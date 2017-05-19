Edition:
Pictures | Fri May 19, 2017 | 6:30pm EDT

Iran votes in presidential election

Voters cast their ballots during the presidential election in a Jewish and Christian district in the center of Tehran, Iran, May 19, 2017. TIMA via REUTERS

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani casts his vote during the presidential election in Tehran, Iran, May 19, 2017. TIMA via REUTERS

Iranian presidential candidate Ebrahim Raisi shows his ink-stained finger after casting his ballot during the presidential election in Tehran, Iran, May 19, 2017. TIMA via REUTERS

Iranians cast their votes during the presidential election in a polling station in Tehran, Iran, May 19, 2017. TIMA via REUTERS

An Iranian woman shows her ink-stained finger after casting her vote during the presidential election in a polling station in Tehran, Iran, May 19, 2017. TIMA via REUTERS

Iranians queue to cast their votes during the presidential election in a polling station in Tehran, Iran, May 19, 2017. TIMA via REUTERS

Iranian presidential candidate Ebrahim Raisi gestures as he casts his vote during the presidential election in Tehran, Iran, May 19, 2017. TIMA via REUTERS

Voters arrive to cast their ballots during the presidential election in a Jewish and Christian district in the centre of Tehran, Iran, May 19, 2017. TIMA/via REUTERS

An electoral employee checks a document before closing vote for the presidential election in a polling station in Tehran, Iran, May 19, 2017. TIMA via REUTERS

Iranian people arrive to cast their vote during the presidential election in Tehran, Iran, May 19, 2017. TIMA via REUTERS

Iranian women show their ink-stained fingers after casting their votes during the presidential election in Tehran, Iran, May 19, 2017. TIMA via REUTERS

Voters receive ballot papers during the presidential election in a Jewish and Christian district in the centre of Tehran, Iran, May 19, 2017. TIMA/via REUTERS

Iranian presidential candidate Ebrahim Raisi (C) arrives with crowds of supporters to cast his vote during the presidential election in Tehran, Iran, May 19, 2017. TIMA via REUTERS

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani waves to supporters at a polling station during the presidential election in Tehran, Iran, May 19, 2017. President.ir/Handout via REUTERS

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei casts his vote during the presidential election in Tehran, Iran, May 19, 2017. Leader.ir/Handout via REUTERS

Voters stand in a queue to cast their ballots during the presidential election in a Jewish and Christian district in the center of Tehran, Iran, May 19, 2017. TIMA via REUTERS

Iranian people stand in a queue to vote during the presidential election in Tehran, Iran, May 19, 2017. TIMA via REUTERS

Voters sit in a polling station during the presidential election in a Jewish and Christian district in the centre of Tehran, Iran, May 19, 2017. TIMA/via REUTERS

