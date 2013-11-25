Iran's nuclear ambitions
A Russian worker walks past the Bushehr nuclear power plant in Iran, October 26, 2010. REUTERS/Mehr News Agency/Majid Asgaripour
A Russian worker walks past the Bushehr nuclear power plant in Iran, October 26, 2010. REUTERS/Mehr News Agency/Majid Asgaripour
Iranian students form a human chain around the Uranium Conversion Facility to show their support for Iran's nuclear program in Isfahan, November 15, 2011. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl
Iranian students form a human chain around the Uranium Conversion Facility to show their support for Iran's nuclear program in Isfahan, November 15, 2011. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl
Iranian artists perform as they hold up samples of enriched uranium after Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad's speeches in Mashad, April 11, 2006. REUTERS/File
Iranian artists perform as they hold up samples of enriched uranium after Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad's speeches in Mashad, April 11, 2006. REUTERS/File
A technician works in the control room at the uranium conversion facility in Isfahan, February 3, 2007. REUTERS/Caren Firouz
A technician works in the control room at the uranium conversion facility in Isfahan, February 3, 2007. REUTERS/Caren Firouz
Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad visits the Natanz nuclear enrichment facility, April 8, 2008. REUTERS/Presidential official website
Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad visits the Natanz nuclear enrichment facility, April 8, 2008. REUTERS/Presidential official website
Iranian students hold up their hands as a sign of unity as they form a human chain around the Uranium Conversion Facility to show their support for Iran's nuclear program in Isfahan, November 15, 2011. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl
Iranian students hold up their hands as a sign of unity as they form a human chain around the Uranium Conversion Facility to show their support for Iran's nuclear program in Isfahan, November 15, 2011. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl
A technician is seen at the uranium conversion facility in Isfahan, February 3, 2007. REUTERS/Caren Firouz
A technician is seen at the uranium conversion facility in Isfahan, February 3, 2007. REUTERS/Caren Firouz
Iranians protesters burn a U.S. flag during a rally outside the Natanz uranium enrichment facility, November 18, 2005. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl
Iranians protesters burn a U.S. flag during a rally outside the Natanz uranium enrichment facility, November 18, 2005. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl
A technician is seen at the uranium conversion facility in Isfahan, February 3, 2007. REUTERS/Caren Firouz
A technician is seen at the uranium conversion facility in Isfahan, February 3, 2007. REUTERS/Caren Firouz
An Iranian cleric talks to students before a ceremony to form a human chain around the Uranium Conversion Facility to show their support for Iran's nuclear program in Isfahan, November 15, 2011. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl
An Iranian cleric talks to students before a ceremony to form a human chain around the Uranium Conversion Facility to show their support for Iran's nuclear program in Isfahan, November 15, 2011. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl
A general view shows the nuclear power plant in Bushehr, November 30, 2009. REUTERS/ISNA/Mehdi Ghasemi
A general view shows the nuclear power plant in Bushehr, November 30, 2009. REUTERS/ISNA/Mehdi Ghasemi
A Russian technician works inside the nuclear power plant in Bushehr, February 26, 2006. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi
A Russian technician works inside the nuclear power plant in Bushehr, February 26, 2006. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi
Iranian students form a human chain around the Uranium Conversion Facility to show their support for Iran's nuclear program in Isfahan, November 15, 2011. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl
Iranian students form a human chain around the Uranium Conversion Facility to show their support for Iran's nuclear program in Isfahan, November 15, 2011. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl
Technicians of Iran's Atomic Energy Organisation in a control room supervise activities at the Uranium Conversion Facility in Isfahan, August 8, 2005. REUTERS/File
Technicians of Iran's Atomic Energy Organisation in a control room supervise activities at the Uranium Conversion Facility in Isfahan, August 8, 2005. REUTERS/File
A security officer stands next to a banner hung on the entrance of the Uranium Conversion Facility, before a ceremony to form a human chain by Iranian students showing their support for Iran's nuclear program, in Isfahan, November 15, 2011....more
A security officer stands next to a banner hung on the entrance of the Uranium Conversion Facility, before a ceremony to form a human chain by Iranian students showing their support for Iran's nuclear program, in Isfahan, November 15, 2011. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl
An Iranian woman holds a placard with an anti-U.S. poster and pictures of killed Iranian nuclear scientists as the couple stand during a demonstration to show their support for Iran's nuclear program in Isfahan, November 15, 2011. REUTERS/Morteza...more
An Iranian woman holds a placard with an anti-U.S. poster and pictures of killed Iranian nuclear scientists as the couple stand during a demonstration to show their support for Iran's nuclear program in Isfahan, November 15, 2011. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl
A technician checks valves at the uranium conversian facility in Isfahan, February 3, 2007. REUTERS/Caren Firouz
A technician checks valves at the uranium conversian facility in Isfahan, February 3, 2007. REUTERS/Caren Firouz
A worker monitors a computer at the Fuel Manufacturing plant at Isfahan Uranium Conversion Facility, April 9, 2009. REUTERS/Caren Firouz
A worker monitors a computer at the Fuel Manufacturing plant at Isfahan Uranium Conversion Facility, April 9, 2009. REUTERS/Caren Firouz
Iranian musicians perform during a ceremony to mark the Fourth National Anniversary of Nuclear Technology, in Tehran, April 9, 2010. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl
Iranian musicians perform during a ceremony to mark the Fourth National Anniversary of Nuclear Technology, in Tehran, April 9, 2010. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl
A security official talks to journalists in front of Bushehr main nuclear reactor, August 21, 2010. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi
A security official talks to journalists in front of Bushehr main nuclear reactor, August 21, 2010. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi
Next Slideshows
Photos of the week
A look at our top images from the past week.
Remembering Kennedy
America marks 50 years since the assassination of President John F. Kennedy.
The life of John F. Kennedy
A look back through archive photos of the life and presidency of John F. Kennedy.
Chinese oil pipeline explosion
An oil pipeline explodes in eastern China.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.