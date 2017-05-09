Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue May 9, 2017 | 12:26pm EDT

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Members of Iraqi Rapid response forces look at an air strike during clashes with Islamic State fighters at a frontline in north west of Mosul. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Members of Iraqi Rapid response forces look at an air strike during clashes with Islamic State fighters at a frontline in north west of Mosul. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Tuesday, May 09, 2017
Members of Iraqi Rapid response forces look at an air strike during clashes with Islamic State fighters at a frontline in north west of Mosul. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
1 / 20
A member of Iraqi Rapid response forces runs as he takes cover during clashes with Islamic State fighters, in north west of Mosul. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A member of Iraqi Rapid response forces runs as he takes cover during clashes with Islamic State fighters, in north west of Mosul. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Tuesday, May 09, 2017
A member of Iraqi Rapid response forces runs as he takes cover during clashes with Islamic State fighters, in north west of Mosul. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
2 / 20
A sniper from Iraqi Army aims at Islamic State positions from a school building on the frontline during clashes in north west of Mosul. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A sniper from Iraqi Army aims at Islamic State positions from a school building on the frontline during clashes in north west of Mosul. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Monday, May 08, 2017
A sniper from Iraqi Army aims at Islamic State positions from a school building on the frontline during clashes in north west of Mosul. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
3 / 20
An Iraqi Air Force helicopter fires missiles against Islamic State fighters in north west of Mosul. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

An Iraqi Air Force helicopter fires missiles against Islamic State fighters in north west of Mosul. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Monday, May 08, 2017
An Iraqi Air Force helicopter fires missiles against Islamic State fighters in north west of Mosul. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
4 / 20
Debris is seen on a street controlled by Iraqi forces fighting the Islamic State fighters in north west of Mosul. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Debris is seen on a street controlled by Iraqi forces fighting the Islamic State fighters in north west of Mosul. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Tuesday, May 09, 2017
Debris is seen on a street controlled by Iraqi forces fighting the Islamic State fighters in north west of Mosul. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
5 / 20
A member of Iraqi Rapid response forces rests during clashes with the Islamic State fighters in north west of Mosul. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A member of Iraqi Rapid response forces rests during clashes with the Islamic State fighters in north west of Mosul. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Tuesday, May 09, 2017
A member of Iraqi Rapid response forces rests during clashes with the Islamic State fighters in north west of Mosul. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
6 / 20
A displaced Iraqi boy is carried as members of the Iraqi Army clash with Islamic State fighters in the north west of Mosul. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A displaced Iraqi boy is carried as members of the Iraqi Army clash with Islamic State fighters in the north west of Mosul. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Friday, May 05, 2017
A displaced Iraqi boy is carried as members of the Iraqi Army clash with Islamic State fighters in the north west of Mosul. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
7 / 20
Displaced Iraqis children rest after fleeing as members of Iraqi Army clashed with Islamic State fighters, in north west of Mosul. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Displaced Iraqis children rest after fleeing as members of Iraqi Army clashed with Islamic State fighters, in north west of Mosul. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Friday, May 05, 2017
Displaced Iraqis children rest after fleeing as members of Iraqi Army clashed with Islamic State fighters, in north west of Mosul. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
8 / 20
Smoke is seen as members of the Iraqi forces clash with Islamic State fighters on a frontline in north west of Mosul. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Smoke is seen as members of the Iraqi forces clash with Islamic State fighters on a frontline in north west of Mosul. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Monday, May 08, 2017
Smoke is seen as members of the Iraqi forces clash with Islamic State fighters on a frontline in north west of Mosul. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
9 / 20
Members of Iraqi Army fire mortars shells during clashes with Islamic State fighters, in north west of Mosul. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Members of Iraqi Army fire mortars shells during clashes with Islamic State fighters, in north west of Mosul. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Friday, May 05, 2017
Members of Iraqi Army fire mortars shells during clashes with Islamic State fighters, in north west of Mosul. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
10 / 20
Smoke is seen as members of the Iraqi Army clash with Islamic State fighters at a frontline in north west of Mosul. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Smoke is seen as members of the Iraqi Army clash with Islamic State fighters at a frontline in north west of Mosul. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Friday, May 05, 2017
Smoke is seen as members of the Iraqi Army clash with Islamic State fighters at a frontline in north west of Mosul. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
11 / 20
A member of Iraqi Army smokes shisha water pipe during clashes with Islamic State fighters at a frontline, in north west of Mosul. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A member of Iraqi Army smokes shisha water pipe during clashes with Islamic State fighters at a frontline, in north west of Mosul. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Friday, May 05, 2017
A member of Iraqi Army smokes shisha water pipe during clashes with Islamic State fighters at a frontline, in north west of Mosul. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
12 / 20
A member of Iraqi Rapid response forces takes position during clashes with Islamic State fighters in north west of Mosul. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A member of Iraqi Rapid response forces takes position during clashes with Islamic State fighters in north west of Mosul. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Tuesday, May 09, 2017
A member of Iraqi Rapid response forces takes position during clashes with Islamic State fighters in north west of Mosul. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
13 / 20
Smoke is seen as members of the Iraqi Army clash with Islamic State fighters at a frontline in north west of Mosul. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Smoke is seen as members of the Iraqi Army clash with Islamic State fighters at a frontline in north west of Mosul. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Friday, May 05, 2017
Smoke is seen as members of the Iraqi Army clash with Islamic State fighters at a frontline in north west of Mosul. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
14 / 20
A displaced Iraqi girl is carried by her mother as members of the Iraqi Army clash with Islamic State fighters in the north west of Mosul. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A displaced Iraqi girl is carried by her mother as members of the Iraqi Army clash with Islamic State fighters in the north west of Mosul. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Friday, May 05, 2017
A displaced Iraqi girl is carried by her mother as members of the Iraqi Army clash with Islamic State fighters in the north west of Mosul. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
15 / 20
Members of Iraqi Rapid response forces rest during clashes with Islamic State fighters near a frontline in north west of Mosul. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Members of Iraqi Rapid response forces rest during clashes with Islamic State fighters near a frontline in north west of Mosul. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Tuesday, May 09, 2017
Members of Iraqi Rapid response forces rest during clashes with Islamic State fighters near a frontline in north west of Mosul. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
16 / 20
A member of Iraqi Army aims at Islamic State positions from a school building on the frontline during clashes in north west of Mosul. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A member of Iraqi Army aims at Islamic State positions from a school building on the frontline during clashes in north west of Mosul. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Monday, May 08, 2017
A member of Iraqi Army aims at Islamic State positions from a school building on the frontline during clashes in north west of Mosul. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
17 / 20
A member of Iraqi Rapid response forces points at an air strike during clashes with Islamic State fighters at a frontline in north west of Mosul. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A member of Iraqi Rapid response forces points at an air strike during clashes with Islamic State fighters at a frontline in north west of Mosul. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Tuesday, May 09, 2017
A member of Iraqi Rapid response forces points at an air strike during clashes with Islamic State fighters at a frontline in north west of Mosul. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
18 / 20
A displaced Iraqi boy flees from a frontline as members of Iraqi Rapid response forces clash with Islamic State fighters, in north west of Mosul. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A displaced Iraqi boy flees from a frontline as members of Iraqi Rapid response forces clash with Islamic State fighters, in north west of Mosul. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Tuesday, May 09, 2017
A displaced Iraqi boy flees from a frontline as members of Iraqi Rapid response forces clash with Islamic State fighters, in north west of Mosul. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
19 / 20
Smoke is seen as members of Iraqi Rapid response forces clash with Islamic State fighters, in north west of Mosul. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Smoke is seen as members of Iraqi Rapid response forces clash with Islamic State fighters, in north west of Mosul. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Tuesday, May 09, 2017
Smoke is seen as members of Iraqi Rapid response forces clash with Islamic State fighters, in north west of Mosul. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

Next Slideshows

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and...

May 09 2017
Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes...

May 08 2017
Meet France's new First Lady

Meet France's new First Lady

French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on...

May 08 2017
MTV Movie and TV Awards

MTV Movie and TV Awards

Highlights from the MTV Movie and TV Awards.

May 08 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

California's scorched landscape

California's scorched landscape

The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast