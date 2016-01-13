Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Jan 13, 2016 | 1:25pm EST

Iran's Revolutionary Guard

Members of Iran's Revolutionary guard personnel monitor an area as they stand on top of a hill while taking part in a war game in the Hormuz area of southern Iran, April 24, 2010. REUTERS/Mehdi Marizad/Fars News

Members of Iran's Revolutionary guard personnel monitor an area as they stand on top of a hill while taking part in a war game in the Hormuz area of southern Iran, April 24, 2010. REUTERS/Mehdi Marizad/Fars News

Reuters / Saturday, April 24, 2010
Members of Iran's Revolutionary guard personnel monitor an area as they stand on top of a hill while taking part in a war game in the Hormuz area of southern Iran, April 24, 2010. REUTERS/Mehdi Marizad/Fars News
Close
1 / 20
A member of Iran's Revolutionary guard stands at attention during an anti-U.S. ceremony in Azadi Square in Tehran, April 25, 2010. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl

A member of Iran's Revolutionary guard stands at attention during an anti-U.S. ceremony in Azadi Square in Tehran, April 25, 2010. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl

Reuters / Sunday, April 25, 2010
A member of Iran's Revolutionary guard stands at attention during an anti-U.S. ceremony in Azadi Square in Tehran, April 25, 2010. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl
Close
2 / 20
Members of Iran's revolutionary guard look at a surface to surface missile which is launched during a war game near the city of Qom, south of Tehran, June 28, 2011. REUTERS/Mehr News Agency/Rauf Mohseni

Members of Iran's revolutionary guard look at a surface to surface missile which is launched during a war game near the city of Qom, south of Tehran, June 28, 2011. REUTERS/Mehr News Agency/Rauf Mohseni

Reuters / Tuesday, June 28, 2011
Members of Iran's revolutionary guard look at a surface to surface missile which is launched during a war game near the city of Qom, south of Tehran, June 28, 2011. REUTERS/Mehr News Agency/Rauf Mohseni
Close
3 / 20
A U.S. flag covered with stones is pictured at a war exhibition held by Iran's revolutionary guard to mark the anniversary of the Iran-Iraq war, also known in Iran as the "Holy Defence", in southern Tehran, September 26, 2011. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl

A U.S. flag covered with stones is pictured at a war exhibition held by Iran's revolutionary guard to mark the anniversary of the Iran-Iraq war, also known in Iran as the "Holy Defence", in southern Tehran, September 26, 2011. REUTERS/Morteza...more

Reuters / Monday, September 26, 2011
A U.S. flag covered with stones is pictured at a war exhibition held by Iran's revolutionary guard to mark the anniversary of the Iran-Iraq war, also known in Iran as the "Holy Defence", in southern Tehran, September 26, 2011. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl
Close
4 / 20
An Iranian warship and Revolutionary Guards speed boats take part in a naval war game in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz, southern Iran, April 22, 2010. REUTERS/Fars News

An Iranian warship and Revolutionary Guards speed boats take part in a naval war game in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz, southern Iran, April 22, 2010. REUTERS/Fars News

Reuters / Thursday, April 22, 2010
An Iranian warship and Revolutionary Guards speed boats take part in a naval war game in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz, southern Iran, April 22, 2010. REUTERS/Fars News
Close
5 / 20
Members of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Navy march during a parade to commemorate the anniversary of the Iran-Iraq war, in Tehran, September 22, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

Members of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Navy march during a parade to commemorate the anniversary of the Iran-Iraq war, in Tehran, September 22, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, September 22, 2011
Members of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Navy march during a parade to commemorate the anniversary of the Iran-Iraq war, in Tehran, September 22, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
6 / 20
Iran's Revolutionary Guards fire missiles during a war game in a desert near the holy city of Qom, southeast of Tehran, November 2, 2006. REUTERS/Fars News

Iran's Revolutionary Guards fire missiles during a war game in a desert near the holy city of Qom, southeast of Tehran, November 2, 2006. REUTERS/Fars News

Reuters / Thursday, November 02, 2006
Iran's Revolutionary Guards fire missiles during a war game in a desert near the holy city of Qom, southeast of Tehran, November 2, 2006. REUTERS/Fars News
Close
7 / 20
Members of the Basij militia's Ashoura battalion march during a military parade to mark Basij week at a Revolutionary guard's military base in northeastern Tehran, November 25, 2008. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl

Members of the Basij militia's Ashoura battalion march during a military parade to mark Basij week at a Revolutionary guard's military base in northeastern Tehran, November 25, 2008. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl

Reuters / Tuesday, November 25, 2008
Members of the Basij militia's Ashoura battalion march during a military parade to mark Basij week at a Revolutionary guard's military base in northeastern Tehran, November 25, 2008. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl
Close
8 / 20
A member of Iran's Revolutionary guard aim with an anti-personnel gun as he takes part in a war game in the Hormuz area of southern Iran, April 24, 2010. REUTERS/Mehdi Marizad/Fars News

A member of Iran's Revolutionary guard aim with an anti-personnel gun as he takes part in a war game in the Hormuz area of southern Iran, April 24, 2010. REUTERS/Mehdi Marizad/Fars News

Reuters / Saturday, April 24, 2010
A member of Iran's Revolutionary guard aim with an anti-personnel gun as he takes part in a war game in the Hormuz area of southern Iran, April 24, 2010. REUTERS/Mehdi Marizad/Fars News
Close
9 / 20
A Saegheh missile is fired from its launch vehicle during Iran's Revolutionary guards war games in the Hormuz area of southern Iran, April 25, 2010. REUTERS/Mehdi Marizad/Fars News

A Saegheh missile is fired from its launch vehicle during Iran's Revolutionary guards war games in the Hormuz area of southern Iran, April 25, 2010. REUTERS/Mehdi Marizad/Fars News

Reuters / Sunday, April 25, 2010
A Saegheh missile is fired from its launch vehicle during Iran's Revolutionary guards war games in the Hormuz area of southern Iran, April 25, 2010. REUTERS/Mehdi Marizad/Fars News
Close
10 / 20
Members of the Iranian revolutionary guard march during a parade to commemorate the anniversary of the Iran-Iraq war, in Tehran, September 22, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

Members of the Iranian revolutionary guard march during a parade to commemorate the anniversary of the Iran-Iraq war, in Tehran, September 22, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, September 22, 2011
Members of the Iranian revolutionary guard march during a parade to commemorate the anniversary of the Iran-Iraq war, in Tehran, September 22, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
11 / 20
An Iranian student who is a member of the Basij militia, a part of the Iran Revolutionary Guard, holds an Iranian flag during a protest in front of the United Nations' office in Tehran, February 27, 2011. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl

An Iranian student who is a member of the Basij militia, a part of the Iran Revolutionary Guard, holds an Iranian flag during a protest in front of the United Nations' office in Tehran, February 27, 2011. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl

Reuters / Sunday, February 27, 2011
An Iranian student who is a member of the Basij militia, a part of the Iran Revolutionary Guard, holds an Iranian flag during a protest in front of the United Nations' office in Tehran, February 27, 2011. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl
Close
12 / 20
Iranian Revolutionary Guards fire a missile from the back of a truck during wargames near Qom, south of Tehran, February 20, 2007. REUTERS/IRNA/Mohammad Babai

Iranian Revolutionary Guards fire a missile from the back of a truck during wargames near Qom, south of Tehran, February 20, 2007. REUTERS/IRNA/Mohammad Babai

Reuters / Tuesday, February 20, 2007
Iranian Revolutionary Guards fire a missile from the back of a truck during wargames near Qom, south of Tehran, February 20, 2007. REUTERS/IRNA/Mohammad Babai
Close
13 / 20
A member of Iran's Revolutionary guards sits in front of a picture of a soldier at a war exhibition to commemorate the anniversary of Iran-Iraq war, at a park in southern Tehran, September 26, 2007. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl

A member of Iran's Revolutionary guards sits in front of a picture of a soldier at a war exhibition to commemorate the anniversary of Iran-Iraq war, at a park in southern Tehran, September 26, 2007. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl

Reuters / Wednesday, September 26, 2007
A member of Iran's Revolutionary guards sits in front of a picture of a soldier at a war exhibition to commemorate the anniversary of Iran-Iraq war, at a park in southern Tehran, September 26, 2007. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl
Close
14 / 20
Members of Iran's Revolutionary guard personnel take part in a war game in the Hormuz area of southern Iran, April 24, 2010. REUTERS/Mehdi Marizad/Fars News

Members of Iran's Revolutionary guard personnel take part in a war game in the Hormuz area of southern Iran, April 24, 2010. REUTERS/Mehdi Marizad/Fars News

Reuters / Saturday, April 24, 2010
Members of Iran's Revolutionary guard personnel take part in a war game in the Hormuz area of southern Iran, April 24, 2010. REUTERS/Mehdi Marizad/Fars News
Close
15 / 20
Iran's Revolutionary Guards fire missile of Shahab 3 during a war game in a desert near the holy city of Qom, southeast of Tehran, November 2, 2006. REUTERS/Fars News

Iran's Revolutionary Guards fire missile of Shahab 3 during a war game in a desert near the holy city of Qom, southeast of Tehran, November 2, 2006. REUTERS/Fars News

Reuters / Thursday, November 02, 2006
Iran's Revolutionary Guards fire missile of Shahab 3 during a war game in a desert near the holy city of Qom, southeast of Tehran, November 2, 2006. REUTERS/Fars News
Close
16 / 20
Members of Iran's Revolutionary Guards beat themselves with chains during a religious gathering to protest against cartoons depicting the Prophet Mohammad that were published in European newspapers, in Tehran, March 29, 2006. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl

Members of Iran's Revolutionary Guards beat themselves with chains during a religious gathering to protest against cartoons depicting the Prophet Mohammad that were published in European newspapers, in Tehran, March 29, 2006. REUTERS/Morteza...more

Reuters / Saturday, April 15, 2006
Members of Iran's Revolutionary Guards beat themselves with chains during a religious gathering to protest against cartoons depicting the Prophet Mohammad that were published in European newspapers, in Tehran, March 29, 2006. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl
Close
17 / 20
An Iranian sniper stands on a hill as a helicopter flies overhead during Revolutionary Guards military manoeuvres in western Iran, September 18, 2004. REUTERS/Fars News Agency MN/DBP

An Iranian sniper stands on a hill as a helicopter flies overhead during Revolutionary Guards military manoeuvres in western Iran, September 18, 2004. REUTERS/Fars News Agency MN/DBP

Reuters / Monday, February 06, 2006
An Iranian sniper stands on a hill as a helicopter flies overhead during Revolutionary Guards military manoeuvres in western Iran, September 18, 2004. REUTERS/Fars News Agency MN/DBP
Close
18 / 20
Members of Iran's Revolutionary Guards force look on as they leave a university after Friday prayers in Tehran, November 23, 2007. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl

Members of Iran's Revolutionary Guards force look on as they leave a university after Friday prayers in Tehran, November 23, 2007. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl

Reuters / Friday, November 23, 2007
Members of Iran's Revolutionary Guards force look on as they leave a university after Friday prayers in Tehran, November 23, 2007. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl
Close
19 / 20
A member of Iran's Revolutionary guard stands guard next to an Iranian flag during an anti-U.S. ceremony in Azadi Square in Tehran, April 25, 2010. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl

A member of Iran's Revolutionary guard stands guard next to an Iranian flag during an anti-U.S. ceremony in Azadi Square in Tehran, April 25, 2010. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl

Reuters / Sunday, April 25, 2010
A member of Iran's Revolutionary guard stands guard next to an Iranian flag during an anti-U.S. ceremony in Azadi Square in Tehran, April 25, 2010. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Star-spangled Havana

Star-spangled Havana

Next Slideshows

Star-spangled Havana

Star-spangled Havana

Residents of the Cuban capital don the stars and stripes.

Jan 12 2016
Detroit Auto Show

Detroit Auto Show

The latest models and concepts from the North American International Auto Show in Motor City.

Jan 12 2016
Playboy Mansion for sale

Playboy Mansion for sale

The Playboy Mansion is being put up for sale for $200 million, one of the highest asking prices for a private residence in the United States.

Jan 11 2016
No Pants Subway Ride

No Pants Subway Ride

Riding the subway without pants in the annual No Pants Subway Ride.

Jan 11 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast