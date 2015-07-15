Iran celebrates nuclear deal
Iranians gesture as they celebrate in the street following a nuclear deal with major powers, in Tehran July 14, 2015. Iran's president Hassan Rouhani said on Tuesday a nuclear deal with major powers would open a new chapter of cooperation with the...more
Iranians hold street celebrations following a nuclear deal with major powers, in Tehran July 14, 2015. REUTERS/TIMA
Iranians celebrate in the streets following a nuclear deal with six major world powers, in Tehran July 14, 2015. REUTERS/TIMA
Iranians celebrate on the streets following a nuclear deal with major powers, in Tehran July 14, 2015. REUTERS/TIMA
Iranians hold pictures of Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif as they celebrate in the street following a nuclear deal with major powers, in Tehran July 14, 2015. REUTERS/TIMA
An Iranian woman gestures as she celebrates in the streets following a nuclear deal with major powers, in Tehran July 14, 2015. REUTERS/TIMA
Iranians celebrate on the streets following a nuclear deal with major powers, in Tehran July 14, 2015. REUTERS/TIMA
Iranian women gesture as they celebrate in the streets following a nuclear deal with major powers, in Tehran July 14, 2015. REUTERS/TIMA
Iranians celebrate in the streets following a nuclear deal with six major world powers in Tehran July 14, 2015. REUTERS/TIMA
Iranians celebrate in the streets following a nuclear deal with major powers, in Tehran July 14, 2015. REUTERS/TIMA
A boy gestures as Iranians celebrate in the streets following a nuclear deal with major powers, in Tehran July 14, 2015. REUTERS/TIMA
A man holds a picture of Iran's President Hassan Rouhani as he celebrates with others in the streets following a nuclear deal with major powers, in Tehran July 14, 2015. REUTERS/TIMA
Next Slideshows
Power of solar
Cars, boats and bikes are not the only objects that run on solar power.
Westgate: After the massacre
The Westgate shopping mall, which was closed in the aftermath of a 2013 attack that killed 67 people, will reopen this week.
Scott Walker's White House run
Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker becomes the 15th candidate to seek the 2016 Republican presidential nomination.
Typhoon slams eastern China
Typhoon Chan-hom, one of the most powerful typhoons to strike eastern China in decades, disrupted travel and forced the evacuation of more than a million...
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.