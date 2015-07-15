Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Jul 15, 2015 | 1:35am EDT

Iran celebrates nuclear deal

Iranians gesture as they celebrate in the street following a nuclear deal with major powers, in Tehran July 14, 2015. Iran's president Hassan Rouhani said on Tuesday a nuclear deal with major powers would open a new chapter of cooperation with the outside world after years of sanctions, predicting the "win-win" result would gradually eliminate mutual mistrust. REUTERS/TIMA

Iranians gesture as they celebrate in the street following a nuclear deal with major powers, in Tehran July 14, 2015. Iran's president Hassan Rouhani said on Tuesday a nuclear deal with major powers would open a new chapter of cooperation with the...more

Reuters / Tuesday, July 14, 2015
Iranians gesture as they celebrate in the street following a nuclear deal with major powers, in Tehran July 14, 2015. Iran's president Hassan Rouhani said on Tuesday a nuclear deal with major powers would open a new chapter of cooperation with the outside world after years of sanctions, predicting the "win-win" result would gradually eliminate mutual mistrust. REUTERS/TIMA
Close
1 / 12
Iranians hold street celebrations following a nuclear deal with major powers, in Tehran July 14, 2015. REUTERS/TIMA

Iranians hold street celebrations following a nuclear deal with major powers, in Tehran July 14, 2015. REUTERS/TIMA

Reuters / Tuesday, July 14, 2015
Iranians hold street celebrations following a nuclear deal with major powers, in Tehran July 14, 2015. REUTERS/TIMA
Close
2 / 12
Iranians celebrate in the streets following a nuclear deal with six major world powers, in Tehran July 14, 2015. REUTERS/TIMA

Iranians celebrate in the streets following a nuclear deal with six major world powers, in Tehran July 14, 2015. REUTERS/TIMA

Reuters / Tuesday, July 14, 2015
Iranians celebrate in the streets following a nuclear deal with six major world powers, in Tehran July 14, 2015. REUTERS/TIMA
Close
3 / 12
Iranians celebrate on the streets following a nuclear deal with major powers, in Tehran July 14, 2015. REUTERS/TIMA

Iranians celebrate on the streets following a nuclear deal with major powers, in Tehran July 14, 2015. REUTERS/TIMA

Reuters / Tuesday, July 14, 2015
Iranians celebrate on the streets following a nuclear deal with major powers, in Tehran July 14, 2015. REUTERS/TIMA
Close
4 / 12
Iranians hold pictures of Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif as they celebrate in the street following a nuclear deal with major powers, in Tehran July 14, 2015. REUTERS/TIMA

Iranians hold pictures of Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif as they celebrate in the street following a nuclear deal with major powers, in Tehran July 14, 2015. REUTERS/TIMA

Reuters / Tuesday, July 14, 2015
Iranians hold pictures of Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif as they celebrate in the street following a nuclear deal with major powers, in Tehran July 14, 2015. REUTERS/TIMA
Close
5 / 12
An Iranian woman gestures as she celebrates in the streets following a nuclear deal with major powers, in Tehran July 14, 2015. REUTERS/TIMA

An Iranian woman gestures as she celebrates in the streets following a nuclear deal with major powers, in Tehran July 14, 2015. REUTERS/TIMA

Reuters / Tuesday, July 14, 2015
An Iranian woman gestures as she celebrates in the streets following a nuclear deal with major powers, in Tehran July 14, 2015. REUTERS/TIMA
Close
6 / 12
Iranians celebrate on the streets following a nuclear deal with major powers, in Tehran July 14, 2015. REUTERS/TIMA

Iranians celebrate on the streets following a nuclear deal with major powers, in Tehran July 14, 2015. REUTERS/TIMA

Reuters / Tuesday, July 14, 2015
Iranians celebrate on the streets following a nuclear deal with major powers, in Tehran July 14, 2015. REUTERS/TIMA
Close
7 / 12
Iranian women gesture as they celebrate in the streets following a nuclear deal with major powers, in Tehran July 14, 2015. REUTERS/TIMA

Iranian women gesture as they celebrate in the streets following a nuclear deal with major powers, in Tehran July 14, 2015. REUTERS/TIMA

Reuters / Tuesday, July 14, 2015
Iranian women gesture as they celebrate in the streets following a nuclear deal with major powers, in Tehran July 14, 2015. REUTERS/TIMA
Close
8 / 12
Iranians celebrate in the streets following a nuclear deal with six major world powers in Tehran July 14, 2015. REUTERS/TIMA

Iranians celebrate in the streets following a nuclear deal with six major world powers in Tehran July 14, 2015. REUTERS/TIMA

Reuters / Tuesday, July 14, 2015
Iranians celebrate in the streets following a nuclear deal with six major world powers in Tehran July 14, 2015. REUTERS/TIMA
Close
9 / 12
Iranians celebrate in the streets following a nuclear deal with major powers, in Tehran July 14, 2015. REUTERS/TIMA

Iranians celebrate in the streets following a nuclear deal with major powers, in Tehran July 14, 2015. REUTERS/TIMA

Reuters / Tuesday, July 14, 2015
Iranians celebrate in the streets following a nuclear deal with major powers, in Tehran July 14, 2015. REUTERS/TIMA
Close
10 / 12
A boy gestures as Iranians celebrate in the streets following a nuclear deal with major powers, in Tehran July 14, 2015. REUTERS/TIMA

A boy gestures as Iranians celebrate in the streets following a nuclear deal with major powers, in Tehran July 14, 2015. REUTERS/TIMA

Reuters / Tuesday, July 14, 2015
A boy gestures as Iranians celebrate in the streets following a nuclear deal with major powers, in Tehran July 14, 2015. REUTERS/TIMA
Close
11 / 12
A man holds a picture of Iran's President Hassan Rouhani as he celebrates with others in the streets following a nuclear deal with major powers, in Tehran July 14, 2015. REUTERS/TIMA

A man holds a picture of Iran's President Hassan Rouhani as he celebrates with others in the streets following a nuclear deal with major powers, in Tehran July 14, 2015. REUTERS/TIMA

Reuters / Tuesday, July 14, 2015
A man holds a picture of Iran's President Hassan Rouhani as he celebrates with others in the streets following a nuclear deal with major powers, in Tehran July 14, 2015. REUTERS/TIMA
Close
12 / 12
View Again
View Next
Power of solar

Power of solar

Next Slideshows

Power of solar

Power of solar

Cars, boats and bikes are not the only objects that run on solar power.

Jul 14 2015
Westgate: After the massacre

Westgate: After the massacre

The Westgate shopping mall, which was closed in the aftermath of a 2013 attack that killed 67 people, will reopen this week.

Jul 14 2015
Scott Walker's White House run

Scott Walker's White House run

Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker becomes the 15th candidate to seek the 2016 Republican presidential nomination.

Jul 13 2015
Typhoon slams eastern China

Typhoon slams eastern China

Typhoon Chan-hom, one of the most powerful typhoons to strike eastern China in decades, disrupted travel and forced the evacuation of more than a million...

Jul 13 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast