Iran hostages return home

Jason Rezaian, one of the U.S. citizens recently released from detention in Iran, waves to media as he stands with his wife Yeganeh Salehi and mother Mary Rezaian outside the Emergency Room of the Landstuhl Regional Medical Center in the town of Landstuhl, Germany, January 20, 2016. Rezaian was one of four American prisoners released by Iran ahead of the lifting of international sanctions as part of a deal between major powers and Iran to curb Tehran's nuclear program. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

