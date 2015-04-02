Edition:
Iraq retakes Tikrit

Shi'ite paramilitary fighters and Iraqi security forces arrest Islamic State militants in Tikrit April 1, 2015. The Iraqi government claimed victory over Islamic State insurgents in Tikrit on Wednesday after a month-long battle for the city supported by Shi'ite militiamen and U.S.-led air strikes, saying that only small pockets of resistance remained. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Wednesday, April 01, 2015
A member from the Iraqi security forces beats an Islamic State insurgent, who was captured in Tikrit April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Wednesday, April 01, 2015
Iraqi security forces stand on the top of the gate of Tikrit April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Wednesday, April 01, 2015
Iraq's Prime Minister Haidar al-Abadi tours the city of Tikrit after Iraq security forces regained control from Islamist State militants, April 1, 2015.REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, April 01, 2015
A member from the Iraqi security forces looks at smoke rising in Tikrit April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Wednesday, April 01, 2015
Shi'ite paramilitary fighters gesture on the back of a vehicle in Tikrit April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Wednesday, April 01, 2015
The city of Tikrit is seen April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Wednesday, April 01, 2015
Members of the Iraqi security forces play soccer in Tikrit April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Wednesday, April 01, 2015
Shi'ite paramilitary fighters hold an Islamist State flag which they pulled down in Tikrit March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, March 31, 2015
Iraqi security forces arrest a member of the Islamic State in Tikrit April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Wednesday, April 01, 2015
Shi'ite paramilitary fighters launch a rocket towards Islamic State militants in Tikrit March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Tuesday, March 31, 2015
Iraqi security forces and Shi'ite paramilitary fighters hold an Islamist State flag, which they pulled down in Tikrit, March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Tuesday, March 31, 2015
Shiite paramilitary fighters gather near a building of Salahuddin Municipality Directorate in Tikrit March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, March 31, 2015
Shiite paramilitary fighters inspect a building in Tikrit March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, March 31, 2015
A member of the Iraqi security forces carries his weapon as he watches smoke rise from a scene of clashes between the Iraqi army and Islamic State militants in Tikrit, March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Tuesday, March 31, 2015
A member of the Iraqi SWAT troopers gestures in Tikrit March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, March 31, 2015
A member of the Iraqi security forces checks his weapon in Tikrit, March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Monday, March 30, 2015
A Shi'ite paramilitary fighter puts Iraqi flags on a wall painted with the black flag commonly used by Islamic State militants in Tikrit March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, March 31, 2015
An Iraqi security forces military vehicle drives through Tikrit March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, March 31, 2015
Shi'ite paramilitary fighters ride a vehicle past a wall painted with the black flag commonly used by Islamic State militants, with the palaces of former Iraqi president Saddam Hussein behind them, in Tikrit, March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, March 31, 2015
Iraqi security forces gather with their weapons at a building in Tikrit, March 27, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Friday, March 27, 2015
A member of the Hashid Shaabi (Popular Mobilization) forces allied with Iraqi forces against the Islamic State, holds Iraq's national flag in Tikrit, March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Saturday, March 28, 2015
Iraqi army soldiers eat a meal with members of the Hashid Shaabi (Popular Mobilization) forces, which are allied with Iraqi forces, in Tikrit, March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Tuesday, March 31, 2015
Iraqi security forces stand on their military vehicles in Tikrit, March 27, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Friday, March 27, 2015
A member of the Iraqi security forces uses binoculars as he keeps watch in Tikrit, March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Monday, March 30, 2015
An air strike on a hospital is pictured in Tikrit, March 27, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Friday, March 27, 2015
Iraqi security forces launch a rocket towards Islamic State militants during clashes at a frontline in Tikrit, March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Saturday, March 28, 2015
Shiite clerics from Hashid Shaabi (Popular Mobilization) forces, allied with Iraqi forces against the Islamic State, pray in Tikrit, March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Saturday, March 28, 2015
Iraqi security forces gather with their weapons at a building in Tikrit, March 27, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Friday, March 27, 2015
Members of the Hashid Shaabi (Popular Mobilization) forces, which allied with Iraqi forces, chant slogans against the Islamic State in Tikrit, March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Monday, March 30, 2015
A member of the Iraqi army carry a rocket as he prepares to launch towards Islamic State militants in Tikrit, March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Monday, March 30, 2015
Smoke rises during clashes between Islamic state militants and the Iraqi army in Tikrit, March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Monday, March 30, 2015
