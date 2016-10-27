Iraqi forces battle Islamic State for control of Mosul
A Kurdish Peshmerga fighter takes a selfie with children after recapturing the Fadiliya village from Islamic state militants, in Nawaran North of Mosul. REUTERS/Air Jalal
Federal police forces launch a rocket during clashes with Islamic State militants in south of Mosul. REUTERS/Stringer
A Kurdish Peshmerga fighter looks through a Milan missile before recapturing from Islamic state militants the Fadiliya village in Nawaran, north of Mosul. REUTERS/Air Jalal
Smoke raises after Kurdish Peshmerga fighters disabled IED�s and recaptured from Islamic state militants the Fadiliya village in Nawaran, north of Mosul. REUTERS/Air Jalal
A French Dassault Rafale jet receives fuel from a U.S. Air Force KC-10 tanker aircraft near Iraq. U.S. Air Force/Senior Airman Tyler Woodward
An Iraqi special forces soldier stands beside graffiti, which reads: "The Islamic State will remain", in Bartilla, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
An Iraqi special forces soldier looks inside the entrance of a tunnel used by Islamic State militants inside a restaurant in Bazwaya, east of Mosul. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A detained man accused of being an Islamic State fighter sits in front of newly displaced men near a check point in Qayyara, east of Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Iraqi security forces take part in an operation against Islamic State militants in south of Mosul. REUTERS/Stringer
An Iraqi special forces soldier is seen inside a tunnel used by Islamic State militants in Bazwaya, east of Mosul. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
An Iraqi special forces soldier waves to a group of newly trained police formed from people displaced by Islamic State militants, as the group sits on a truck bound for the frontline of the Mosul offensive against Islamic State, near Bazgirtan....more
A federal police forces member uses a drone during an operation against Islamic State militants in Qayyara, south of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Iraqi special forces soldiers looks at a destroyed Islamic State vehicle in a village near Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Kurdish Peshmerga fighter aims to fire during a battle with Islamic State militants at Topzawa village, near Bashiqa, near Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Federal police forces take part in an operation against Islamic State militants in south of Mosul. REUTERS/Stringer
Smoke rises at Islamic State militants' positions in the town of Naweran, near Mosul. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
A Kurdish peshmerga fighter shoots during an operation to attack Islamic State militants in the town of Naweran, near Mosul. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
A Christian Iraqi special forces soldier walks in a church in Bartella, east of Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Fighters gather at Debaga camp on the outskirts of Erbil, before heading to the front line for the Mosul offensive. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Iraqi forces gather during an operation to attack Islamic State militants in Mosul. REUTERS/Stringer
The wreckage of a Kurdish Peshmerga fighters' vehicle, which was destroyed by a roadside bomb explosion, is seen near a shell during a battle with Islamic State militants at Topzawa village, near Bashiqa, near Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
A man returns to his village after it was liberated from Islamic State militants, south of Mosul in Qayyara. The fumes in the background are from oil wells that were set ablaze by Islamic State militants. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Peshmerga forces fire a mortar towards Islamic state militants' positions in the town of Naweran near Mosul. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
Members of Iraqi forces eat their lunch in front of Islamic States positions at the town of Safayah near Mosul. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Iraqi pro-government forces are seen in Qayyara. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
An Iraqi army vehicle is seen during an operation to attack Islamic State militants in Mosul, in Qayyara. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Iraqi special forces soldiers walk inside a church damaged by Islamic States fighters in Bartella, east of Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A convoy of armored vehicles belonging to international coalition troops drive during the operation against Islamic State militants outside the town of Naweran near Mosul. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
Iraqi army guard a checkpoint in Qayyara. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Iraqi army gather after the liberation of a village from Islamic State militants, south of Mosul, as toxic smoke is seen over the area after Islamic State militants set fire to a sulphur factory. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudan
Iraqi special forces soldiers look at Christian religious books inside a church damaged by Islamic States fighters in Bartella, east of Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
An Iraqi special forces soldiers waves an Iraqi flag from top of a church damaged by Islamic States fighters in Bartella, east of Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Iraqi special forces soldiers pose for a photograph in front of a Islamic States drawing inside a building located inside a church compound in Bartella, east of Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Iraqi army soldiers keep guard over suspected Islamic State militants at a processing center for displaced people in Qayyara, south of Mosul. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
An Iraqi special forces soldier fires an RPG during clashes with Islamic States fighters in Bartella, east of Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Members of the Peshmerga forces are seen inside a military vehicle north of Mosul, during an operation to attack Islamic State militants in Mosul. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
A mortar round left by Islamic States fighters is seen in Bartella, east of Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Iraqi security forces stand around a tunnel used by Islamic State militants at Bartila in the east of Mosul during an attack on Islamic State militants in Mosul. REUTERS/Stringer
A U.S. Army M109A6 Paladin self-propelled gun conducts a fire mission in support of the Iraqi security forces� push toward Mosul, at Qayyarah West, in a photo released by the US Army. REUTERS/U.S. Army/Spc. Christopher Brecht
An Iraqi special forces soldier fires a cannon at Islamic States fighters in Bartella, east of Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A wounded Iraqi special forces soldier walks during clashes with Islamic Sates fighters in Bartella, east of Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
