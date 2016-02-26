Iran votes
Iranians fill in their ballots during elections for the parliament and Assembly of Experts, which has the power to appoint and dismiss the supreme leader, in Tehran, February 26, 2016. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani casts his vote in Tehran. REUTERS/President.ir
Iranian Christians stand in line at a church to cast their votes in Tehran. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA
Iranian Jewish election officials rest at a synagogue, used as a polling station, during elections in Tehran. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA
Iranian Jewish voters arrive to cast their ballots at a synagogue, used as a polling station, in Tehran. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA
Iranian Jews gather at a synagogue, used as a polling station, in Tehran. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA
An Iranian woman casts her ballot in Tehran. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA
Iranian Christians stand in line at a church to cast their votes during elections in Tehran. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei fills his ballot during elections in Tehran. REUTERS/leader.ir
An Iranian Christian woman casts her ballot at a church in Tehran. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA
Iranians look at a list of candidates' names during elections in Tehran. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA
Iranian Jews wait to cast their ballots at a synagogue in Tehran. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA
Iran's former Parliament speaker Ali Akbar Nateq-Nouri fills in his ballot in Tehran. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA
An Iranian Jewish woman casts her ballot at a synagogue in Tehran. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA
Iranians fill in their ballots during elections for the parliament in Tehran. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei casts his vote during elections in Tehran. REUTERS/leader.ir
An Iranian Jew voter speaks with an election official at a synagogue used as a polling station in Tehran. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA
