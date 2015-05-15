Edition:
Iraq: From invasion to today

A U.S. soldier watches as a statue of Iraq's President Saddam Hussein falls in central Baghdad, April 9, 2003. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A U.S. soldier watches as a statue of Iraq's President Saddam Hussein falls in central Baghdad, April 9, 2003. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2006
A U.S. soldier watches as a statue of Iraq's President Saddam Hussein falls in central Baghdad, April 9, 2003. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
An explosion rocks Baghdad during air strikes, March 21, 2003. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

An explosion rocks Baghdad during air strikes, March 21, 2003. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2006
An explosion rocks Baghdad during air strikes, March 21, 2003. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman, assigned to the 1st Marine Division, holds an Iraqi child in central Iraq, March 29, 2003. Confused front line crossfire ripped apart an Iraqi family after local soldiers appeared to force civilians towards positions held by U.S. Marines. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman, assigned to the 1st Marine Division, holds an Iraqi child in central Iraq, March 29, 2003. Confused front line crossfire ripped apart an Iraqi family after local soldiers appeared to force civilians towards positions held by U.S. Marines. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Saturday, April 01, 2006
A U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman, assigned to the 1st Marine Division, holds an Iraqi child in central Iraq, March 29, 2003. Confused front line crossfire ripped apart an Iraqi family after local soldiers appeared to force civilians towards positions held by U.S. Marines. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
An Iraqi girl holds her sister as she waits for her mother (R) to bring over food bought in Basra, March 29, 2003. REUTERS/Jerry Lampen

An Iraqi girl holds her sister as she waits for her mother (R) to bring over food bought in Basra, March 29, 2003. REUTERS/Jerry Lampen

Reuters / Sunday, February 12, 2006
An Iraqi girl holds her sister as she waits for her mother (R) to bring over food bought in Basra, March 29, 2003. REUTERS/Jerry Lampen
A body of Iraqi man lies by the road side north of Al Nassiriyah, March 25, 2003. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A body of Iraqi man lies by the road side north of Al Nassiriyah, March 25, 2003. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2006
A body of Iraqi man lies by the road side north of Al Nassiriyah, March 25, 2003. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A Marine of the U.S. Marine Expeditionary Unit Fox Company 'Raiders' replaces the Iraqi flag at the entrance to Iraq's main port of Umm Qasr, with the Stars and Stripes and the flag of the Marine Corps, March 21, 2003. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

A Marine of the U.S. Marine Expeditionary Unit Fox Company 'Raiders' replaces the Iraqi flag at the entrance to Iraq's main port of Umm Qasr, with the Stars and Stripes and the flag of the Marine Corps, March 21, 2003. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2006
A Marine of the U.S. Marine Expeditionary Unit Fox Company 'Raiders' replaces the Iraqi flag at the entrance to Iraq's main port of Umm Qasr, with the Stars and Stripes and the flag of the Marine Corps, March 21, 2003. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
A family flees past a destroyed Iraqi T-55 tank after a mortar attack on British Army positions in the southern city of Basra, March 28, 2003. Iraqi forces fired on about 2,000 civilians trying to flee fighting and a humanitarian crisis in the beseiged southern city of Basra, forcing some to turn back. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

A family flees past a destroyed Iraqi T-55 tank after a mortar attack on British Army positions in the southern city of Basra, March 28, 2003. Iraqi forces fired on about 2,000 civilians trying to flee fighting and a humanitarian crisis in the beseiged southern city of Basra, forcing some to turn back. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2006
A family flees past a destroyed Iraqi T-55 tank after a mortar attack on British Army positions in the southern city of Basra, March 28, 2003. Iraqi forces fired on about 2,000 civilians trying to flee fighting and a humanitarian crisis in the beseiged southern city of Basra, forcing some to turn back. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Soldiers with the 3/21 of the U.S. Army's Stryker Brigade secure a police station which had been over-run by insurgents during heavy fighting in Mosul, November 19, 2004. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Soldiers with the 3/21 of the U.S. Army's Stryker Brigade secure a police station which had been over-run by insurgents during heavy fighting in Mosul, November 19, 2004. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Reuters / Monday, February 06, 2006
Soldiers with the 3/21 of the U.S. Army's Stryker Brigade secure a police station which had been over-run by insurgents during heavy fighting in Mosul, November 19, 2004. REUTERS/Bob Strong
A U.S. soldier and Iraqi policeman search a room as an Iraqi child sleeps on the bed during a joint raid by the 401 Military Police Company of the U.S. army and the Iraqi police in Tikrit, northwest of Baghdad, September 29, 2003. REUTERS/Arko Datta

A U.S. soldier and Iraqi policeman search a room as an Iraqi child sleeps on the bed during a joint raid by the 401 Military Police Company of the U.S. army and the Iraqi police in Tikrit, northwest of Baghdad, September 29, 2003. REUTERS/Arko Datta

Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2006
A U.S. soldier and Iraqi policeman search a room as an Iraqi child sleeps on the bed during a joint raid by the 401 Military Police Company of the U.S. army and the Iraqi police in Tikrit, northwest of Baghdad, September 29, 2003. REUTERS/Arko Datta
U.S. soldiers pray during a memorial service for late PFC Allen Brenton Jaynes from Texas, in the U.S. forces army camp in Baghdad, January 26, 2007. REUTERS/Erik de Castro

U.S. soldiers pray during a memorial service for late PFC Allen Brenton Jaynes from Texas, in the U.S. forces army camp in Baghdad, January 26, 2007. REUTERS/Erik de Castro

Reuters / Friday, January 26, 2007
U.S. soldiers pray during a memorial service for late PFC Allen Brenton Jaynes from Texas, in the U.S. forces army camp in Baghdad, January 26, 2007. REUTERS/Erik de Castro
A detained Iraqi man with a plastic bag covering his head sits in garden of a house searched by U.S. soldiers during a night raid in Tikrit, October 30, 2003. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A detained Iraqi man with a plastic bag covering his head sits in garden of a house searched by U.S. soldiers during a night raid in Tikrit, October 30, 2003. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2006
A detained Iraqi man with a plastic bag covering his head sits in garden of a house searched by U.S. soldiers during a night raid in Tikrit, October 30, 2003. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
An Iraqi detainee gestures toward U.S. soldiers through bars of his cell at Abu Ghraib prison outside Baghdad, May 17, 2004. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

An Iraqi detainee gestures toward U.S. soldiers through bars of his cell at Abu Ghraib prison outside Baghdad, May 17, 2004. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Sunday, May 24, 2009
An Iraqi detainee gestures toward U.S. soldiers through bars of his cell at Abu Ghraib prison outside Baghdad, May 17, 2004. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A frame grab taken from website video May 2004 footage shows a man, who identified himself as Nick Berg of Philadelphia seated in front of his five masked captors moments before he was executed. REUTERS/Reuters TV

A frame grab taken from website video May 2004 footage shows a man, who identified himself as Nick Berg of Philadelphia seated in front of his five masked captors moments before he was executed. REUTERS/Reuters TV

Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2006
A frame grab taken from website video May 2004 footage shows a man, who identified himself as Nick Berg of Philadelphia seated in front of his five masked captors moments before he was executed. REUTERS/Reuters TV
U.S. Marine platoon Gunnery Sergeant, Ryan P. Shane (C), from the 1st Battalion of the 8th Marine Regiment and another member of 1/8 pull a fatally wounded comrade to safety while under fire during a military operation in Falluja, December 17, 2004. Seconds later Sgt. Shane was also injured by nearby enemy fire. REUTERS/HO/USMC/Cpl. Joel A. Chaverri

U.S. Marine platoon Gunnery Sergeant, Ryan P. Shane (C), from the 1st Battalion of the 8th Marine Regiment and another member of 1/8 pull a fatally wounded comrade to safety while under fire during a military operation in Falluja, December 17, 2004. Seconds later Sgt. Shane was also injured by nearby enemy fire. REUTERS/HO/USMC/Cpl. Joel A. Chaverri

Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2006
U.S. Marine platoon Gunnery Sergeant, Ryan P. Shane (C), from the 1st Battalion of the 8th Marine Regiment and another member of 1/8 pull a fatally wounded comrade to safety while under fire during a military operation in Falluja, December 17, 2004. Seconds later Sgt. Shane was also injured by nearby enemy fire. REUTERS/HO/USMC/Cpl. Joel A. Chaverri
British troops covered in flames from a petrol bomb thrown during a violent protest by job seekers, who say they were promised employment in the security services, in the southern Iraq city of Basra, March 22, 2004. REUTERS/Atef Hassan

British troops covered in flames from a petrol bomb thrown during a violent protest by job seekers, who say they were promised employment in the security services, in the southern Iraq city of Basra, March 22, 2004. REUTERS/Atef Hassan

Reuters / Monday, February 06, 2006
British troops covered in flames from a petrol bomb thrown during a violent protest by job seekers, who say they were promised employment in the security services, in the southern Iraq city of Basra, March 22, 2004. REUTERS/Atef Hassan
A group of Iraqi boys gather to watch smoke billowing from burning oil on the outskirts of the town of Baiji, north of Baghdad, March 15, 2005. REUTERS/Sabah Hamid

A group of Iraqi boys gather to watch smoke billowing from burning oil on the outskirts of the town of Baiji, north of Baghdad, March 15, 2005. REUTERS/Sabah Hamid

Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2006
A group of Iraqi boys gather to watch smoke billowing from burning oil on the outskirts of the town of Baiji, north of Baghdad, March 15, 2005. REUTERS/Sabah Hamid
An Iraqi man suspected of having explosives in his car is held after being arrested by the U.S army near Baquba, Iraq, October 15, 2005. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

An Iraqi man suspected of having explosives in his car is held after being arrested by the U.S army near Baquba, Iraq, October 15, 2005. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Saturday, April 01, 2006
An Iraqi man suspected of having explosives in his car is held after being arrested by the U.S army near Baquba, Iraq, October 15, 2005. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Former Iraqi President Saddam Hussein argues with prosecutors while testifying during cross-examination at his trial in Baghdad's Green Zone, April 5, 2006. REUTERS/David Furst/Pool

Former Iraqi President Saddam Hussein argues with prosecutors while testifying during cross-examination at his trial in Baghdad's Green Zone, April 5, 2006. REUTERS/David Furst/Pool

Reuters / Saturday, April 15, 2006
Former Iraqi President Saddam Hussein argues with prosecutors while testifying during cross-examination at his trial in Baghdad's Green Zone, April 5, 2006. REUTERS/David Furst/Pool
A row of U.S. Army helmets perched on M-16 rifles during a memorial at Al Asad air base for the 15 victims of a Chinook helicopter shot down by insurgents, November 6, 2003. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

A row of U.S. Army helmets perched on M-16 rifles during a memorial at Al Asad air base for the 15 victims of a Chinook helicopter shot down by insurgents, November 6, 2003. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2006
A row of U.S. Army helmets perched on M-16 rifles during a memorial at Al Asad air base for the 15 victims of a Chinook helicopter shot down by insurgents, November 6, 2003. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
A U.S. soldier displays the picture of the dead Al Qaeda leader in Iraq, Abu Musab al-Zarqawi, during a news conference at the fortified Green Zone in Baghdad, June 8, 2006. REUTERS/Ceerwan Aziz

A U.S. soldier displays the picture of the dead Al Qaeda leader in Iraq, Abu Musab al-Zarqawi, during a news conference at the fortified Green Zone in Baghdad, June 8, 2006. REUTERS/Ceerwan Aziz

Reuters / Thursday, June 08, 2006
A U.S. soldier displays the picture of the dead Al Qaeda leader in Iraq, Abu Musab al-Zarqawi, during a news conference at the fortified Green Zone in Baghdad, June 8, 2006. REUTERS/Ceerwan Aziz
An Iraqi girl holds her hands up while U.S. and Iraqi soldiers search her family house in Baquba, June 30, 2007. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

An Iraqi girl holds her hands up while U.S. and Iraqi soldiers search her family house in Baquba, June 30, 2007. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Friday, June 29, 2007
An Iraqi girl holds her hands up while U.S. and Iraqi soldiers search her family house in Baquba, June 30, 2007. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
An Iraqi police officer checks a donkey, pulling a disabled man on a cart, before allowing it to enter a polling station in the country's second largest city of Basra, January 30, 2005. REUTERS/Atef Hassan

An Iraqi police officer checks a donkey, pulling a disabled man on a cart, before allowing it to enter a polling station in the country's second largest city of Basra, January 30, 2005. REUTERS/Atef Hassan

Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2006
An Iraqi police officer checks a donkey, pulling a disabled man on a cart, before allowing it to enter a polling station in the country's second largest city of Basra, January 30, 2005. REUTERS/Atef Hassan
Bodies of Iraqis killed in an explosion at a busy market lie inside a hospital morgue in Baghdad, May 9, 2004. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Bodies of Iraqis killed in an explosion at a busy market lie inside a hospital morgue in Baghdad, May 9, 2004. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2006
Bodies of Iraqis killed in an explosion at a busy market lie inside a hospital morgue in Baghdad, May 9, 2004. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
U.S. soldiers push the car of an Iraqi man to start the engine at a checkpoint in north Baghdad, June 13, 2007. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

U.S. soldiers push the car of an Iraqi man to start the engine at a checkpoint in north Baghdad, June 13, 2007. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Monday, December 03, 2007
U.S. soldiers push the car of an Iraqi man to start the engine at a checkpoint in north Baghdad, June 13, 2007. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
U.S. soldiers blindfold an Iraqi man after arresting him during a night patrol at the Zafraniya neighborhood, southeast of Baghdad, September 4, 2007. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

U.S. soldiers blindfold an Iraqi man after arresting him during a night patrol at the Zafraniya neighborhood, southeast of Baghdad, September 4, 2007. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Tuesday, September 04, 2007
U.S. soldiers blindfold an Iraqi man after arresting him during a night patrol at the Zafraniya neighborhood, southeast of Baghdad, September 4, 2007. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A man runs down a street warning people to flee shortly after a twin car bomb attack at Shorja market in Baghdad, February 12, 2007. REUTERS/Ceerwan Aziz

A man runs down a street warning people to flee shortly after a twin car bomb attack at Shorja market in Baghdad, February 12, 2007. REUTERS/Ceerwan Aziz

Reuters / Monday, February 12, 2007
A man runs down a street warning people to flee shortly after a twin car bomb attack at Shorja market in Baghdad, February 12, 2007. REUTERS/Ceerwan Aziz
Stretchers are left against the wall after victims of the bomb attack were brought to a morgue in Baghdad, August 10, 2006. REUTERS/Ali Jasim

Stretchers are left against the wall after victims of the bomb attack were brought to a morgue in Baghdad, August 10, 2006. REUTERS/Ali Jasim

Reuters / Thursday, August 10, 2006
Stretchers are left against the wall after victims of the bomb attack were brought to a morgue in Baghdad, August 10, 2006. REUTERS/Ali Jasim
A U.S. flag with greetings from home is decorated in an emergency room of the 28th Combat Support hospital in the Green Zone in Baghdad, August 18, 2007. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A U.S. flag with greetings from home is decorated in an emergency room of the 28th Combat Support hospital in the Green Zone in Baghdad, August 18, 2007. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Saturday, August 18, 2007
A U.S. flag with greetings from home is decorated in an emergency room of the 28th Combat Support hospital in the Green Zone in Baghdad, August 18, 2007. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
An Iraqi man unbuttons his shirt as U.S. soldiers point their laser sights on him during an operation near Baiji oil refinery, December 24, 2007. REUTERS/Bob Strong

An Iraqi man unbuttons his shirt as U.S. soldiers point their laser sights on him during an operation near Baiji oil refinery, December 24, 2007. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Reuters / Monday, December 24, 2007
An Iraqi man unbuttons his shirt as U.S. soldiers point their laser sights on him during an operation near Baiji oil refinery, December 24, 2007. REUTERS/Bob Strong
Men try to push a vehicle away from the scene of a suicide bomb attack in Baghdad, April 5, 2007. REUTERS/Stringer

Men try to push a vehicle away from the scene of a suicide bomb attack in Baghdad, April 5, 2007. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, April 05, 2007
Men try to push a vehicle away from the scene of a suicide bomb attack in Baghdad, April 5, 2007. REUTERS/Stringer
An Iraqi baby lies in a cradle while a woman argues with U.S. soldiers of 1/8 Bravo Company searching for weapons, explosives and information about militants in the area during a foot patrol in a neighbourhood of Mosul, June 26, 2008. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

An Iraqi baby lies in a cradle while a woman argues with U.S. soldiers of 1/8 Bravo Company searching for weapons, explosives and information about militants in the area during a foot patrol in a neighbourhood of Mosul, June 26, 2008. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Thursday, June 26, 2008
An Iraqi baby lies in a cradle while a woman argues with U.S. soldiers of 1/8 Bravo Company searching for weapons, explosives and information about militants in the area during a foot patrol in a neighbourhood of Mosul, June 26, 2008. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
U.S. President George W. Bush with Defense Secretary Robert Gates and Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice following remarks to the press after nightfall at Al-Asad airbase in Anbar Province, September 3, 2007. REUTERS/Jason Reed

U.S. President George W. Bush with Defense Secretary Robert Gates and Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice following remarks to the press after nightfall at Al-Asad airbase in Anbar Province, September 3, 2007. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Monday, September 03, 2007
U.S. President George W. Bush with Defense Secretary Robert Gates and Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice following remarks to the press after nightfall at Al-Asad airbase in Anbar Province, September 3, 2007. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Relatives grieve as the bodies of policemen are transported to a hospital morgue in Kirkuk, August 12, 2007. REUTERS/Slahaldeen Rasheed

Relatives grieve as the bodies of policemen are transported to a hospital morgue in Kirkuk, August 12, 2007. REUTERS/Slahaldeen Rasheed

Reuters / Sunday, August 12, 2007
Relatives grieve as the bodies of policemen are transported to a hospital morgue in Kirkuk, August 12, 2007. REUTERS/Slahaldeen Rasheed
Iraqi police remove a suicide vest from a teenage Iraqi girl in Baquba, August 24, 2008. REUTERS/Iraqi Police

Iraqi police remove a suicide vest from a teenage Iraqi girl in Baquba, August 24, 2008. REUTERS/Iraqi Police

Reuters / Monday, August 25, 2008
Iraqi police remove a suicide vest from a teenage Iraqi girl in Baquba, August 24, 2008. REUTERS/Iraqi Police
A U.S. medic talks to an Iraqi woman as he holds her injured son at the emergency room of 28th Combat Support hospital in Baghdad, August 21, 2007. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A U.S. medic talks to an Iraqi woman as he holds her injured son at the emergency room of 28th Combat Support hospital in Baghdad, August 21, 2007. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Tuesday, August 21, 2007
A U.S. medic talks to an Iraqi woman as he holds her injured son at the emergency room of 28th Combat Support hospital in Baghdad, August 21, 2007. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Smoke rises near the Iraqi Ministry of Justice, shortly after a blast, in Baghdad, October 25, 2009. REUTERS/Stringer

Smoke rises near the Iraqi Ministry of Justice, shortly after a blast, in Baghdad, October 25, 2009. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, October 25, 2009
Smoke rises near the Iraqi Ministry of Justice, shortly after a blast, in Baghdad, October 25, 2009. REUTERS/Stringer
Iraqi soldiers look at a former colleague as he runs with a new prosthetic leg during the opening of an Iraqi military hospital in Baghdad, January 19, 2009. REUTERS/Mohammed Ameen

Iraqi soldiers look at a former colleague as he runs with a new prosthetic leg during the opening of an Iraqi military hospital in Baghdad, January 19, 2009. REUTERS/Mohammed Ameen

Reuters / Monday, January 19, 2009
Iraqi soldiers look at a former colleague as he runs with a new prosthetic leg during the opening of an Iraqi military hospital in Baghdad, January 19, 2009. REUTERS/Mohammed Ameen
U.S. Air Force Major Stacie Shafran carries her luggage to a loading paddock while waiting for her departure from Iraq at the former U.S. Sather Air Base near Baghdad, December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

U.S. Air Force Major Stacie Shafran carries her luggage to a loading paddock while waiting for her departure from Iraq at the former U.S. Sather Air Base near Baghdad, December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Wednesday, December 14, 2011
U.S. Air Force Major Stacie Shafran carries her luggage to a loading paddock while waiting for her departure from Iraq at the former U.S. Sather Air Base near Baghdad, December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
U.S. Mine Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) vehicles drive through Camp Adder before departing Imam Ali Base near Nasiriyah as the last U.S. convoy of soldiers pulled out of Iraq, December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Tama/Pool

U.S. Mine Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) vehicles drive through Camp Adder before departing Imam Ali Base near Nasiriyah as the last U.S. convoy of soldiers pulled out of Iraq, December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Tama/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, December 18, 2011
U.S. Mine Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) vehicles drive through Camp Adder before departing Imam Ali Base near Nasiriyah as the last U.S. convoy of soldiers pulled out of Iraq, December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Tama/Pool
Kuwaiti and U.S. soldiers close the border gate after the last vehicle crossed into Kuwait during the US miltary's withdrawal from Iraq, December 18, 2011. REUTERS/Caren Firouz

Kuwaiti and U.S. soldiers close the border gate after the last vehicle crossed into Kuwait during the US miltary's withdrawal from Iraq, December 18, 2011. REUTERS/Caren Firouz

Reuters / Sunday, December 18, 2011
Kuwaiti and U.S. soldiers close the border gate after the last vehicle crossed into Kuwait during the US miltary's withdrawal from Iraq, December 18, 2011. REUTERS/Caren Firouz
An Iraqi boy is taken away from a suspected militant, who has been accused of killing his father at the height of the sectarian slaughter in 2006-07, during a presentation to the media at the Interior Ministry in Baghdad, November 21, 2011. REUTERS/Saad Shalash

An Iraqi boy is taken away from a suspected militant, who has been accused of killing his father at the height of the sectarian slaughter in 2006-07, during a presentation to the media at the Interior Ministry in Baghdad, November 21, 2011. REUTERS/Saad Shalash

Reuters / Monday, November 21, 2011
An Iraqi boy is taken away from a suspected militant, who has been accused of killing his father at the height of the sectarian slaughter in 2006-07, during a presentation to the media at the Interior Ministry in Baghdad, November 21, 2011. REUTERS/Saad Shalash
An explosion is seen during a car bomb attack at a Shi'ite political organisation's rally in Baghdad, April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani

An explosion is seen during a car bomb attack at a Shi'ite political organisation's rally in Baghdad, April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani

Reuters / Friday, April 25, 2014
An explosion is seen during a car bomb attack at a Shi'ite political organisation's rally in Baghdad, April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
Members of the Iraqi Special Operations Forces take their positions during clashes with the al Qaeda-linked Islamic State in the city of Ramadi, June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Members of the Iraqi Special Operations Forces take their positions during clashes with the al Qaeda-linked Islamic State in the city of Ramadi, June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, June 20, 2014
Members of the Iraqi Special Operations Forces take their positions during clashes with the al Qaeda-linked Islamic State in the city of Ramadi, June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Displaced people from the minority Yazidi sect, fleeing violence from forces loyal to the Islamic State in Sinjar town, walk towards the Syrian border, on the outskirts of Sinjar mountain, near the Syrian border, August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Displaced people from the minority Yazidi sect, fleeing violence from forces loyal to the Islamic State in Sinjar town, walk towards the Syrian border, on the outskirts of Sinjar mountain, near the Syrian border, August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Tuesday, August 12, 2014
Displaced people from the minority Yazidi sect, fleeing violence from forces loyal to the Islamic State in Sinjar town, walk towards the Syrian border, on the outskirts of Sinjar mountain, near the Syrian border, August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A damaged mosque is seen amidst destroyed vehicles and other debris after the Iraqi government claimed victory over Islamic State insurgents in Tikrit, April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

A damaged mosque is seen amidst destroyed vehicles and other debris after the Iraqi government claimed victory over Islamic State insurgents in Tikrit, April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Thursday, April 02, 2015
A damaged mosque is seen amidst destroyed vehicles and other debris after the Iraqi government claimed victory over Islamic State insurgents in Tikrit, April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
A girl from the minority Yazidi sect, fleeing the violence in the Iraqi town of Sinjar, rests at the Iraqi-Syrian border crossing in Fishkhabour, Dohuk province, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

A girl from the minority Yazidi sect, fleeing the violence in the Iraqi town of Sinjar, rests at the Iraqi-Syrian border crossing in Fishkhabour, Dohuk province, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Reuters / Wednesday, August 13, 2014
A girl from the minority Yazidi sect, fleeing the violence in the Iraqi town of Sinjar, rests at the Iraqi-Syrian border crossing in Fishkhabour, Dohuk province, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Iraqi security forces hold an Islamist State flag near the bodies of dead Islamic State members in the outskirts of Ramadi, December 23, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Iraqi security forces hold an Islamist State flag near the bodies of dead Islamic State members in the outskirts of Ramadi, December 23, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, December 26, 2014
Iraqi security forces hold an Islamist State flag near the bodies of dead Islamic State members in the outskirts of Ramadi, December 23, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Shi'ite fighters fire a rocket during clashes with Islamic State militants in Salahuddin province, March 1, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmed Al-Hussaini

Shi'ite fighters fire a rocket during clashes with Islamic State militants in Salahuddin province, March 1, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmed Al-Hussaini

Reuters / Wednesday, March 04, 2015
Shi'ite fighters fire a rocket during clashes with Islamic State militants in Salahuddin province, March 1, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmed Al-Hussaini
A member from the Iraqi security forces beats an Islamic State insurgent, who was captured in Tikrit, April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

A member from the Iraqi security forces beats an Islamic State insurgent, who was captured in Tikrit, April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Wednesday, April 01, 2015
A member from the Iraqi security forces beats an Islamic State insurgent, who was captured in Tikrit, April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
A female Kurdistan Workers Party fighter stands near a security position in Sinjar, on the front line of the battle against Islamic State, March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

A female Kurdistan Workers Party fighter stands near a security position in Sinjar, on the front line of the battle against Islamic State, March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Reuters / Wednesday, April 29, 2015
A female Kurdistan Workers Party fighter stands near a security position in Sinjar, on the front line of the battle against Islamic State, March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
