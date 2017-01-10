Iraqi forces push further into Mosul
An Iraqi soldier holds an Islamic State flag from a building, during a battle with Islamic State militants in Al-shuqaq neighbourhood north of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Iraqi rapid response forces fire mortar shells towards Islamic State positions in Wahda district of eastern Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
A sniper from the Iraqi rapid response forces takes up postion at a hospital damaged by clashes during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants in the Wahda district of eastern Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Iraqi army soldiers stand near bodies of Islamic State militants killed during clashes, in Al-shuqaq neighbourhood north of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Members of the Iraqi rapid response forces inspect a hospital damaged by clashes during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants in the Wahda district of eastern Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
The Iraqi army inspects a building during a battle with Islamic State militants in Al-shuqaq neighbourhood north of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
A military vehicle for the Iraqi army is seen, during a battle with Islamic State militants, north of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
A sniper from the Iraqi rapid response forces takes up position at a hospital damaged by clashes during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants in the Wahda district of eastern Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Members of the Iraqi rapid response forces gather during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants in the Wahda district of eastern Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Members of the Iraqi rapid response forces carry weapons at a hospital damaged by clashes during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants in the Wahda district of eastern Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
An Iraqi flag flutters at the roof of a hospital damaged by clashes during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants in the Wahda district of eastern Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Members of the Iraqi forces inspect a hospital damaged by clashes during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants in the Wahda district of eastern Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Members of the Iraqi rapid response forces gather during a battle with Islamic State militants in Wahda district of eastern Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
An Iraqi soldier holds an Islamic State flag during a battle with Islamic State militants, north of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Displaced people flee during a battle with Islamic State militants, in al-Zuhoor neighborhood of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
