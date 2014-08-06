Edition:
Iraq battles ISIS

Shi'ite volunteers with the Iraqi Army, lie in hospital beds after being wounded in clashes with militants of the Islamic State in Basra August 6, 2014. REUTERS/Essam Al-Sudani

Military personnel visit a Shi'ite volunteer with the Iraqi Army, lying in a hospital bed after being wounded in clashes with militants of the Islamic State, in Basra August 6, 2014. REUTERS/Essam Al-Sudani

Smoke rises during clashes between Kurdish peshmerga troops and militants of the Islamic State on the outskirts of Sinjar August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Displaced families from the minority Yazidi sect, fleeing violence, walk on the outskirts of Sinjar August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Kurdish peshmerga troops stand guard during an intensive security deployment on the outskirts of Sinjar August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Members of the Iraqi Special Operations Forces conduct a patrol looking for militants of the Islamic State in Ramadi, July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Osama Al-dulaimi

Iraqi security forces take their positions with their weapons during a patrol in Adhaim, a village in Diyala province north of Baghdad August 2, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

A general view shows damaged houses in the city of Ramadi July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Osama Al-dulaimi

Armed Shi'ite volunteers from brigades loyal to radical cleric Muqtada al-Sadr take their positions with their weapons on a vehicle during a patrol on the outskirts of Samarra August 2, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Displaced families from the minority Yazidi sect, fleeing the violence in the Iraqi town of Sinjar west of Mosul, arrive at Dohuk province, August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ari Jala

Displaced demonstrators from the minority Yazidi sect gather during a protest against militants of the Islamic State in Arbil, north of Baghdad August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

Armed Shi'ite volunteers from brigades loyal to radical cleric Muqtada al-Sadr walk during a patrol on the outskirts of Samarra August 2, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Members of the Iraqi Special Operations Forces conduct a patrol looking for militants of the Islamic State in Ramadi, July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Osama Al-dulaimi

Mourners carry the coffin of a Shi'ite volunteer from the Brigades of Peace, loyal to radical cleric Muqtada al-Sadr, who joined the Iraqi army and was killed during clashes with militants of the Islamic State in Samarra, during his funeral in Najaf August 3, 2014. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Armed Shi'ite volunteers from brigades loyal to radical cleric Muqtada al-Sadr take their positions with their weapons on a vehicle during a patrol on the outskirts of Samarra August 2, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Members of the Iraqi Special Operations Forces conduct a patrol looking for militants of the Islamic State in Ramadi, July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Osama Al-dulaimi

Displaced demonstrators from the minority Yazidi sect gather during a protest against militants of the Islamic State in Arbil, north of Baghdad August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

Displaced families from the minority Yazidi sect, fleeing the violence in the Iraqi town of Sinjarl west of Mosul, take refuge at Dohuk province, August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ari Jala

Armed Shi'ite volunteers from brigades loyal to radical cleric Muqtada al-Sadr carry their weapons during a patrol on the outskirts of Samarra August 2, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Smoke rises during clashes between Iraqi security forces and militants of the Islamic State in Ramadi, July 26, 2014. REUTERS/Osama Al-dulaimi

