apple outside an Apple Store in Hong Kong September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Friday, September 19, 2014
Customers scuffle for their place in line as they wait to buy the newly released iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus, on the first day of sales outside the Apple store at Grand Central Terminal in New York September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Friday, September 19, 2014
An Apple store employee serves coffee to customers standing in a line on the first day the new iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus went on sale in Sydney September 19, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

Friday, September 19, 2014
A man places collects bags containing the newly released iPhone 6, outside an Apple store in Hong Kong September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Friday, September 19, 2014
A man shows his iPhone 6 as he walks out from the Apple Store at Tokyo's Omotesando shopping district September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Friday, September 19, 2014
Michele Mattana of Sardinia, Italy, poses with an iPhone 6 Plus and an iPhone 6 on the first day of sales at the Fifth Avenue store in Manhattan, New York September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Friday, September 19, 2014
Local resident Andreas Gibson celebrates after being the first to exit the Fifth Avenue store after purchasing an iPhone 6 on the first day of sales in Manhattan, New York September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Friday, September 19, 2014
A man wearing a replica of an iPhone 6 Plus model on his head yawns while waiting for the release of Apple's new iPhone 6 and 6 Plus, in front of the Apple Store at Tokyo's Omotesando shopping district September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Friday, September 19, 2014
A man poses for a photo after buying the newly released iPhone 6 at the Apple store in Berlin September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Hannibal

Friday, September 19, 2014
Customers stand in line on the first day of sale for the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus outside the Apple store in Hong Kong September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Friday, September 19, 2014
David Rahimi holds up his iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus after he became the first customer to purchase them after they went on sale at the Apple store in Sydney September 19, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

Friday, September 19, 2014
Customers await with hundreds of others to purchase iPhone 6 on the first day of sales outside the Fifth Avenue Apple store in Manhattan, New York September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Friday, September 19, 2014
Shoppers are welcomed by staff on the first day of sale for the iPhone 6 and 6 Plus at the Apple Store in Tokyo's Omotesando shopping district September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Friday, September 19, 2014
People line up outside an Apple premium reseller store in Hong Kong September 17, 2014, two days ahead of the release of iPhone 6 and 6 Plus. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Friday, September 19, 2014
Traders buy the newly-released Apple iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus smart phones from people who bought the phones earlier from the Apple store, at Hong Kong's Mongkok shopping district September 19, 2014. According to the traders, they plan on selling the phones in mainland China. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Friday, September 19, 2014
A woman walks past as customers wait in line to buy the newly released iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus, on the first day of sales outside the Apple store at Grand Central Terminal in New York September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Friday, September 19, 2014
A man enjoys his shisha as he camps with others outside an Apple store, as they wait for the start of the new iPhone 6 sale in Frankfurt, September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Friday, September 19, 2014
Customers wait in line on the first day of sale for the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus outside the Apple store at Grand Central Terminal in New York September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Friday, September 19, 2014
Canadian Jastin Leung, 28, who came to Japan for a vacation and works as a financial planner in Hong Kong, holds some of his Apple iPhone 6 near the Apple Store at Tokyo's Omotesando shopping district September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Friday, September 19, 2014
A protester from the Students and Scholars movement holds a sign reading "Poison Apple" to demonstrate against what the organisation see as issues in the labour practices adopted by some component suppliers used by Apple outside an Apple Store in Hong Kong September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Friday, September 19, 2014
People camp outside the Apple's flagship store in Berlin, September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Friday, September 19, 2014
Helge Bruhn (L) and Phil, who didn't give his last name, camp ahead of the September 19 release of the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus, in front of an Apple Store at Kuerfuerstendamm boulevard in Berlin September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Friday, September 19, 2014
People wait for the release of Apple's new iPhone 6 and 6 Plus in front of the Apple Store at Tokyo's Ginza shopping district September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Friday, September 19, 2014
