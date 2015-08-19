Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Aug 19, 2015 | 2:40pm EDT

Iran nose job

Iranian surgeon Ali Manafi compares picture of a female patient with her nose after a surgery in the operating room at a hospital in Tehran August 19, 2015. Iran has the most numbers of rhinoplasty procedures, or nose jobs, done in the world, according to local media. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA

Iranian surgeon Ali Manafi compares picture of a female patient with her nose after a surgery in the operating room at a hospital in Tehran August 19, 2015. Iran has the most numbers of rhinoplasty procedures, or nose jobs, done in the world,...more

Reuters / Wednesday, August 19, 2015
Iranian surgeon Ali Manafi compares picture of a female patient with her nose after a surgery in the operating room at a hospital in Tehran August 19, 2015. Iran has the most numbers of rhinoplasty procedures, or nose jobs, done in the world, according to local media. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA
Close
1 / 11
Iranian surgeon Ali Manafi looks at pictures of a female patient in an operating room before performing surgery on her nose at a hospital in Tehran August 19, 2015. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA

Iranian surgeon Ali Manafi looks at pictures of a female patient in an operating room before performing surgery on her nose at a hospital in Tehran August 19, 2015. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA

Reuters / Wednesday, August 19, 2015
Iranian surgeon Ali Manafi looks at pictures of a female patient in an operating room before performing surgery on her nose at a hospital in Tehran August 19, 2015. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA
Close
2 / 11
Iranian surgeon Ali Manafi touches the nose of his female patient in the operating room before performing a surgery on her nose at a hospital in Tehran August 19, 2015. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA

Iranian surgeon Ali Manafi touches the nose of his female patient in the operating room before performing a surgery on her nose at a hospital in Tehran August 19, 2015. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA

Reuters / Wednesday, August 19, 2015
Iranian surgeon Ali Manafi touches the nose of his female patient in the operating room before performing a surgery on her nose at a hospital in Tehran August 19, 2015. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA
Close
3 / 11
A female patient is prepared in the operating room for a surgery on her nose at a hospital in Tehran August 19, 2015. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA

A female patient is prepared in the operating room for a surgery on her nose at a hospital in Tehran August 19, 2015. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA

Reuters / Wednesday, August 19, 2015
A female patient is prepared in the operating room for a surgery on her nose at a hospital in Tehran August 19, 2015. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA
Close
4 / 11
Iranian surgeon Ali Manafi puts on his sterile gown before performing a nose surgery on a female patient in the operating room at a hospital in Tehran August 19, 2015. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA

Iranian surgeon Ali Manafi puts on his sterile gown before performing a nose surgery on a female patient in the operating room at a hospital in Tehran August 19, 2015. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA

Reuters / Wednesday, August 19, 2015
Iranian surgeon Ali Manafi puts on his sterile gown before performing a nose surgery on a female patient in the operating room at a hospital in Tehran August 19, 2015. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA
Close
5 / 11
Workers wheel on a stretcher a female patient in the operating room before undergoing a surgery on her nose at a hospital in Tehran August 19, 2015. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA

Workers wheel on a stretcher a female patient in the operating room before undergoing a surgery on her nose at a hospital in Tehran August 19, 2015. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA

Reuters / Wednesday, August 19, 2015
Workers wheel on a stretcher a female patient in the operating room before undergoing a surgery on her nose at a hospital in Tehran August 19, 2015. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA
Close
6 / 11
Iranian surgeon Ali Manafi (R) performs a surgery on the nose a female patient in the operating room at a hospital in Tehran August 19, 2015. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA

Iranian surgeon Ali Manafi (R) performs a surgery on the nose a female patient in the operating room at a hospital in Tehran August 19, 2015. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA

Reuters / Wednesday, August 19, 2015
Iranian surgeon Ali Manafi (R) performs a surgery on the nose a female patient in the operating room at a hospital in Tehran August 19, 2015. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA
Close
7 / 11
Iranian surgeon Ali Manafi performs a surgery on the nose a female patient in the operating room at a hospital in Tehran August 19, 2015. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA

Iranian surgeon Ali Manafi performs a surgery on the nose a female patient in the operating room at a hospital in Tehran August 19, 2015. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA

Reuters / Wednesday, August 19, 2015
Iranian surgeon Ali Manafi performs a surgery on the nose a female patient in the operating room at a hospital in Tehran August 19, 2015. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA
Close
8 / 11
Iranian surgeon Ali Manafi performs a surgery on the nose a female patient in the operating room at a hospital in Tehran August 19, 2015. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA

Iranian surgeon Ali Manafi performs a surgery on the nose a female patient in the operating room at a hospital in Tehran August 19, 2015. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA

Reuters / Wednesday, August 19, 2015
Iranian surgeon Ali Manafi performs a surgery on the nose a female patient in the operating room at a hospital in Tehran August 19, 2015. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA
Close
9 / 11
Iranian surgeon Ali Manafi works on nose cartilage of a female patient in the operating room at a hospital in Tehran August 19, 2015. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA

Iranian surgeon Ali Manafi works on nose cartilage of a female patient in the operating room at a hospital in Tehran August 19, 2015. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA

Reuters / Wednesday, August 19, 2015
Iranian surgeon Ali Manafi works on nose cartilage of a female patient in the operating room at a hospital in Tehran August 19, 2015. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA
Close
10 / 11
Iranian surgeon Ali Manafi (R) performs a surgery on the nose a female patient in the operating room at a hospital in Tehran August 19, 2015. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA

Iranian surgeon Ali Manafi (R) performs a surgery on the nose a female patient in the operating room at a hospital in Tehran August 19, 2015. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA

Reuters / Wednesday, August 19, 2015
Iranian surgeon Ali Manafi (R) performs a surgery on the nose a female patient in the operating room at a hospital in Tehran August 19, 2015. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA
Close
11 / 11
View Again
View Next
Cliffhanger vacation in Peru

Cliffhanger vacation in Peru

Next Slideshows

Cliffhanger vacation in Peru

Cliffhanger vacation in Peru

Tourists let it all hang out for a night in a transparent mountaintop sleeping pod in Peru's Sacred Valley.

Aug 18 2015
Earth from space

Earth from space

Stunning views from the International Space Station.

Aug 18 2015
Action Putin

Action Putin

A look at Russia's premiere tough guy.

Aug 18 2015
Ballerinas of Crackland

Ballerinas of Crackland

Girls from Sao Paulo's "Crackland" neighborhood learn to jump and plie to escape their impoverished favela.

Aug 18 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast