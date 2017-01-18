Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Jan 18, 2017 | 11:00am EST

Iraqi forces push deeper into Mosul

A member of Iraqi rapid response forces fires a rocket launcher during a battle with Islamic State militants in the district of Yarimja in southern Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

A member of Iraqi rapid response forces fires a rocket launcher during a battle with Islamic State militants in the district of Yarimja in southern Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Wednesday, January 18, 2017
A member of Iraqi rapid response forces fires a rocket launcher during a battle with Islamic State militants in the district of Yarimja in southern Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
1 / 30
A military vehicle of the Iraqi Special Operations Forces (ISOF) is seen during an operation to clear the al-Zirai district. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

A military vehicle of the Iraqi Special Operations Forces (ISOF) is seen during an operation to clear the al-Zirai district. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Wednesday, January 18, 2017
A military vehicle of the Iraqi Special Operations Forces (ISOF) is seen during an operation to clear the al-Zirai district. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Close
2 / 30
American army personnel gather at the University of Mosul during a battle with Islamic State militants. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

American army personnel gather at the University of Mosul during a battle with Islamic State militants. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Wednesday, January 18, 2017
American army personnel gather at the University of Mosul during a battle with Islamic State militants. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Close
3 / 30
Iraqi Special Operations Forces (ISOF) gather during an operation to clear the al-Zirai district. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Iraqi Special Operations Forces (ISOF) gather during an operation to clear the al-Zirai district. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Wednesday, January 18, 2017
Iraqi Special Operations Forces (ISOF) gather during an operation to clear the al-Zirai district. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Close
4 / 30
Civilians leave the city to escape from clashes in al-Zirai district. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Civilians leave the city to escape from clashes in al-Zirai district. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Wednesday, January 18, 2017
Civilians leave the city to escape from clashes in al-Zirai district. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Close
5 / 30
Civilians give sweets to security forces in the al-Zirai district. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Civilians give sweets to security forces in the al-Zirai district. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Wednesday, January 18, 2017
Civilians give sweets to security forces in the al-Zirai district. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Close
6 / 30
Civilians leave the city to escape from clashes in al-Zirai district. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Civilians leave the city to escape from clashes in al-Zirai district. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Wednesday, January 18, 2017
Civilians leave the city to escape from clashes in al-Zirai district. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Close
7 / 30
A military vehicle of Iraqi Counter-Terrorism Service (CTS) forces is seen at the site of car bomb attack in Andalus neighborhood. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

A military vehicle of Iraqi Counter-Terrorism Service (CTS) forces is seen at the site of car bomb attack in Andalus neighborhood. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Tuesday, January 17, 2017
A military vehicle of Iraqi Counter-Terrorism Service (CTS) forces is seen at the site of car bomb attack in Andalus neighborhood. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
8 / 30
A member of Iraqi Counter-Terrorism Service (CTS) forces takes his position during a battle in Andalus neighborhood. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

A member of Iraqi Counter-Terrorism Service (CTS) forces takes his position during a battle in Andalus neighborhood. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Tuesday, January 17, 2017
A member of Iraqi Counter-Terrorism Service (CTS) forces takes his position during a battle in Andalus neighborhood. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
9 / 30
A member of Iraqi Counter-Terrorism Service (CTS) forces stands at the site of a car bomb attack in Andalus neighborhood. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

A member of Iraqi Counter-Terrorism Service (CTS) forces stands at the site of a car bomb attack in Andalus neighborhood. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Tuesday, January 17, 2017
A member of Iraqi Counter-Terrorism Service (CTS) forces stands at the site of a car bomb attack in Andalus neighborhood. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
10 / 30
A member of Iraqi Counter-Terrorism Service (CTS) forces holds his weapon during a battle in Andalus neighborhood. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

A member of Iraqi Counter-Terrorism Service (CTS) forces holds his weapon during a battle in Andalus neighborhood. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Tuesday, January 17, 2017
A member of Iraqi Counter-Terrorism Service (CTS) forces holds his weapon during a battle in Andalus neighborhood. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
11 / 30
A member of Iraqi Special Operations Forces (ISOF) walks during an operation to clear the al-Andalus district. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

A member of Iraqi Special Operations Forces (ISOF) walks during an operation to clear the al-Andalus district. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Monday, January 16, 2017
A member of Iraqi Special Operations Forces (ISOF) walks during an operation to clear the al-Andalus district. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Close
12 / 30
Iraqi Special Operations Forces (ISOF) react after a car bomb exploded during an operation to clear the al-Andalus district. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Iraqi Special Operations Forces (ISOF) react after a car bomb exploded during an operation to clear the al-Andalus district. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Monday, January 16, 2017
Iraqi Special Operations Forces (ISOF) react after a car bomb exploded during an operation to clear the al-Andalus district. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Close
13 / 30
Citizens welcome Iraqi Special Operations Forces (ISOF) during an operation to clear the al-Andalus district. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Citizens welcome Iraqi Special Operations Forces (ISOF) during an operation to clear the al-Andalus district. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Monday, January 16, 2017
Citizens welcome Iraqi Special Operations Forces (ISOF) during an operation to clear the al-Andalus district. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Close
14 / 30
Young boy in the Andalus district holds up his shirt to show Iraqi forces that he is not wearing a suicide vest during an operation to clear the al-Andalus district. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Young boy in the Andalus district holds up his shirt to show Iraqi forces that he is not wearing a suicide vest during an operation to clear the al-Andalus district. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Monday, January 16, 2017
Young boy in the Andalus district holds up his shirt to show Iraqi forces that he is not wearing a suicide vest during an operation to clear the al-Andalus district. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Close
15 / 30
A member of Iraqi rapid response forces take his position during a battle with Islamic State militants in the district of Yarimja in southern Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

A member of Iraqi rapid response forces take his position during a battle with Islamic State militants in the district of Yarimja in southern Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Monday, January 16, 2017
A member of Iraqi rapid response forces take his position during a battle with Islamic State militants in the district of Yarimja in southern Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
16 / 30
Iraqi Special Operations Forces (ISOF) stand guard after a car bomb exploded during an operation to clear the al-Andalus district. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Iraqi Special Operations Forces (ISOF) stand guard after a car bomb exploded during an operation to clear the al-Andalus district. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Monday, January 16, 2017
Iraqi Special Operations Forces (ISOF) stand guard after a car bomb exploded during an operation to clear the al-Andalus district. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Close
17 / 30
A burning car of Islamic State militants is seen during an operation to clear the al-Andalus district. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

A burning car of Islamic State militants is seen during an operation to clear the al-Andalus district. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Monday, January 16, 2017
A burning car of Islamic State militants is seen during an operation to clear the al-Andalus district. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Close
18 / 30
Iraqi Special Operations Forces (ISOF) clashes during an operation to clear the al-Andalus district. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Iraqi Special Operations Forces (ISOF) clashes during an operation to clear the al-Andalus district. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Monday, January 16, 2017
Iraqi Special Operations Forces (ISOF) clashes during an operation to clear the al-Andalus district. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Close
19 / 30
A member of Iraqi rapid response forces take his position during a battle with Islamic State militants in the district of Yarimja in southern Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

A member of Iraqi rapid response forces take his position during a battle with Islamic State militants in the district of Yarimja in southern Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Monday, January 16, 2017
A member of Iraqi rapid response forces take his position during a battle with Islamic State militants in the district of Yarimja in southern Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
20 / 30
Iraqi Special Operations Forces (ISOF) inspect weapons of Islamic State militants during an operation to clear the al-Andalus district. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Iraqi Special Operations Forces (ISOF) inspect weapons of Islamic State militants during an operation to clear the al-Andalus district. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Monday, January 16, 2017
Iraqi Special Operations Forces (ISOF) inspect weapons of Islamic State militants during an operation to clear the al-Andalus district. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Close
21 / 30
Iraqi Special Operations Forces (ISOF) react after a car bomb exploded during an operation to clear the al-Andalus district. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Iraqi Special Operations Forces (ISOF) react after a car bomb exploded during an operation to clear the al-Andalus district. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Monday, January 16, 2017
Iraqi Special Operations Forces (ISOF) react after a car bomb exploded during an operation to clear the al-Andalus district. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Close
22 / 30
A cemetery for people who were killed in the clashes is seen at a grave in a schoolyard east of Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

A cemetery for people who were killed in the clashes is seen at a grave in a schoolyard east of Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Reuters / Monday, January 16, 2017
A cemetery for people who were killed in the clashes is seen at a grave in a schoolyard east of Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
Close
23 / 30
Displaced people cross the bridge in Al-Muthanna neighborhood. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Displaced people cross the bridge in Al-Muthanna neighborhood. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Reuters / Sunday, January 15, 2017
Displaced people cross the bridge in Al-Muthanna neighborhood. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
Close
24 / 30
Iraqi Special Operations Forces (ISOF) gather near a building of the University of Mosul during a battle with Islamic State militants. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Iraqi Special Operations Forces (ISOF) gather near a building of the University of Mosul during a battle with Islamic State militants. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Reuters / Sunday, January 15, 2017
Iraqi Special Operations Forces (ISOF) gather near a building of the University of Mosul during a battle with Islamic State militants. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
Close
25 / 30
The interior of a burnt building of the University of Mosul is seen during a battle. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

The interior of a burnt building of the University of Mosul is seen during a battle. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Reuters / Saturday, January 14, 2017
The interior of a burnt building of the University of Mosul is seen during a battle. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
Close
26 / 30
Empty shells, which Iraqi forces believe are used by Islamic State militants to create bombs, are pictured at the University of Mosul during a battle. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Empty shells, which Iraqi forces believe are used by Islamic State militants to create bombs, are pictured at the University of Mosul during a battle. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Reuters / Sunday, January 15, 2017
Empty shells, which Iraqi forces believe are used by Islamic State militants to create bombs, are pictured at the University of Mosul during a battle. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
Close
27 / 30
Members of the Iraqi Special Operations Forces (ISOF) search a house, which is next to Mosul University, for Islamic State militants and improvised explosive devices in Al-Andalus. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Members of the Iraqi Special Operations Forces (ISOF) search a house, which is next to Mosul University, for Islamic State militants and improvised explosive devices in Al-Andalus. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Reuters / Sunday, January 15, 2017
Members of the Iraqi Special Operations Forces (ISOF) search a house, which is next to Mosul University, for Islamic State militants and improvised explosive devices in Al-Andalus. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
Close
28 / 30
People go about their day after returning to their homes in the Al-Zuhoor neighborhood of Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

People go about their day after returning to their homes in the Al-Zuhoor neighborhood of Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Reuters / Sunday, January 15, 2017
People go about their day after returning to their homes in the Al-Zuhoor neighborhood of Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
Close
29 / 30
A member of Iraqi Special Operations Forces (ISOF) rests at the University of Mosul during a battle with Islamic State militants. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

A member of Iraqi Special Operations Forces (ISOF) rests at the University of Mosul during a battle with Islamic State militants. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Reuters / Saturday, January 14, 2017
A member of Iraqi Special Operations Forces (ISOF) rests at the University of Mosul during a battle with Islamic State militants. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
Close
30 / 30
View Again
View Next
Business at Trump Tower

Business at Trump Tower

Next Slideshows

Business at Trump Tower

Business at Trump Tower

Business leaders meet with President-elect Donald Trump at Trump Tower to discuss the new administration's policies.

Jan 18 2017
Washington prepares for Trump's inauguration

Washington prepares for Trump's inauguration

Washington rehearses ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration as the 45th president of the United States.

Jan 17 2017
Confirmation hearings for Trump's nominees

Confirmation hearings for Trump's nominees

Donald Trump's picks for cabinet positions face tough questioning and protests at their Senate confirmation hearings.

Jan 17 2017
Armed Houthi women on the march

Armed Houthi women on the march

Women loyal to Yemen's Houthi movement brandish weapons during a parade to support the movement in Sanaa.

Jan 17 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

California's scorched landscape

California's scorched landscape

The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast