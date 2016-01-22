Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Jan 21, 2016 | 8:05pm EST

Iran hostages return home

Former U.S. Marine Amir Hekmati, recently released from an Iranian prison, arrives at an airport in Flint, Michigan, January 21, 2016. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Former U.S. Marine Amir Hekmati, recently released from an Iranian prison, arrives at an airport in Flint, Michigan, January 21, 2016. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Reuters / Thursday, January 21, 2016
Former U.S. Marine Amir Hekmati, recently released from an Iranian prison, arrives at an airport in Flint, Michigan, January 21, 2016. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Close
1 / 11
Flint resident Stephanie Walker holds a 'Welcome Home' sign outside the airport where former U.S. Marine Amir Hekmati, recently released from an Iranian prison, arrived in Flint, Michigan, January 21, 2016. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Flint resident Stephanie Walker holds a 'Welcome Home' sign outside the airport where former U.S. Marine Amir Hekmati, recently released from an Iranian prison, arrived in Flint, Michigan, January 21, 2016. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Reuters / Thursday, January 21, 2016
Flint resident Stephanie Walker holds a 'Welcome Home' sign outside the airport where former U.S. Marine Amir Hekmati, recently released from an Iranian prison, arrived in Flint, Michigan, January 21, 2016. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Close
2 / 11
Former U.S. Marine Amir Hekmati, recently released from an Iranian prison, steps out of the plane piloted by Mike Karnowski (R), as he arrives at an airport in Flint, Michigan, January 21, 2016. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Former U.S. Marine Amir Hekmati, recently released from an Iranian prison, steps out of the plane piloted by Mike Karnowski (R), as he arrives at an airport in Flint, Michigan, January 21, 2016. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Reuters / Thursday, January 21, 2016
Former U.S. Marine Amir Hekmati, recently released from an Iranian prison, steps out of the plane piloted by Mike Karnowski (R), as he arrives at an airport in Flint, Michigan, January 21, 2016. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Close
3 / 11
Jason Rezaian, one of the U.S. citizens recently released from detention in Iran, waves to media as he stands with his wife Yeganeh Salehi and mother Mary Rezaian outside the Emergency Room of the Landstuhl Regional Medical Center in the town of Landstuhl, Germany, January 20, 2016. Rezaian was one of four American prisoners released by Iran ahead of the lifting of international sanctions as part of a deal between major powers and Iran to curb Tehran's nuclear program. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Jason Rezaian, one of the U.S. citizens recently released from detention in Iran, waves to media as he stands with his wife Yeganeh Salehi and mother Mary Rezaian outside the Emergency Room of the Landstuhl Regional Medical Center in the town of...more

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2016
Jason Rezaian, one of the U.S. citizens recently released from detention in Iran, waves to media as he stands with his wife Yeganeh Salehi and mother Mary Rezaian outside the Emergency Room of the Landstuhl Regional Medical Center in the town of Landstuhl, Germany, January 20, 2016. Rezaian was one of four American prisoners released by Iran ahead of the lifting of international sanctions as part of a deal between major powers and Iran to curb Tehran's nuclear program. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
4 / 11
Jason Rezaian, Washington Post reporter and one of the U.S. citizens recently released from detention in Iran, speaks to his mother Mary Rezaian as they pose outside the Emergency Room of the Landstuhl Regional Medical Center in the town of Landstuhl, Germany, January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Jason Rezaian, Washington Post reporter and one of the U.S. citizens recently released from detention in Iran, speaks to his mother Mary Rezaian as they pose outside the Emergency Room of the Landstuhl Regional Medical Center in the town of...more

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2016
Jason Rezaian, Washington Post reporter and one of the U.S. citizens recently released from detention in Iran, speaks to his mother Mary Rezaian as they pose outside the Emergency Room of the Landstuhl Regional Medical Center in the town of Landstuhl, Germany, January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
5 / 11
A group of retired military veterans gather to welcome back former U.S. Marine Amir Hekmati, recently released from an Iranian prison, arriving at an airport in Flint, Michigan, January 21, 2016. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

A group of retired military veterans gather to welcome back former U.S. Marine Amir Hekmati, recently released from an Iranian prison, arriving at an airport in Flint, Michigan, January 21, 2016. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Reuters / Thursday, January 21, 2016
A group of retired military veterans gather to welcome back former U.S. Marine Amir Hekmati, recently released from an Iranian prison, arriving at an airport in Flint, Michigan, January 21, 2016. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Close
6 / 11
Jason Rezaian, Washington Post reporter and one of the U.S. citizens recently released from detention in Iran, poses to media together with his wife Yeganeh Salehi outside the Emergency Room of the Landstuhl Regional Medical Center in the town of Landstuhl, Germany, January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Jason Rezaian, Washington Post reporter and one of the U.S. citizens recently released from detention in Iran, poses to media together with his wife Yeganeh Salehi outside the Emergency Room of the Landstuhl Regional Medical Center in the town of...more

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2016
Jason Rezaian, Washington Post reporter and one of the U.S. citizens recently released from detention in Iran, poses to media together with his wife Yeganeh Salehi outside the Emergency Room of the Landstuhl Regional Medical Center in the town of Landstuhl, Germany, January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
7 / 11
Amir Hekmati, flanked by U.S. Congressman Dan Kildee and brother-in-law Ramy Kurdi, speaks with media in Landstuhl, Germany, for the first time since his release, January 19, 2016. REUTERS/Hakan Erdem

Amir Hekmati, flanked by U.S. Congressman Dan Kildee and brother-in-law Ramy Kurdi, speaks with media in Landstuhl, Germany, for the first time since his release, January 19, 2016. REUTERS/Hakan Erdem

Reuters / Tuesday, January 19, 2016
Amir Hekmati, flanked by U.S. Congressman Dan Kildee and brother-in-law Ramy Kurdi, speaks with media in Landstuhl, Germany, for the first time since his release, January 19, 2016. REUTERS/Hakan Erdem
Close
8 / 11
Jason Rezaian is pictured with his wife Yeganeh Salehi, mother Mary Rezaian and brother Ali Rezaian in this January 18, 2016 photo taken in Landstuhl, Germany. REUTERS/Martin Baron/The Washington Post

Jason Rezaian is pictured with his wife Yeganeh Salehi, mother Mary Rezaian and brother Ali Rezaian in this January 18, 2016 photo taken in Landstuhl, Germany. REUTERS/Martin Baron/The Washington Post

Reuters / Monday, January 18, 2016
Jason Rezaian is pictured with his wife Yeganeh Salehi, mother Mary Rezaian and brother Ali Rezaian in this January 18, 2016 photo taken in Landstuhl, Germany. REUTERS/Martin Baron/The Washington Post
Close
9 / 11
Amir Hekmati poses with (L to R) family members Ramy Kurdi, Sarah Hekmati, U.S. Congressman Dan Kildee and Leila Hekmati after meeting for the first time since his release at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center in Germany January 18, 2016. REUTERS/The Hekmati Family

Amir Hekmati poses with (L to R) family members Ramy Kurdi, Sarah Hekmati, U.S. Congressman Dan Kildee and Leila Hekmati after meeting for the first time since his release at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center in Germany January 18, 2016....more

Reuters / Monday, January 18, 2016
Amir Hekmati poses with (L to R) family members Ramy Kurdi, Sarah Hekmati, U.S. Congressman Dan Kildee and Leila Hekmati after meeting for the first time since his release at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center in Germany January 18, 2016. REUTERS/The Hekmati Family
Close
10 / 11
Saeed Abedini, a pastor from Idaho is pictured with Congressman Robert Pittenger at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center in Landstuhl, Germany, January 20, 2016. Abedini, 35, an Iranian-American pastor from Idaho was setting up an orphanage in Iran in 2012 when he was detained. REUTERS/Congressman Robert Pittenger

Saeed Abedini, a pastor from Idaho is pictured with Congressman Robert Pittenger at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center in Landstuhl, Germany, January 20, 2016. Abedini, 35, an Iranian-American pastor from Idaho was setting up an orphanage in Iran in...more

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2016
Saeed Abedini, a pastor from Idaho is pictured with Congressman Robert Pittenger at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center in Landstuhl, Germany, January 20, 2016. Abedini, 35, an Iranian-American pastor from Idaho was setting up an orphanage in Iran in 2012 when he was detained. REUTERS/Congressman Robert Pittenger
Close
11 / 11
View Again
View Next
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Next Slideshows

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Jan 21 2016
Litvinenko inquiry points to Putin

Litvinenko inquiry points to Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin probably approved a Russian intelligence operation to murder ex-KBG agent Alexander Litvinenko, a judge led-inquiry into the...

Jan 21 2016
Most Twitter followers

Most Twitter followers

Which celebrities have the most followers on Twitter?

Jan 20 2016
Cruz confidential

Cruz confidential

On the campaign trail with Republican Ted Cruz.

Jan 20 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast