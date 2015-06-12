Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Jun 12, 2015 | 10:35am EDT

Iraq vs. ISIS

Shiite fighters launch a rocket towards Islamic State militants on the outskirt of Bayji, June 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Shiite fighters launch a rocket towards Islamic State militants on the outskirt of Bayji, June 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, June 11, 2015
Shiite fighters launch a rocket towards Islamic State militants on the outskirt of Bayji, June 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
1 / 21
Mourners react during the funeral of a fighter who was killed in clashes with Islamic State militants in Baiji, during a funeral in Najaf, south of Baghdad, June 8, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Mourners react during the funeral of a fighter who was killed in clashes with Islamic State militants in Baiji, during a funeral in Najaf, south of Baghdad, June 8, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, June 08, 2015
Mourners react during the funeral of a fighter who was killed in clashes with Islamic State militants in Baiji, during a funeral in Najaf, south of Baghdad, June 8, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
2 / 21
Iraq's Shi'ite paramilitaries ride in military vehicles in Nibai, May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Iraq's Shi'ite paramilitaries ride in military vehicles in Nibai, May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, May 26, 2015
Iraq's Shi'ite paramilitaries ride in military vehicles in Nibai, May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
3 / 21
A damaged mosque is seen amidst destroyed vehicles and other debris in Tikrit, April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

A damaged mosque is seen amidst destroyed vehicles and other debris in Tikrit, April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Thursday, April 02, 2015
A damaged mosque is seen amidst destroyed vehicles and other debris in Tikrit, April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
4 / 21
Displaced Sunni people fleeing the violence in Ramadi, cross a bridge on the outskirts of Baghdad, May 24, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Displaced Sunni people fleeing the violence in Ramadi, cross a bridge on the outskirts of Baghdad, May 24, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, May 24, 2015
Displaced Sunni people fleeing the violence in Ramadi, cross a bridge on the outskirts of Baghdad, May 24, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
5 / 21
Iraq's Shi'ite paramilitaries walk with their weapons in Nibai, May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Iraq's Shi'ite paramilitaries walk with their weapons in Nibai, May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, May 26, 2015
Iraq's Shi'ite paramilitaries walk with their weapons in Nibai, May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
6 / 21
A car is engulfed by flames during clashes in the city of Ramadi, May 16, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

A car is engulfed by flames during clashes in the city of Ramadi, May 16, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, May 17, 2015
A car is engulfed by flames during clashes in the city of Ramadi, May 16, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
7 / 21
An Iraqi Sunni displaced woman, who fled the violence in the city of Ramadi carries her child on the outskirts of Baghdad, Iraq, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

An Iraqi Sunni displaced woman, who fled the violence in the city of Ramadi carries her child on the outskirts of Baghdad, Iraq, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, May 19, 2015
An Iraqi Sunni displaced woman, who fled the violence in the city of Ramadi carries her child on the outskirts of Baghdad, Iraq, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
8 / 21
Iraqi security forces defend their headquarters against attacks by Islamic State extremists in the eastern part of Ramadi in Anbar province, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Iraqi security forces defend their headquarters against attacks by Islamic State extremists in the eastern part of Ramadi in Anbar province, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, May 15, 2015
Iraqi security forces defend their headquarters against attacks by Islamic State extremists in the eastern part of Ramadi in Anbar province, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
9 / 21
Mourners grieve over the coffin during the funeral of policemen, killed by a tank rigged with explosives, during a funeral in Najaf, south of Baghdad, June 2, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Mourners grieve over the coffin during the funeral of policemen, killed by a tank rigged with explosives, during a funeral in Najaf, south of Baghdad, June 2, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, June 02, 2015
Mourners grieve over the coffin during the funeral of policemen, killed by a tank rigged with explosives, during a funeral in Najaf, south of Baghdad, June 2, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
10 / 21
Iraqi security forces inspect the site of a car bomb attack on the outskirt of Diyala province, May 24, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Iraqi security forces inspect the site of a car bomb attack on the outskirt of Diyala province, May 24, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, May 24, 2015
Iraqi security forces inspect the site of a car bomb attack on the outskirt of Diyala province, May 24, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
11 / 21
Displaced Sunni people, who fled the violence in the city of Ramadi, arrive at the outskirts of Baghdad, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Displaced Sunni people, who fled the violence in the city of Ramadi, arrive at the outskirts of Baghdad, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, May 19, 2015
Displaced Sunni people, who fled the violence in the city of Ramadi, arrive at the outskirts of Baghdad, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
12 / 21
Displaced Sunni people, who fled the violence in the city of Ramadi, arrive at the outskirts of Baghdad, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Displaced Sunni people, who fled the violence in the city of Ramadi, arrive at the outskirts of Baghdad, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, May 19, 2015
Displaced Sunni people, who fled the violence in the city of Ramadi, arrive at the outskirts of Baghdad, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
13 / 21
An Iraqi Shi'ite fighter stands guard on top of a building on the outskirts of Diyala province, north of Baghdad, February 8, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

An Iraqi Shi'ite fighter stands guard on top of a building on the outskirts of Diyala province, north of Baghdad, February 8, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Reuters / Saturday, May 02, 2015
An Iraqi Shi'ite fighter stands guard on top of a building on the outskirts of Diyala province, north of Baghdad, February 8, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
Close
14 / 21
Iraq's Shi'ite paramilitaries and members of Iraqi security forces hold an Islamist State flag which they pulled down in Nibai, in Anbar province, May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Iraq's Shi'ite paramilitaries and members of Iraqi security forces hold an Islamist State flag which they pulled down in Nibai, in Anbar province, May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, May 26, 2015
Iraq's Shi'ite paramilitaries and members of Iraqi security forces hold an Islamist State flag which they pulled down in Nibai, in Anbar province, May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
15 / 21
Iraqi security forces make their way during a patrol looking for Islamic State militants on the outskirts of Ramadi, April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Iraqi security forces make their way during a patrol looking for Islamic State militants on the outskirts of Ramadi, April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, April 09, 2015
Iraqi security forces make their way during a patrol looking for Islamic State militants on the outskirts of Ramadi, April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
16 / 21
Members of Hashid Shaabi forces ride in a vehicle as smoke rises in shops at al-Qadisiya neighborhood, north of Tikrit, April 3, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Members of Hashid Shaabi forces ride in a vehicle as smoke rises in shops at al-Qadisiya neighborhood, north of Tikrit, April 3, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, April 03, 2015
Members of Hashid Shaabi forces ride in a vehicle as smoke rises in shops at al-Qadisiya neighborhood, north of Tikrit, April 3, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
17 / 21
Displaced Sunni people, who fled the violence in the city of Ramadi, arrive at the outskirts of Baghdad, April 17, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Displaced Sunni people, who fled the violence in the city of Ramadi, arrive at the outskirts of Baghdad, April 17, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, April 17, 2015
Displaced Sunni people, who fled the violence in the city of Ramadi, arrive at the outskirts of Baghdad, April 17, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
18 / 21
Female Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) fighters walk through destroyed houses, which were freed by them from Islamic State fighters, in Sinjar, March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Female Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) fighters walk through destroyed houses, which were freed by them from Islamic State fighters, in Sinjar, March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Reuters / Wednesday, April 29, 2015
Female Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) fighters walk through destroyed houses, which were freed by them from Islamic State fighters, in Sinjar, March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Close
19 / 21
Displaced Sunni people, who fled the violence in the city of Ramadi, arrive at the outskirts of Baghdad, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Displaced Sunni people, who fled the violence in the city of Ramadi, arrive at the outskirts of Baghdad, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, May 19, 2015
Displaced Sunni people, who fled the violence in the city of Ramadi, arrive at the outskirts of Baghdad, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
20 / 21
A destroyed Shi'ite mosque is seen on the outskirts of Diyala province, north of Baghdad, February 8, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

A destroyed Shi'ite mosque is seen on the outskirts of Diyala province, north of Baghdad, February 8, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Reuters / Saturday, May 02, 2015
A destroyed Shi'ite mosque is seen on the outskirts of Diyala province, north of Baghdad, February 8, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
Close
21 / 21
View Again
View Next
Greek street graffiti

Greek street graffiti

Next Slideshows

Greek street graffiti

Greek street graffiti

Messages sprayed and painted on the walls around Greece.

Jun 12 2015
Best of NBA Finals

Best of NBA Finals

The Warriors vs. Cavaliers in NBA Final action.

Jun 12 2015
Congress plays America's game

Congress plays America's game

Democrats and Republicans wage a battle of baseball instead of the usual politics.

Jun 12 2015
MERS outbreak

MERS outbreak

South Korea scrambles to contain the outbreak as public alarm grows.

Jun 11 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast