Iran votes in presidential election
Voters cast their ballots during the presidential election in a Jewish and Christian district in the center of Tehran, Iran, May 19, 2017. TIMA via REUTERS
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani casts his vote during the presidential election in Tehran, Iran, May 19, 2017. TIMA via REUTERS
Iranian presidential candidate Ebrahim Raisi shows his ink-stained finger after casting his ballot during the presidential election in Tehran, Iran, May 19, 2017. TIMA via REUTERS
Iranians cast their votes during the presidential election in a polling station in Tehran, Iran, May 19, 2017. TIMA via REUTERS
An Iranian woman shows her ink-stained finger after casting her vote during the presidential election in a polling station in Tehran, Iran, May 19, 2017. TIMA via REUTERS
Iranians queue to cast their votes during the presidential election in a polling station in Tehran, Iran, May 19, 2017. TIMA via REUTERS
Iranian presidential candidate Ebrahim Raisi gestures as he casts his vote during the presidential election in Tehran, Iran, May 19, 2017. TIMA via REUTERS
Voters arrive to cast their ballots during the presidential election in a Jewish and Christian district in the centre of Tehran, Iran, May 19, 2017. TIMA/via REUTERS
An electoral employee checks a document before closing vote for the presidential election in a polling station in Tehran, Iran, May 19, 2017. TIMA via REUTERS
Iranian people arrive to cast their vote during the presidential election in Tehran, Iran, May 19, 2017. TIMA via REUTERS
Iranian women show their ink-stained fingers after casting their votes during the presidential election in Tehran, Iran, May 19, 2017. TIMA via REUTERS
Voters receive ballot papers during the presidential election in a Jewish and Christian district in the centre of Tehran, Iran, May 19, 2017. TIMA/via REUTERS
Iranian presidential candidate Ebrahim Raisi (C) arrives with crowds of supporters to cast his vote during the presidential election in Tehran, Iran, May 19, 2017. TIMA via REUTERS
Iran's President Hassan Rouhani waves to supporters at a polling station during the presidential election in Tehran, Iran, May 19, 2017. President.ir/Handout via REUTERS
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei casts his vote during the presidential election in Tehran, Iran, May 19, 2017. Leader.ir/Handout via REUTERS
Voters stand in a queue to cast their ballots during the presidential election in a Jewish and Christian district in the center of Tehran, Iran, May 19, 2017. TIMA via REUTERS
Iranian people stand in a queue to vote during the presidential election in Tehran, Iran, May 19, 2017. TIMA via REUTERS
Voters sit in a polling station during the presidential election in a Jewish and Christian district in the centre of Tehran, Iran, May 19, 2017. TIMA/via REUTERS
Next Slideshows
Shields of protest
Protesters use homemade shields during ongoing demonstrations against the socialist government, which they accuse of wrecking the economy and turning Venezuela...
Car rams Times Square pedestrians
A speeding car plowed into pedestrians on a sidewalk in New York City's busy Times Square, killing one person and injuring a dozen, according to witnesses, and...
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Endgame in Mosul
Seven months into the campaign to recapture Mosul, Islamic State militants are besieged in its northwestern corner.
MORE IN PICTURES
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.
California's scorched landscape
The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.