Iran gears up for presidential election

Men use their smartphones to follow election news as posters of Iran's President Hassan Rouhani are seen in Tehran, Iran May 17, 2017. Iranians vote for president on Friday in a contest likely to determine whether Tehran's re-engagement with the world stalls or quickens, although whatever the outcome no change is expected to its revolutionary system of conservative clerical rule. REUTERS/TIMA

Reuters / Wednesday, May 17, 2017
Iran's President Hassan Rouhani attends a ceremony marking the beginning of production of new Iran Khodro products, Dena+ and Peugeot 2008, in Tehran, Iran, May 2, 2017. Seeking a second term, pragmatist President Hassan Rouhani, 68, remains the narrow favorite, but hardline rivals have hammered him over his failure to boost an economy weakened by decades of sanctions. President.ir/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, May 16, 2017
Supporters of Iranian presidential candidate Ebrahim Raisi gather during a campaign meeting at the Mosalla mosque in Tehran, Iran, May 16, 2017. Rouhani's strongest challenger is hardline cleric Raisi, 56, who says Iran does not need foreign help and promises a revival of the values of the 1979 Islamic Revolution. He is backed by Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards, the country's top security force, their affiliated volunteer Basij militia, hardline clerics and two influential clerical groups. REUTERS/TIMA

Reuters / Tuesday, May 16, 2017
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei waves before speaking to the audience in Tehran, Iran, May 17, 2017. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei denounced the heated rhetoric of Iran's presidential election campaign on Wednesday as "unworthy", a thinly-veiled rebuke of pragmatist President Hassan Rouhani's attacks on his main conservative challenger. Khamenei's intervention two days before Iranians go to the polls could help sway the vote by signalling the supreme leader's dissatisfaction with Rouhani's conduct. "In the election debates, some remarks were made that were unworthy of the Iranian nation. But the (wide) participation of the people will erase all of that," Khamenei told an audience on Wednesday, according to his own website. Leader.ir/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, May 17, 2017
Supporters of Iranian presidential candidate Ebrahim Raisi hold his posters outside the Mosalla mosque in Tehran, Iran, May 16, 2017. REUTERS/TIMA

Reuters / Tuesday, May 16, 2017
An Iranian woman uses her mobile phone to follow election news in a coffee shop in Tehran, Iran May 17, 2017. REUTERS/TIMA

Reuters / Wednesday, May 17, 2017
Ebrahim Raisi gestures in this undated handout photo provided by Tasnim News Agency on May 9, 2017. The main challenger Raisi is a close ally and protege of Khamenei, and was one of four Islamic judges who ordered the execution of thousands of political prisoners in 1988. Iranian media have discussed him as a potential future successor to Khamenei, who turns 78 in July. Raisi has appealed to poorer voters by pledging to create millions of jobs. Tasnim News Agency/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, May 09, 2017
An Iranian woman uses her mobile phone as she rests at a park in Tehran, Iran, May 16, 2017. Many Iranians feel a 2015 agreement Rouhani championed with major powers to lift sanctions in return for curbing Iran's nuclear program has failed to produce the jobs, growth and foreign investment he said would follow. The normally mild-mannered cleric is trying to hold on to office by firing up reformist voters who want less confrontation abroad and more social and economic freedom at home. REUTERS/TIMA

Reuters / Tuesday, May 16, 2017
An Iranian glass seller uses his smartphone to follow election news in Tehran, Iran May 17, 2017. REUTERS/TIMA

Reuters / Wednesday, May 17, 2017
Iran's President Hassan Rouhani speaks as he visits Azadshahr mine explosion site in Azadshahr, Golestan Province, Iran May 7, 2017. Rouhani's trip to the coal mine in northern Iran was all going to plan, until the crowd massed in front of his car chanting "it's a day of mourning for workers". Seconds later, shaky footage of the protest showed a man jumping onto the bonnet and stamping hard on the metalwork, a rare direct confrontation against the background of a highly-charged election race that keeps returning to one subject - Iran's stuttering economy. Rouhani was officially there to visit families bereaved by an explosion at Zemestanyurt mine. But the protest slogans broadened out into other areas - poor safety standards, late payments, poor insurance coverage and seasonal unemployment. President.ir/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, May 08, 2017
Supporters of Iranian presidential candidate Ebrahim Raisi chant slogans during a campaign meeting at the Mosalla mosque in Tehran, Iran, May 16, 2017. Under Iran's system, the powers of the elected president are circumscribed by those of the conservative supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who has been in power since 1989. All candidates must be vetted by a hardline body. Nevertheless, elections are fiercely contested and can bring about change within the system of rule overseen by Shi'ite Muslim clerics. REUTERS/TIMA

Reuters / Tuesday, May 16, 2017
A man uses his smartphone to follow election news in Tehran, Iran May 17, 2017. REUTERS/TIMA

Reuters / Wednesday, May 17, 2017
An Iranian girl uses her mobile phone to follow election news in a coffee shop in Tehran, Iran May 17, 2017. REUTERS/TIMA

Reuters / Wednesday, May 17, 2017
Supporters of Iranian presidential candidate Ebrahim Raisi use their smartphones to follow election news in Tehran, Iran May 17, 2017. REUTERS/TIMA

Reuters / Wednesday, May 17, 2017
Supporters of Iranian presidential candidate Ebrahim Raisi gather during a campaign meeting at the Mosalla mosque in Tehran, Iran, May 16, 2017. REUTERS/TIMA

Reuters / Tuesday, May 16, 2017
Iran's President Hassan Rouhani checks a car during a ceremony marking the beginning of production of new Iran Khodro products, Dena+ and Peugeot 2008, in Tehran, Iran, May 2, 2017. President.ir/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, May 16, 2017
Supporters of Iranian presidential candidate Ebrahim Raisi gather during a campaign meeting at the Mosalla mosque in Tehran, Iran, May 16, 2017. REUTERS/TIMA

Reuters / Tuesday, May 16, 2017
Iran's President Hassan Rouhani speaks as he visits Azadshahr mine explosion site in Azadshahr, Golestan Province, Iran May 7, 2017. President.ir/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, May 08, 2017
Supporters of Iranian presidential candidate Ebrahim Raisi arrive to take part in a campaign meeting at the Mosalla mosque in Tehran, Iran, May 16, 2017. REUTERS/TIMA

Reuters / Tuesday, May 16, 2017
