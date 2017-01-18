Iraqi forces push deeper into Mosul
A member of Iraqi rapid response forces fires a rocket launcher during a battle with Islamic State militants in the district of Yarimja in southern Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
A military vehicle of the Iraqi Special Operations Forces (ISOF) is seen during an operation to clear the al-Zirai district. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
American army personnel gather at the University of Mosul during a battle with Islamic State militants. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Iraqi Special Operations Forces (ISOF) gather during an operation to clear the al-Zirai district. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Civilians leave the city to escape from clashes in al-Zirai district. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Civilians give sweets to security forces in the al-Zirai district. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Civilians leave the city to escape from clashes in al-Zirai district. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
A military vehicle of Iraqi Counter-Terrorism Service (CTS) forces is seen at the site of car bomb attack in Andalus neighborhood. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
A member of Iraqi Counter-Terrorism Service (CTS) forces takes his position during a battle in Andalus neighborhood. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
A member of Iraqi Counter-Terrorism Service (CTS) forces stands at the site of a car bomb attack in Andalus neighborhood. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
A member of Iraqi Counter-Terrorism Service (CTS) forces holds his weapon during a battle in Andalus neighborhood. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
A member of Iraqi Special Operations Forces (ISOF) walks during an operation to clear the al-Andalus district. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Iraqi Special Operations Forces (ISOF) react after a car bomb exploded during an operation to clear the al-Andalus district. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Citizens welcome Iraqi Special Operations Forces (ISOF) during an operation to clear the al-Andalus district. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Young boy in the Andalus district holds up his shirt to show Iraqi forces that he is not wearing a suicide vest during an operation to clear the al-Andalus district. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
A member of Iraqi rapid response forces take his position during a battle with Islamic State militants in the district of Yarimja in southern Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Iraqi Special Operations Forces (ISOF) stand guard after a car bomb exploded during an operation to clear the al-Andalus district. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
A burning car of Islamic State militants is seen during an operation to clear the al-Andalus district. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Iraqi Special Operations Forces (ISOF) clashes during an operation to clear the al-Andalus district. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
A member of Iraqi rapid response forces take his position during a battle with Islamic State militants in the district of Yarimja in southern Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Iraqi Special Operations Forces (ISOF) inspect weapons of Islamic State militants during an operation to clear the al-Andalus district. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Iraqi Special Operations Forces (ISOF) react after a car bomb exploded during an operation to clear the al-Andalus district. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
A cemetery for people who were killed in the clashes is seen at a grave in a schoolyard east of Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
Displaced people cross the bridge in Al-Muthanna neighborhood. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
Iraqi Special Operations Forces (ISOF) gather near a building of the University of Mosul during a battle with Islamic State militants. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
The interior of a burnt building of the University of Mosul is seen during a battle. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
Empty shells, which Iraqi forces believe are used by Islamic State militants to create bombs, are pictured at the University of Mosul during a battle. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
Members of the Iraqi Special Operations Forces (ISOF) search a house, which is next to Mosul University, for Islamic State militants and improvised explosive devices in Al-Andalus. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
People go about their day after returning to their homes in the Al-Zuhoor neighborhood of Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
A member of Iraqi Special Operations Forces (ISOF) rests at the University of Mosul during a battle with Islamic State militants. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
