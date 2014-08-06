Iraq battles ISIS
Shi'ite volunteers with the Iraqi Army, lie in hospital beds after being wounded in clashes with militants of the Islamic State in Basra August 6, 2014. REUTERS/Essam Al-Sudani
Military personnel visit a Shi'ite volunteer with the Iraqi Army, lying in a hospital bed after being wounded in clashes with militants of the Islamic State, in Basra August 6, 2014. REUTERS/Essam Al-Sudani
Smoke rises during clashes between Kurdish peshmerga troops and militants of the Islamic State on the outskirts of Sinjar August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Displaced families from the minority Yazidi sect, fleeing violence, walk on the outskirts of Sinjar August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Kurdish peshmerga troops stand guard during an intensive security deployment on the outskirts of Sinjar August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Members of the Iraqi Special Operations Forces conduct a patrol looking for militants of the Islamic State in Ramadi, July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Osama Al-dulaimi
Iraqi security forces take their positions with their weapons during a patrol in Adhaim, a village in Diyala province north of Baghdad August 2, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A general view shows damaged houses in the city of Ramadi July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Osama Al-dulaimi
Armed Shi'ite volunteers from brigades loyal to radical cleric Muqtada al-Sadr take their positions with their weapons on a vehicle during a patrol on the outskirts of Samarra August 2, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Displaced families from the minority Yazidi sect, fleeing the violence in the Iraqi town of Sinjar west of Mosul, arrive at Dohuk province, August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ari Jala
Displaced demonstrators from the minority Yazidi sect gather during a protest against militants of the Islamic State in Arbil, north of Baghdad August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
Armed Shi'ite volunteers from brigades loyal to radical cleric Muqtada al-Sadr walk during a patrol on the outskirts of Samarra August 2, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Members of the Iraqi Special Operations Forces conduct a patrol looking for militants of the Islamic State in Ramadi, July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Osama Al-dulaimi
Mourners carry the coffin of a Shi'ite volunteer from the Brigades of Peace, loyal to radical cleric Muqtada al-Sadr, who joined the Iraqi army and was killed during clashes with militants of the Islamic State in Samarra, during his funeral in Najaf...more
Armed Shi'ite volunteers from brigades loyal to radical cleric Muqtada al-Sadr take their positions with their weapons on a vehicle during a patrol on the outskirts of Samarra August 2, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Members of the Iraqi Special Operations Forces conduct a patrol looking for militants of the Islamic State in Ramadi, July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Osama Al-dulaimi
Displaced demonstrators from the minority Yazidi sect gather during a protest against militants of the Islamic State in Arbil, north of Baghdad August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
Displaced families from the minority Yazidi sect, fleeing the violence in the Iraqi town of Sinjarl west of Mosul, take refuge at Dohuk province, August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ari Jala
Armed Shi'ite volunteers from brigades loyal to radical cleric Muqtada al-Sadr carry their weapons during a patrol on the outskirts of Samarra August 2, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Smoke rises during clashes between Iraqi security forces and militants of the Islamic State in Ramadi, July 26, 2014. REUTERS/Osama Al-dulaimi
