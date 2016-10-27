Edition:
Iraqi forces battle Islamic State for control of Mosul

A Kurdish Peshmerga fighter takes a selfie with children after recapturing the Fadiliya village from Islamic state militants, in Nawaran North of Mosul. REUTERS/Air Jalal

Reuters / Thursday, October 27, 2016
Federal police forces launch a rocket during clashes with Islamic State militants in south of Mosul. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, October 26, 2016
A Kurdish Peshmerga fighter looks through a Milan missile before recapturing from Islamic state militants the Fadiliya village in Nawaran, north of Mosul. REUTERS/Air Jalal

Reuters / Thursday, October 27, 2016
Smoke raises after Kurdish Peshmerga fighters disabled IED�s and recaptured from Islamic state militants the Fadiliya village in Nawaran, north of Mosul. REUTERS/Air Jalal

Reuters / Thursday, October 27, 2016
A French Dassault Rafale jet receives fuel from a U.S. Air Force KC-10 tanker aircraft near Iraq. U.S. Air Force/Senior Airman Tyler Woodward

Reuters / Thursday, October 27, 2016
An Iraqi special forces soldier stands beside graffiti, which reads: "The Islamic State will remain", in Bartilla, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Thursday, October 27, 2016
An Iraqi special forces soldier looks inside the entrance of a tunnel used by Islamic State militants inside a restaurant in Bazwaya, east of Mosul. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Thursday, October 27, 2016
A detained man accused of being an Islamic State fighter sits in front of newly displaced men near a check point in Qayyara, east of Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Wednesday, October 26, 2016
Iraqi security forces take part in an operation against Islamic State militants in south of Mosul. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, October 26, 2016
An Iraqi special forces soldier is seen inside a tunnel used by Islamic State militants in Bazwaya, east of Mosul. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Thursday, October 27, 2016
An Iraqi special forces soldier waves to a group of newly trained police formed from people displaced by Islamic State militants, as the group sits on a truck bound for the frontline of the Mosul offensive against Islamic State, near Bazgirtan. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Wednesday, October 26, 2016
A federal police forces member uses a drone during an operation against Islamic State militants in Qayyara, south of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Wednesday, October 26, 2016
Iraqi special forces soldiers looks at a destroyed Islamic State vehicle in a village near Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Tuesday, October 25, 2016
A Kurdish Peshmerga fighter aims to fire during a battle with Islamic State militants at Topzawa village, near Bashiqa, near Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Monday, October 24, 2016
Federal police forces take part in an operation against Islamic State militants in south of Mosul. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, October 26, 2016
Smoke rises at Islamic State militants' positions in the town of Naweran, near Mosul. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

Reuters / Sunday, October 23, 2016
A Kurdish peshmerga fighter shoots during an operation to attack Islamic State militants in the town of Naweran, near Mosul. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

Reuters / Sunday, October 23, 2016
A Christian Iraqi special forces soldier walks in a church in Bartella, east of Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Saturday, October 22, 2016
Fighters gather at Debaga camp on the outskirts of Erbil, before heading to the front line for the Mosul offensive. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Tuesday, October 25, 2016
Iraqi forces gather during an operation to attack Islamic State militants in Mosul. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Saturday, October 22, 2016
The wreckage of a Kurdish Peshmerga fighters' vehicle, which was destroyed by a roadside bomb explosion, is seen near a shell during a battle with Islamic State militants at Topzawa village, near Bashiqa, near Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Monday, October 24, 2016
A man returns to his village after it was liberated from Islamic State militants, south of Mosul in Qayyara. The fumes in the background are from oil wells that were set ablaze by Islamic State militants. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Saturday, October 22, 2016
Peshmerga forces fire a mortar towards Islamic state militants' positions in the town of Naweran near Mosul. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

Reuters / Sunday, October 23, 2016
Members of Iraqi forces eat their lunch in front of Islamic States positions at the town of Safayah near Mosul. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Sunday, October 23, 2016
Iraqi pro-government forces are seen in Qayyara. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Saturday, October 22, 2016
An Iraqi army vehicle is seen during an operation to attack Islamic State militants in Mosul, in Qayyara. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Saturday, October 22, 2016
Iraqi special forces soldiers walk inside a church damaged by Islamic States fighters in Bartella, east of Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Friday, October 21, 2016
A convoy of armored vehicles belonging to international coalition troops drive during the operation against Islamic State militants outside the town of Naweran near Mosul. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

Reuters / Sunday, October 23, 2016
Iraqi army guard a checkpoint in Qayyara. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Saturday, October 22, 2016
Iraqi army gather after the liberation of a village from Islamic State militants, south of Mosul, as toxic smoke is seen over the area after Islamic State militants set fire to a sulphur factory. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudan

Reuters / Friday, October 21, 2016
Iraqi special forces soldiers look at Christian religious books inside a church damaged by Islamic States fighters in Bartella, east of Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Friday, October 21, 2016
An Iraqi special forces soldiers waves an Iraqi flag from top of a church damaged by Islamic States fighters in Bartella, east of Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Friday, October 21, 2016
Iraqi special forces soldiers pose for a photograph in front of a Islamic States drawing inside a building located inside a church compound in Bartella, east of Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Friday, October 21, 2016
Iraqi army soldiers keep guard over suspected Islamic State militants at a processing center for displaced people in Qayyara, south of Mosul. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Friday, October 21, 2016
An Iraqi special forces soldier fires an RPG during clashes with Islamic States fighters in Bartella, east of Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Thursday, October 20, 2016
Members of the Peshmerga forces are seen inside a military vehicle north of Mosul, during an operation to attack Islamic State militants in Mosul. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Reuters / Thursday, October 20, 2016
A mortar round left by Islamic States fighters is seen in Bartella, east of Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Thursday, October 20, 2016
Iraqi security forces stand around a tunnel used by Islamic State militants at Bartila in the east of Mosul during an attack on Islamic State militants in Mosul. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, October 20, 2016
A U.S. Army M109A6 Paladin self-propelled gun conducts a fire mission in support of the Iraqi security forces� push toward Mosul, at Qayyarah West, in a photo released by the US Army. REUTERS/U.S. Army/Spc. Christopher Brecht

Reuters / Thursday, October 20, 2016
An Iraqi special forces soldier fires a cannon at Islamic States fighters in Bartella, east of Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Thursday, October 20, 2016
A wounded Iraqi special forces soldier walks during clashes with Islamic Sates fighters in Bartella, east of Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Thursday, October 20, 2016
