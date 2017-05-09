Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul
Members of Iraqi Rapid response forces look at an air strike during clashes with Islamic State fighters at a frontline in north west of Mosul. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A member of Iraqi Rapid response forces runs as he takes cover during clashes with Islamic State fighters, in north west of Mosul. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A sniper from Iraqi Army aims at Islamic State positions from a school building on the frontline during clashes in north west of Mosul. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
An Iraqi Air Force helicopter fires missiles against Islamic State fighters in north west of Mosul. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Debris is seen on a street controlled by Iraqi forces fighting the Islamic State fighters in north west of Mosul. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A member of Iraqi Rapid response forces rests during clashes with the Islamic State fighters in north west of Mosul. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A displaced Iraqi boy is carried as members of the Iraqi Army clash with Islamic State fighters in the north west of Mosul. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Displaced Iraqis children rest after fleeing as members of Iraqi Army clashed with Islamic State fighters, in north west of Mosul. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Smoke is seen as members of the Iraqi forces clash with Islamic State fighters on a frontline in north west of Mosul. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Members of Iraqi Army fire mortars shells during clashes with Islamic State fighters, in north west of Mosul. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Smoke is seen as members of the Iraqi Army clash with Islamic State fighters at a frontline in north west of Mosul. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A member of Iraqi Army smokes shisha water pipe during clashes with Islamic State fighters at a frontline, in north west of Mosul. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A member of Iraqi Rapid response forces takes position during clashes with Islamic State fighters in north west of Mosul. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Smoke is seen as members of the Iraqi Army clash with Islamic State fighters at a frontline in north west of Mosul. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A displaced Iraqi girl is carried by her mother as members of the Iraqi Army clash with Islamic State fighters in the north west of Mosul. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Members of Iraqi Rapid response forces rest during clashes with Islamic State fighters near a frontline in north west of Mosul. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A member of Iraqi Army aims at Islamic State positions from a school building on the frontline during clashes in north west of Mosul. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A member of Iraqi Rapid response forces points at an air strike during clashes with Islamic State fighters at a frontline in north west of Mosul. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A displaced Iraqi boy flees from a frontline as members of Iraqi Rapid response forces clash with Islamic State fighters, in north west of Mosul. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Smoke is seen as members of Iraqi Rapid response forces clash with Islamic State fighters, in north west of Mosul. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Next Slideshows
South Korea elects Moon Jae-in
Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and...
Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs
The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes...
Meet France's new First Lady
French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on...
MTV Movie and TV Awards
Highlights from the MTV Movie and TV Awards.
MORE IN PICTURES
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.
California's scorched landscape
The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.