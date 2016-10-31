Edition:
Iraqi forces battle Islamic State for control of Mosul

Members of an Iraqi special forces police unit fire their weapons at Islamic State fighters in al-Shura, south of Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Saturday, October 29, 2016
An Iraqi soldier stands next to a detained man accused of being an Islamic State fighter at a check point in Qayyara, south of Mosul. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Sunday, October 30, 2016
Popular Mobilization Forces launch a rocket during clashes with Islamic State militants on the outskirts of the town of Hammam Al-Alil in south of Mosul. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, October 30, 2016
Popular Mobilization Forces members walk with their weapons before clashes with Islamic State fighters on the outskirts of the town of Hammam Al-Alil in the south of Mosul. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, October 30, 2016
A member of Iraqi special forces police runs for cover during clashes with Islamic State fighters in al-Shura, south of Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Saturday, October 29, 2016
Popular Mobilization Forces launch a rocket during clashes with Islamic State militants on the outskirts of the town of Hammam Al-Alil in the south of Mosul. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, October 30, 2016
Members of Iraqi special police force stand during clashes with Islamic State fighters in al-Shura, south of Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Saturday, October 29, 2016
An Iraqi airforce helicopter fires missiles at Islamic State fighters in al-Shura, south of Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Saturday, October 29, 2016
An Iraqi soldier shows a pamphlet which reads "Wearing beards is compulsory, shaving is prohibited" along a street of the town of al-Shura, which was recaptured from Islamic State. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Sunday, October 30, 2016
Damaged building and military vehicle are seen days after Iraqi forces clashed with Islamic State militants in Qaraqosh, near Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Sunday, October 30, 2016
Popular Mobilization Forces members walk with their weapons before clashes with Islamic State fighters on the outskirts of the town of Hammam Al-Alil in south of Mosul. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, October 30, 2016
Iraqi soldiers celebrate beside a dead Islamic State fighter's body along a street of the town of al-Shura, which was recaptured from Islamic State. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Sunday, October 30, 2016
An Iraqi soldier runs through the city of Qaraqosh, as troops search for any Islamic State militants still in the area, near Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Sunday, October 30, 2016
Popular Mobilization Forces personnel fire artillery during clashes with Islamic State militants south of Mosul. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Saturday, October 29, 2016
A member of Iraqi special forces police runs for cover as he fires his rifle during clashes with Islamic State fighters in al-Shura, south of Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Saturday, October 29, 2016
Iraqi soldiers celebrate as they pose with the Islamic State flag along a street of the town of al-Shura, which was recaptured from Islamic State. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Sunday, October 30, 2016
Members of Iraqi special forces police unit fire their weapons at Islamic State fighters in al-Shura, south of Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Saturday, October 29, 2016
A member of Iraqi special forces police gestures during clashes with Islamic State fighters in al-Shura, south of Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Saturday, October 29, 2016
Popular Mobilization Forces take part in an operation against Islamic State militants south of Mosul. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, October 30, 2016
Popular Mobilization Forces personnel fire artillery during clashes with Islamic State militants south of Mosul. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Saturday, October 29, 2016
A vehicle of the Iraqi army drives south of Mosul. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, October 30, 2016
Popular Mobilization Forces prepare to launch a mortar during clashes with Islamic State militants on the outskirts of the town of Hammam Al-Alil in the south of Mosul. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, October 30, 2016
A member of Iraqi special forces police fires rifles during clashes with Islamic State fighters in al-Shura, south of Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Saturday, October 29, 2016
Iraqi security forces take part in an operation against Islamic State militants at the al-Shura area, south of Mosul. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Saturday, October 29, 2016
A Kurdish Peshmerga fighter takes a selfie with children after recapturing the Fadiliya village from Islamic state militants, in Nawaran North of Mosul. REUTERS/Air Jalal

Reuters / Thursday, October 27, 2016
Federal police forces launch a rocket during clashes with Islamic State militants in south of Mosul. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, October 26, 2016
A Kurdish Peshmerga fighter looks through a Milan missile before recapturing from Islamic state militants the Fadiliya village in Nawaran, north of Mosul. REUTERS/Air Jalal

Reuters / Thursday, October 27, 2016
Smoke raises after Kurdish Peshmerga fighters disabled IED�s and recaptured from Islamic state militants the Fadiliya village in Nawaran, north of Mosul. REUTERS/Air Jalal

Reuters / Thursday, October 27, 2016
A French Dassault Rafale jet receives fuel from a U.S. Air Force KC-10 tanker aircraft near Iraq. U.S. Air Force/Senior Airman Tyler Woodward

Reuters / Thursday, October 27, 2016
An Iraqi special forces soldier stands beside graffiti, which reads: "The Islamic State will remain", in Bartilla, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Thursday, October 27, 2016
An Iraqi special forces soldier looks inside the entrance of a tunnel used by Islamic State militants inside a restaurant in Bazwaya, east of Mosul. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Thursday, October 27, 2016
A detained man accused of being an Islamic State fighter sits in front of newly displaced men near a check point in Qayyara, east of Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Wednesday, October 26, 2016
Iraqi security forces take part in an operation against Islamic State militants in south of Mosul. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, October 26, 2016
An Iraqi special forces soldier is seen inside a tunnel used by Islamic State militants in Bazwaya, east of Mosul. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Thursday, October 27, 2016
An Iraqi special forces soldier waves to a group of newly trained police formed from people displaced by Islamic State militants, as the group sits on a truck bound for the frontline of the Mosul offensive against Islamic State, near Bazgirtan. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Wednesday, October 26, 2016
