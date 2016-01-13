Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Jan 13, 2016 | 5:05pm EST

Iran releases U.S. sailors

An undated picture released by Iran's Revolutionary Guards website shows American sailors sit in an unknown place in Iran. REUTERS/sepahnews.ir/TIMA/Handout via Reuters

An undated picture released by Iran's Revolutionary Guards website shows American sailors sit in an unknown place in Iran. REUTERS/sepahnews.ir/TIMA/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Wednesday, January 13, 2016
An undated picture released by Iran's Revolutionary Guards website shows American sailors sit in an unknown place in Iran. REUTERS/sepahnews.ir/TIMA/Handout via Reuters
Close
1 / 13
U.S. sailors are pictured on a boat with their hands on their heads at an unknown location. REUTERS/IRINN via Reuters TV

U.S. sailors are pictured on a boat with their hands on their heads at an unknown location. REUTERS/IRINN via Reuters TV

Reuters / Wednesday, January 13, 2016
U.S. sailors are pictured on a boat with their hands on their heads at an unknown location. REUTERS/IRINN via Reuters TV
Close
2 / 13
An undated picture released by Iran's Revolutionary Guards website shows an American sailor sitting in the U.S. boat detained by Iran in an unknown place, Iran. REUTERS/sepahnews.ir/TIMA/Handout via Reuters

An undated picture released by Iran's Revolutionary Guards website shows an American sailor sitting in the U.S. boat detained by Iran in an unknown place, Iran. REUTERS/sepahnews.ir/TIMA/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Wednesday, January 13, 2016
An undated picture released by Iran's Revolutionary Guards website shows an American sailor sitting in the U.S. boat detained by Iran in an unknown place, Iran. REUTERS/sepahnews.ir/TIMA/Handout via Reuters
Close
3 / 13
An undated picture released by Iran's Revolutionary Guards website shows American sailors sitting in an unknown place in Iran. REUTERS/sepahnews.ir/TIMA/Handout via Reuters

An undated picture released by Iran's Revolutionary Guards website shows American sailors sitting in an unknown place in Iran. REUTERS/sepahnews.ir/TIMA/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Wednesday, January 13, 2016
An undated picture released by Iran's Revolutionary Guards website shows American sailors sitting in an unknown place in Iran. REUTERS/sepahnews.ir/TIMA/Handout via Reuters
Close
4 / 13
U.S. sailors are pictured on a boat with their hands on their heads at an unknown location in this still image taken from video taken January 12-13, 2016. Iran released ten U.S. sailors on Wednesday after holding them overnight, bringing a swift end to an incident that had rattled nerves days ahead of the expected implementation of a landmark nuclear accord between Tehran and world powers. REUTERS/IRINN via Reuters TV ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS PICTURE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. REUTERS IS UNABLE TO INDEPENDENTLY VERIFY THE AUTHENTICITY, CONTENT, LOCATION OR DATE OF THIS IMAGE. FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS. THIS PICTURE IS DISTRIBUTED EXACTLY AS RECEIVED BY REUTERS, AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVE. IRAN OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN IRAN. NO ACCESS BBC PERSIAN. NO ACCESS MANOTO. NO ACCESS VOA PERSIAN.

U.S. sailors are pictured on a boat with their hands on their heads at an unknown location in this still image taken from video taken January 12-13, 2016. Iran released ten U.S. sailors on Wednesday after holding them overnight, bringing a swift end...more

Reuters / Wednesday, January 13, 2016
U.S. sailors are pictured on a boat with their hands on their heads at an unknown location in this still image taken from video taken January 12-13, 2016. Iran released ten U.S. sailors on Wednesday after holding them overnight, bringing a swift end to an incident that had rattled nerves days ahead of the expected implementation of a landmark nuclear accord between Tehran and world powers. REUTERS/IRINN via Reuters TV ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS PICTURE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. REUTERS IS UNABLE TO INDEPENDENTLY VERIFY THE AUTHENTICITY, CONTENT, LOCATION OR DATE OF THIS IMAGE. FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS. THIS PICTURE IS DISTRIBUTED EXACTLY AS RECEIVED BY REUTERS, AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVE. IRAN OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN IRAN. NO ACCESS BBC PERSIAN. NO ACCESS MANOTO. NO ACCESS VOA PERSIAN.
Close
5 / 13
An undated picture released by Iran's Revolutionary Guards website shows the U.S. boat detained by Iran, in an unknown place, Iran. REUTERS/sepahnews.ir/TIMA/Handout via Reuters

An undated picture released by Iran's Revolutionary Guards website shows the U.S. boat detained by Iran, in an unknown place, Iran. REUTERS/sepahnews.ir/TIMA/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Wednesday, January 13, 2016
An undated picture released by Iran's Revolutionary Guards website shows the U.S. boat detained by Iran, in an unknown place, Iran. REUTERS/sepahnews.ir/TIMA/Handout via Reuters
Close
6 / 13
An unidentified U.S. sailor is seen apologizing for his patrol boat having entered Iranian territorial waters in the Gulf by mistake in this still image taken from video taken at an unknown location. REUTERS/IRINN via Reuters TV

An unidentified U.S. sailor is seen apologizing for his patrol boat having entered Iranian territorial waters in the Gulf by mistake in this still image taken from video taken at an unknown location. REUTERS/IRINN via Reuters TV

Reuters / Wednesday, January 13, 2016
An unidentified U.S. sailor is seen apologizing for his patrol boat having entered Iranian territorial waters in the Gulf by mistake in this still image taken from video taken at an unknown location. REUTERS/IRINN via Reuters TV
Close
7 / 13
An undated picture released by Iran's Revolutionary Guards website shows American sailors sitting in a unknown place in Iran. REUTERS/sepahnews.ir/TIMA/Handout via Reuters

An undated picture released by Iran's Revolutionary Guards website shows American sailors sitting in a unknown place in Iran. REUTERS/sepahnews.ir/TIMA/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Wednesday, January 13, 2016
An undated picture released by Iran's Revolutionary Guards website shows American sailors sitting in a unknown place in Iran. REUTERS/sepahnews.ir/TIMA/Handout via Reuters
Close
8 / 13
An undated picture released by Iran's Revolutionary Guards website shows American sailors sitting in an unknown place in Iran. REUTERS/sepahnews.ir/TIMA/Handout via Reuters

An undated picture released by Iran's Revolutionary Guards website shows American sailors sitting in an unknown place in Iran. REUTERS/sepahnews.ir/TIMA/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Wednesday, January 13, 2016
An undated picture released by Iran's Revolutionary Guards website shows American sailors sitting in an unknown place in Iran. REUTERS/sepahnews.ir/TIMA/Handout via Reuters
Close
9 / 13
U.S. sailors are pictured on a boat with their hands on their heads at an unknown location. REUTERS/IRINN via Reuters TV

U.S. sailors are pictured on a boat with their hands on their heads at an unknown location. REUTERS/IRINN via Reuters TV

Reuters / Wednesday, January 13, 2016
U.S. sailors are pictured on a boat with their hands on their heads at an unknown location. REUTERS/IRINN via Reuters TV
Close
10 / 13
An undated picture released by Iran's Revolutionary Guards website shows the U.S. boat detained by Iran, in an unknown place, Iran. REUTERS/sepahnews.ir/TIMA/Handout via Reuters

An undated picture released by Iran's Revolutionary Guards website shows the U.S. boat detained by Iran, in an unknown place, Iran. REUTERS/sepahnews.ir/TIMA/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Wednesday, January 13, 2016
An undated picture released by Iran's Revolutionary Guards website shows the U.S. boat detained by Iran, in an unknown place, Iran. REUTERS/sepahnews.ir/TIMA/Handout via Reuters
Close
11 / 13
An undated picture released by Iran's Revolutionary Guards website shows American sailors sitting in a unknown place in Iran. REUTERS/sepahnews.ir/TIMA/Handout via Reuters

An undated picture released by Iran's Revolutionary Guards website shows American sailors sitting in a unknown place in Iran. REUTERS/sepahnews.ir/TIMA/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Wednesday, January 13, 2016
An undated picture released by Iran's Revolutionary Guards website shows American sailors sitting in a unknown place in Iran. REUTERS/sepahnews.ir/TIMA/Handout via Reuters
Close
12 / 13
U.S. sailors are pictured on a boat with their hands on their heads at an unknown location. REUTERS/IRINN via Reuters TV

U.S. sailors are pictured on a boat with their hands on their heads at an unknown location. REUTERS/IRINN via Reuters TV

Reuters / Wednesday, January 13, 2016
U.S. sailors are pictured on a boat with their hands on their heads at an unknown location. REUTERS/IRINN via Reuters TV
Close
13 / 13
View Again
View Next
Peeking in on the president

Peeking in on the president

Next Slideshows

Peeking in on the president

Peeking in on the president

Looking through the window of the Oval Office.

Jan 13 2016
Winter blues

Winter blues

Scenes of winter weather around the world.

Jan 13 2016
State of the Union talking points

State of the Union talking points

Quotes from Obama from his last State of the Union speech.

Jan 13 2016
State of the Union

State of the Union

President Obama delivers his final State of the Union address.

Jan 12 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast