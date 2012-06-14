Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Jun 13, 2012 | 11:10pm EDT

Iraq since the withdrawl

<p>A man wounded in a bomb attack is treated at a hospital in Kerbala, south of Baghdad, June 13, 2012. . REUTERS/Mushtaq Muhammed </p>

A man wounded in a bomb attack is treated at a hospital in Kerbala, south of Baghdad, June 13, 2012. . REUTERS/Mushtaq Muhammed

Wednesday, June 13, 2012

A man wounded in a bomb attack is treated at a hospital in Kerbala, south of Baghdad, June 13, 2012. . REUTERS/Mushtaq Muhammed

Close
1 / 25
<p>An investor uses a pair of binoculars as he looks at an electronic board with stock information at the Iraq Stock Exchange Baghdad, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Saad Shalash</p>

An investor uses a pair of binoculars as he looks at an electronic board with stock information at the Iraq Stock Exchange Baghdad, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Saad Shalash

Wednesday, June 13, 2012

An investor uses a pair of binoculars as he looks at an electronic board with stock information at the Iraq Stock Exchange Baghdad, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Saad Shalash

Close
2 / 25
<p>A view of brick factories in the town of Nahrawan east of Baghdad, March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani </p>

A view of brick factories in the town of Nahrawan east of Baghdad, March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani

Wednesday, June 13, 2012

A view of brick factories in the town of Nahrawan east of Baghdad, March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani

Close
3 / 25
<p>Men sell birds in Baghdad's Ghazil pet market, April 6, 2012. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani </p>

Men sell birds in Baghdad's Ghazil pet market, April 6, 2012. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani

Wednesday, June 13, 2012

Men sell birds in Baghdad's Ghazil pet market, April 6, 2012. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani

Close
4 / 25
<p>Garbage collectors look for recyclable waste at a dump site in Tikrit, north of Baghdad, February 16, 2012. The collectors search and sell metals, plastics, cardboard and papers, and earn about $2 per day. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

Garbage collectors look for recyclable waste at a dump site in Tikrit, north of Baghdad, February 16, 2012. The collectors search and sell metals, plastics, cardboard and papers, and earn about $2 per day. REUTERS/Stringer

Wednesday, June 13, 2012

Garbage collectors look for recyclable waste at a dump site in Tikrit, north of Baghdad, February 16, 2012. The collectors search and sell metals, plastics, cardboard and papers, and earn about $2 per day. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
5 / 25
<p>A policeman brings a suspected militant for interrogation at police headquarters in Mosul, north of Baghdad, March 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammed Ameen </p>

A policeman brings a suspected militant for interrogation at police headquarters in Mosul, north of Baghdad, March 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammed Ameen

Wednesday, June 13, 2012

A policeman brings a suspected militant for interrogation at police headquarters in Mosul, north of Baghdad, March 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammed Ameen

Close
6 / 25
<p>A traffic policeman directs vehicles during a sandstorm in central Baghdad, May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Saad Shalash </p>

A traffic policeman directs vehicles during a sandstorm in central Baghdad, May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Saad Shalash

Wednesday, June 13, 2012

A traffic policeman directs vehicles during a sandstorm in central Baghdad, May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Saad Shalash

Close
7 / 25
<p>A boy transfers mattresses on a cart in Mosul, north of Baghdad, March 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammed Ameen </p>

A boy transfers mattresses on a cart in Mosul, north of Baghdad, March 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammed Ameen

Wednesday, June 13, 2012

A boy transfers mattresses on a cart in Mosul, north of Baghdad, March 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammed Ameen

Close
8 / 25
<p>Soldiers march during their graduation ceremony at a military base in Kirkuk, north of Baghdad, February 29, 2012. REUTERS/Ako Rasheed </p>

Soldiers march during their graduation ceremony at a military base in Kirkuk, north of Baghdad, February 29, 2012. REUTERS/Ako Rasheed

Wednesday, June 13, 2012

Soldiers march during their graduation ceremony at a military base in Kirkuk, north of Baghdad, February 29, 2012. REUTERS/Ako Rasheed

Close
9 / 25
<p>Boys wounded in a car bomb attack are seen after treatment at a primary school in Mussayab, February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mushtaq Muhammed </p>

Boys wounded in a car bomb attack are seen after treatment at a primary school in Mussayab, February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mushtaq Muhammed

Wednesday, June 13, 2012

Boys wounded in a car bomb attack are seen after treatment at a primary school in Mussayab, February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mushtaq Muhammed

Close
10 / 25
<p>A man stands amid debris after a bomb attack in northern Baghdad, February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer )</p>

A man stands amid debris after a bomb attack in northern Baghdad, February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer )

Wednesday, June 13, 2012

A man stands amid debris after a bomb attack in northern Baghdad, February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer )

Close
11 / 25
<p>Supporters of anti-U.S. Shi'ite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr wave Iraqi flags during a rally in Baghdad, February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammed Ameen </p>

Supporters of anti-U.S. Shi'ite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr wave Iraqi flags during a rally in Baghdad, February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammed Ameen

Wednesday, June 13, 2012

Supporters of anti-U.S. Shi'ite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr wave Iraqi flags during a rally in Baghdad, February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammed Ameen

Close
12 / 25
<p>Men take a shower in a traditional Turkish bath in Samawa, south of Baghdad, February 24, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammed Ameen </p>

Men take a shower in a traditional Turkish bath in Samawa, south of Baghdad, February 24, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammed Ameen

Wednesday, June 13, 2012

Men take a shower in a traditional Turkish bath in Samawa, south of Baghdad, February 24, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammed Ameen

Close
13 / 25
<p>Visitors enter the ancient city of Babylon near Hilla, south of Baghdad, April 5, 2012. REUTERS/Saad Shalash </p>

Visitors enter the ancient city of Babylon near Hilla, south of Baghdad, April 5, 2012. REUTERS/Saad Shalash

Wednesday, June 13, 2012

Visitors enter the ancient city of Babylon near Hilla, south of Baghdad, April 5, 2012. REUTERS/Saad Shalash

Close
14 / 25
<p>A wounded boy and his father lie for treatment at a hospital after bomb attacks occurred in Sadr city in northeastern Baghdad, January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Kareem Raheem </p>

A wounded boy and his father lie for treatment at a hospital after bomb attacks occurred in Sadr city in northeastern Baghdad, January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Kareem Raheem

Wednesday, June 13, 2012

A wounded boy and his father lie for treatment at a hospital after bomb attacks occurred in Sadr city in northeastern Baghdad, January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Kareem Raheem

Close
15 / 25
<p>A bullet-riddled vehicle belonging to militants is seen at the site of an attack in Haditha, northwest of Baghdad, March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

A bullet-riddled vehicle belonging to militants is seen at the site of an attack in Haditha, northwest of Baghdad, March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Wednesday, June 13, 2012

A bullet-riddled vehicle belonging to militants is seen at the site of an attack in Haditha, northwest of Baghdad, March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
16 / 25
<p>Residents pray over the coffin of a victim who was killed in a bomb attack, during a funeral in Samarra, north of Baghdad as a sandstorm rages, April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Bakr al-Azzawi </p>

Residents pray over the coffin of a victim who was killed in a bomb attack, during a funeral in Samarra, north of Baghdad as a sandstorm rages, April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Bakr al-Azzawi

Wednesday, June 13, 2012

Residents pray over the coffin of a victim who was killed in a bomb attack, during a funeral in Samarra, north of Baghdad as a sandstorm rages, April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Bakr al-Azzawi

Close
17 / 25
<p>Iraqi Shi'ite Muslim pilgrims walk to the holy city of Kerbala to mark Arbain in Baghdad's Doura District, January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani </p>

Iraqi Shi'ite Muslim pilgrims walk to the holy city of Kerbala to mark Arbain in Baghdad's Doura District, January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani

Wednesday, June 13, 2012

Iraqi Shi'ite Muslim pilgrims walk to the holy city of Kerbala to mark Arbain in Baghdad's Doura District, January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani

Close
18 / 25
<p>Iraqi civil defence personnel and people gather at the site of a bomb attack in Baghdad's northwestern Kadhimiya district, January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Iraqi civil defence personnel and people gather at the site of a bomb attack in Baghdad's northwestern Kadhimiya district, January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Wednesday, June 13, 2012

Iraqi civil defence personnel and people gather at the site of a bomb attack in Baghdad's northwestern Kadhimiya district, January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
19 / 25
<p>A man stands in an empty cell during a media tour arranged by Iraqi authorities at a prison, known as Camp Honor, inside Baghdad's heavily-fortified Green Zone, May 17, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammed Ameen </p>

A man stands in an empty cell during a media tour arranged by Iraqi authorities at a prison, known as Camp Honor, inside Baghdad's heavily-fortified Green Zone, May 17, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammed Ameen

Wednesday, June 13, 2012

A man stands in an empty cell during a media tour arranged by Iraqi authorities at a prison, known as Camp Honor, inside Baghdad's heavily-fortified Green Zone, May 17, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammed Ameen

Close
20 / 25
<p>People grieve outside a morgue before claiming the body of a relative who was killed in a bomb attack in Sadr city in eastern Baghdad, January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Kareem Raheem </p>

People grieve outside a morgue before claiming the body of a relative who was killed in a bomb attack in Sadr city in eastern Baghdad, January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Kareem Raheem

Wednesday, June 13, 2012

People grieve outside a morgue before claiming the body of a relative who was killed in a bomb attack in Sadr city in eastern Baghdad, January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Kareem Raheem

Close
21 / 25
<p>People gather near Abu Hanifa mosque during a celebration ceremony to mark the withdrawal of U.S. forces, in Baghdad's Adhamiya district, December 30, 2011. REUTERS/Saad Shalash </p>

People gather near Abu Hanifa mosque during a celebration ceremony to mark the withdrawal of U.S. forces, in Baghdad's Adhamiya district, December 30, 2011. REUTERS/Saad Shalash

Wednesday, June 13, 2012

People gather near Abu Hanifa mosque during a celebration ceremony to mark the withdrawal of U.S. forces, in Baghdad's Adhamiya district, December 30, 2011. REUTERS/Saad Shalash

Close
22 / 25
<p>Residents bleed as they wait for treatment at a hospital after a bomb attack in Baghdad, June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

Residents bleed as they wait for treatment at a hospital after a bomb attack in Baghdad, June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Wednesday, June 13, 2012

Residents bleed as they wait for treatment at a hospital after a bomb attack in Baghdad, June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
23 / 25
<p>Women mourn during a funeral of a victim who was killed in one of Thursday's bomb attacks before burial at a cemetery in Najaf, 160 km (100 miles) south of Baghdad, December 22, 2011. REUTERS/Ali Abu Shish </p>

Women mourn during a funeral of a victim who was killed in one of Thursday's bomb attacks before burial at a cemetery in Najaf, 160 km (100 miles) south of Baghdad, December 22, 2011. REUTERS/Ali Abu Shish

Wednesday, June 13, 2012

Women mourn during a funeral of a victim who was killed in one of Thursday's bomb attacks before burial at a cemetery in Najaf, 160 km (100 miles) south of Baghdad, December 22, 2011. REUTERS/Ali Abu Shish

Close
24 / 25
<p>A soldier's boot and blood stains are seen on the ground after a bomb attack occurred in Alawi district in central Baghdad, December 22, 2011. REUTERS/Saad Shalash </p>

A soldier's boot and blood stains are seen on the ground after a bomb attack occurred in Alawi district in central Baghdad, December 22, 2011. REUTERS/Saad Shalash

Wednesday, June 13, 2012

A soldier's boot and blood stains are seen on the ground after a bomb attack occurred in Alawi district in central Baghdad, December 22, 2011. REUTERS/Saad Shalash

Close
25 / 25
View Again
View Next
Myanmar's Rohingyas

Myanmar's Rohingyas

Next Slideshows

Myanmar's Rohingyas

Myanmar's Rohingyas

Daily life of the minority Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar.

Jun 13 2012
Street photography: Spain

Street photography: Spain

Daily life on the streets of the indebted euro zone nation.

Jun 14 2012
Child laborers

Child laborers

A look at the children who work to contribute to their family's income, marking the World Day Against Child Labor.

Jun 13 2012
Escape from Alcatraz

Escape from Alcatraz

This week marks the fiftieth anniversary of the daring three man escape from the island prison.

Jun 12 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast