Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Nov 25, 2013 | 8:15am EST

Iran's nuclear ambitions

<p>A Russian worker walks past the Bushehr nuclear power plant in Iran, October 26, 2010. REUTERS/Mehr News Agency/Majid Asgaripour</p>

A Russian worker walks past the Bushehr nuclear power plant in Iran, October 26, 2010. REUTERS/Mehr News Agency/Majid Asgaripour

Monday, November 25, 2013

A Russian worker walks past the Bushehr nuclear power plant in Iran, October 26, 2010. REUTERS/Mehr News Agency/Majid Asgaripour

Close
1 / 20
<p>Iranian students form a human chain around the Uranium Conversion Facility to show their support for Iran's nuclear program in Isfahan, November 15, 2011. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl</p>

Iranian students form a human chain around the Uranium Conversion Facility to show their support for Iran's nuclear program in Isfahan, November 15, 2011. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl

Monday, November 25, 2013

Iranian students form a human chain around the Uranium Conversion Facility to show their support for Iran's nuclear program in Isfahan, November 15, 2011. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl

Close
2 / 20
<p>Iranian artists perform as they hold up samples of enriched uranium after Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad's speeches in Mashad, April 11, 2006. REUTERS/File</p>

Iranian artists perform as they hold up samples of enriched uranium after Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad's speeches in Mashad, April 11, 2006. REUTERS/File

Monday, November 25, 2013

Iranian artists perform as they hold up samples of enriched uranium after Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad's speeches in Mashad, April 11, 2006. REUTERS/File

Close
3 / 20
<p>A technician works in the control room at the uranium conversion facility in Isfahan, February 3, 2007. REUTERS/Caren Firouz</p>

A technician works in the control room at the uranium conversion facility in Isfahan, February 3, 2007. REUTERS/Caren Firouz

Monday, November 25, 2013

A technician works in the control room at the uranium conversion facility in Isfahan, February 3, 2007. REUTERS/Caren Firouz

Close
4 / 20
<p>Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad visits the Natanz nuclear enrichment facility, April 8, 2008. REUTERS/Presidential official website</p>

Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad visits the Natanz nuclear enrichment facility, April 8, 2008. REUTERS/Presidential official website

Monday, November 25, 2013

Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad visits the Natanz nuclear enrichment facility, April 8, 2008. REUTERS/Presidential official website

Close
5 / 20
<p>Iranian students hold up their hands as a sign of unity as they form a human chain around the Uranium Conversion Facility to show their support for Iran's nuclear program in Isfahan, November 15, 2011. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl</p>

Iranian students hold up their hands as a sign of unity as they form a human chain around the Uranium Conversion Facility to show their support for Iran's nuclear program in Isfahan, November 15, 2011. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl

Monday, November 25, 2013

Iranian students hold up their hands as a sign of unity as they form a human chain around the Uranium Conversion Facility to show their support for Iran's nuclear program in Isfahan, November 15, 2011. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl

Close
6 / 20
<p>A technician is seen at the uranium conversion facility in Isfahan, February 3, 2007. REUTERS/Caren Firouz</p>

A technician is seen at the uranium conversion facility in Isfahan, February 3, 2007. REUTERS/Caren Firouz

Monday, November 25, 2013

A technician is seen at the uranium conversion facility in Isfahan, February 3, 2007. REUTERS/Caren Firouz

Close
7 / 20
<p>Iranians protesters burn a U.S. flag during a rally outside the Natanz uranium enrichment facility, November 18, 2005. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl</p>

Iranians protesters burn a U.S. flag during a rally outside the Natanz uranium enrichment facility, November 18, 2005. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl

Monday, November 25, 2013

Iranians protesters burn a U.S. flag during a rally outside the Natanz uranium enrichment facility, November 18, 2005. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl

Close
8 / 20
<p>A technician is seen at the uranium conversion facility in Isfahan, February 3, 2007. REUTERS/Caren Firouz</p>

A technician is seen at the uranium conversion facility in Isfahan, February 3, 2007. REUTERS/Caren Firouz

Monday, November 25, 2013

A technician is seen at the uranium conversion facility in Isfahan, February 3, 2007. REUTERS/Caren Firouz

Close
9 / 20
<p>An Iranian cleric talks to students before a ceremony to form a human chain around the Uranium Conversion Facility to show their support for Iran's nuclear program in Isfahan, November 15, 2011. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl</p>

An Iranian cleric talks to students before a ceremony to form a human chain around the Uranium Conversion Facility to show their support for Iran's nuclear program in Isfahan, November 15, 2011. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl

Monday, November 25, 2013

An Iranian cleric talks to students before a ceremony to form a human chain around the Uranium Conversion Facility to show their support for Iran's nuclear program in Isfahan, November 15, 2011. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl

Close
10 / 20
<p>A general view shows the nuclear power plant in Bushehr, November 30, 2009. REUTERS/ISNA/Mehdi Ghasemi</p>

A general view shows the nuclear power plant in Bushehr, November 30, 2009. REUTERS/ISNA/Mehdi Ghasemi

Monday, November 25, 2013

A general view shows the nuclear power plant in Bushehr, November 30, 2009. REUTERS/ISNA/Mehdi Ghasemi

Close
11 / 20
<p>A Russian technician works inside the nuclear power plant in Bushehr, February 26, 2006. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi</p>

A Russian technician works inside the nuclear power plant in Bushehr, February 26, 2006. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi

Monday, November 25, 2013

A Russian technician works inside the nuclear power plant in Bushehr, February 26, 2006. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi

Close
12 / 20
<p>Iranian students form a human chain around the Uranium Conversion Facility to show their support for Iran's nuclear program in Isfahan, November 15, 2011. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl</p>

Iranian students form a human chain around the Uranium Conversion Facility to show their support for Iran's nuclear program in Isfahan, November 15, 2011. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl

Monday, November 25, 2013

Iranian students form a human chain around the Uranium Conversion Facility to show their support for Iran's nuclear program in Isfahan, November 15, 2011. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl

Close
13 / 20
<p>Technicians of Iran's Atomic Energy Organisation in a control room supervise activities at the Uranium Conversion Facility in Isfahan, August 8, 2005. REUTERS/File</p>

Technicians of Iran's Atomic Energy Organisation in a control room supervise activities at the Uranium Conversion Facility in Isfahan, August 8, 2005. REUTERS/File

Monday, November 25, 2013

Technicians of Iran's Atomic Energy Organisation in a control room supervise activities at the Uranium Conversion Facility in Isfahan, August 8, 2005. REUTERS/File

Close
14 / 20
<p>A security officer stands next to a banner hung on the entrance of the Uranium Conversion Facility, before a ceremony to form a human chain by Iranian students showing their support for Iran's nuclear program, in Isfahan, November 15, 2011. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl</p>

A security officer stands next to a banner hung on the entrance of the Uranium Conversion Facility, before a ceremony to form a human chain by Iranian students showing their support for Iran's nuclear program, in Isfahan, November 15, 2011....more

Monday, November 25, 2013

A security officer stands next to a banner hung on the entrance of the Uranium Conversion Facility, before a ceremony to form a human chain by Iranian students showing their support for Iran's nuclear program, in Isfahan, November 15, 2011. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl

Close
15 / 20
<p>An Iranian woman holds a placard with an anti-U.S. poster and pictures of killed Iranian nuclear scientists as the couple stand during a demonstration to show their support for Iran's nuclear program in Isfahan, November 15, 2011. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl</p>

An Iranian woman holds a placard with an anti-U.S. poster and pictures of killed Iranian nuclear scientists as the couple stand during a demonstration to show their support for Iran's nuclear program in Isfahan, November 15, 2011. REUTERS/Morteza...more

Monday, November 25, 2013

An Iranian woman holds a placard with an anti-U.S. poster and pictures of killed Iranian nuclear scientists as the couple stand during a demonstration to show their support for Iran's nuclear program in Isfahan, November 15, 2011. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl

Close
16 / 20
<p>A technician checks valves at the uranium conversian facility in Isfahan, February 3, 2007. REUTERS/Caren Firouz</p>

A technician checks valves at the uranium conversian facility in Isfahan, February 3, 2007. REUTERS/Caren Firouz

Monday, November 25, 2013

A technician checks valves at the uranium conversian facility in Isfahan, February 3, 2007. REUTERS/Caren Firouz

Close
17 / 20
<p>A worker monitors a computer at the Fuel Manufacturing plant at Isfahan Uranium Conversion Facility, April 9, 2009. REUTERS/Caren Firouz</p>

A worker monitors a computer at the Fuel Manufacturing plant at Isfahan Uranium Conversion Facility, April 9, 2009. REUTERS/Caren Firouz

Monday, November 25, 2013

A worker monitors a computer at the Fuel Manufacturing plant at Isfahan Uranium Conversion Facility, April 9, 2009. REUTERS/Caren Firouz

Close
18 / 20
<p>Iranian musicians perform during a ceremony to mark the Fourth National Anniversary of Nuclear Technology, in Tehran, April 9, 2010. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl</p>

Iranian musicians perform during a ceremony to mark the Fourth National Anniversary of Nuclear Technology, in Tehran, April 9, 2010. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl

Monday, November 25, 2013

Iranian musicians perform during a ceremony to mark the Fourth National Anniversary of Nuclear Technology, in Tehran, April 9, 2010. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl

Close
19 / 20
<p>A security official talks to journalists in front of Bushehr main nuclear reactor, August 21, 2010. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi</p>

A security official talks to journalists in front of Bushehr main nuclear reactor, August 21, 2010. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi

Monday, November 25, 2013

A security official talks to journalists in front of Bushehr main nuclear reactor, August 21, 2010. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi

Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Next Slideshows

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

A look at our top images from the past week.

Nov 22 2013
Remembering Kennedy

Remembering Kennedy

America marks 50 years since the assassination of President John F. Kennedy.

Nov 22 2013
The life of John F. Kennedy

The life of John F. Kennedy

A look back through archive photos of the life and presidency of John F. Kennedy.

Nov 22 2013
Chinese oil pipeline explosion

Chinese oil pipeline explosion

An oil pipeline explodes in eastern China.

Nov 22 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast