Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Feb 23, 2017 | 11:10am EST

Iraqi forces push into Mosul

Iraqi army launch a rocket towards Islamic State militants during a battle with Islamic State militants near Ghozlani military complex, south of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Iraqi army launch a rocket towards Islamic State militants during a battle with Islamic State militants near Ghozlani military complex, south of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Thursday, February 23, 2017
Iraqi army launch a rocket towards Islamic State militants during a battle with Islamic State militants near Ghozlani military complex, south of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
1 / 26
Smoke rises from a sugar factory as Iraqi security forces sniper aims his weapon towards Mosul's airport during a battle with Islamic State's militants south west Mosul. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Smoke rises from a sugar factory as Iraqi security forces sniper aims his weapon towards Mosul's airport during a battle with Islamic State's militants south west Mosul. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Thursday, February 23, 2017
Smoke rises from a sugar factory as Iraqi security forces sniper aims his weapon towards Mosul's airport during a battle with Islamic State's militants south west Mosul. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
2 / 26
Iraqi Counter-Terrorism Service members help a wounded civilian fwho fled the violence in the district of Maamoun in western Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Iraqi Counter-Terrorism Service members help a wounded civilian fwho fled the violence in the district of Maamoun in western Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Thursday, February 23, 2017
Iraqi Counter-Terrorism Service members help a wounded civilian fwho fled the violence in the district of Maamoun in western Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
3 / 26
Iraqi security forces drive past a destroyed Mosul's airport building after driving out Islamic State's militants south west Mosul. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Iraqi security forces drive past a destroyed Mosul's airport building after driving out Islamic State's militants south west Mosul. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Thursday, February 23, 2017
Iraqi security forces drive past a destroyed Mosul's airport building after driving out Islamic State's militants south west Mosul. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
4 / 26
Counter-terrorism service troops advance towards Ghozlani military complex, south of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Counter-terrorism service troops advance towards Ghozlani military complex, south of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Thursday, February 23, 2017
Counter-terrorism service troops advance towards Ghozlani military complex, south of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
5 / 26
Iraqi flag is seen as smoke rises during a battle with islamic state's militants to capture Mosul's airport south west Mosul. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Iraqi flag is seen as smoke rises during a battle with islamic state's militants to capture Mosul's airport south west Mosul. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Thursday, February 23, 2017
Iraqi flag is seen as smoke rises during a battle with islamic state's militants to capture Mosul's airport south west Mosul. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
6 / 26
Federal police members pose with an Islamic State flag along a street of Albu Saif which was recaptured from Islamic State, south of Mosul. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Federal police members pose with an Islamic State flag along a street of Albu Saif which was recaptured from Islamic State, south of Mosul. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Wednesday, February 22, 2017
Federal police members pose with an Islamic State flag along a street of Albu Saif which was recaptured from Islamic State, south of Mosul. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
7 / 26
Displaced Iraqis flee their homes during a battle with Islamic State militants in the district of Maamoun in western Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Displaced Iraqis flee their homes during a battle with Islamic State militants in the district of Maamoun in western Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Thursday, February 23, 2017
Displaced Iraqis flee their homes during a battle with Islamic State militants in the district of Maamoun in western Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
8 / 26
Members of the Iraqi rapid response forces fire a missile toward Islamic State militants during a battle in the south of Mosul. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Members of the Iraqi rapid response forces fire a missile toward Islamic State militants during a battle in the south of Mosul. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Sunday, February 19, 2017
Members of the Iraqi rapid response forces fire a missile toward Islamic State militants during a battle in the south of Mosul. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
9 / 26
An Iraqi air force helicopter fires missiles during a battle with Islamic State militants, south of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

An Iraqi air force helicopter fires missiles during a battle with Islamic State militants, south of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Monday, February 20, 2017
An Iraqi air force helicopter fires missiles during a battle with Islamic State militants, south of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
10 / 26
Members of Iraqi security forces look at the body of an Islamic State militant during clashes, south of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Members of Iraqi security forces look at the body of an Islamic State militant during clashes, south of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Monday, February 20, 2017
Members of Iraqi security forces look at the body of an Islamic State militant during clashes, south of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
11 / 26
Iraqi rapid response forces advancing towards south of Mosul are seen through a shattered glass window of a military vehicle. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Iraqi rapid response forces advancing towards south of Mosul are seen through a shattered glass window of a military vehicle. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Monday, February 20, 2017
Iraqi rapid response forces advancing towards south of Mosul are seen through a shattered glass window of a military vehicle. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
12 / 26
A member of the Iraq's Federal Police forces shaves at village of Albu Saif, south of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

A member of the Iraq's Federal Police forces shaves at village of Albu Saif, south of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Tuesday, February 21, 2017
A member of the Iraq's Federal Police forces shaves at village of Albu Saif, south of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
13 / 26
Smoke rises next to a position held by the Iraqi rapid response forces during a battle against Islamic State militants in the south of Mosul. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Smoke rises next to a position held by the Iraqi rapid response forces during a battle against Islamic State militants in the south of Mosul. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Sunday, February 19, 2017
Smoke rises next to a position held by the Iraqi rapid response forces during a battle against Islamic State militants in the south of Mosul. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
14 / 26
A sniper from Iraq's Federal Police force takes aim at Islamic State positions from the roof of a house on the frontline in Albu Saif, south of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

A sniper from Iraq's Federal Police force takes aim at Islamic State positions from the roof of a house on the frontline in Albu Saif, south of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Tuesday, February 21, 2017
A sniper from Iraq's Federal Police force takes aim at Islamic State positions from the roof of a house on the frontline in Albu Saif, south of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
15 / 26
Federal police members stand inside a room where they said Islamic State sniper was hiding at a liberated part of Albu Saif village south of Mosul. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Federal police members stand inside a room where they said Islamic State sniper was hiding at a liberated part of Albu Saif village south of Mosul. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Tuesday, February 21, 2017
Federal police members stand inside a room where they said Islamic State sniper was hiding at a liberated part of Albu Saif village south of Mosul. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
16 / 26
Iraqi security forces search men before checking their ID cards in a search for Islamic State fighters in Mosul. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Iraqi security forces search men before checking their ID cards in a search for Islamic State fighters in Mosul. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Reuters / Monday, February 20, 2017
Iraqi security forces search men before checking their ID cards in a search for Islamic State fighters in Mosul. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
Close
17 / 26
Men sit in a classroom inside a school used by Iraqi security forces to check residents' ID cards in a search for Islamic State fighters in Mosul. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Men sit in a classroom inside a school used by Iraqi security forces to check residents' ID cards in a search for Islamic State fighters in Mosul. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Reuters / Monday, February 20, 2017
Men sit in a classroom inside a school used by Iraqi security forces to check residents' ID cards in a search for Islamic State fighters in Mosul. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
Close
18 / 26
Sunni Arab fighters carries pots that are being made into improvised explosive devices to demolish homes belonging to Islamic State militants, in Rfaila village in the south of Mosul. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Sunni Arab fighters carries pots that are being made into improvised explosive devices to demolish homes belonging to Islamic State militants, in Rfaila village in the south of Mosul. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Reuters / Sunday, February 19, 2017
Sunni Arab fighters carries pots that are being made into improvised explosive devices to demolish homes belonging to Islamic State militants, in Rfaila village in the south of Mosul. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
Close
19 / 26
Members of the Iraqi rapid response forces gather during a battle with Islamic State militants in south of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Members of the Iraqi rapid response forces gather during a battle with Islamic State militants in south of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Monday, February 20, 2017
Members of the Iraqi rapid response forces gather during a battle with Islamic State militants in south of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
20 / 26
Smoke rises after an explosion of an IED planted by Islamic States fighters in south of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Smoke rises after an explosion of an IED planted by Islamic States fighters in south of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Monday, February 20, 2017
Smoke rises after an explosion of an IED planted by Islamic States fighters in south of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
21 / 26
A member of the Iraq's Federal Police forces takes part during a battle with Islamic State militants in village of Albu Saif, south of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

A member of the Iraq's Federal Police forces takes part during a battle with Islamic State militants in village of Albu Saif, south of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Tuesday, February 21, 2017
A member of the Iraq's Federal Police forces takes part during a battle with Islamic State militants in village of Albu Saif, south of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
22 / 26
Sunni Arab fighters gather at a house, which belonged to an Iraqi soldier and was destroyed by Islamic State militants, in Rfaila village in the south of Mosul. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Sunni Arab fighters gather at a house, which belonged to an Iraqi soldier and was destroyed by Islamic State militants, in Rfaila village in the south of Mosul. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Reuters / Sunday, February 19, 2017
Sunni Arab fighters gather at a house, which belonged to an Iraqi soldier and was destroyed by Islamic State militants, in Rfaila village in the south of Mosul. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
Close
23 / 26
Iraqi security forces' members are pictured in the liberated part of Albu Saif village south of Mosul. REUTERS REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Iraqi security forces' members are pictured in the liberated part of Albu Saif village south of Mosul. REUTERS REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Tuesday, February 21, 2017
Iraqi security forces' members are pictured in the liberated part of Albu Saif village south of Mosul. REUTERS REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
24 / 26
Iraq's Rapid Response forces peer down a tunnel dug by Islamic State militants in a house in Albu Saif, south of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Iraq's Rapid Response forces peer down a tunnel dug by Islamic State militants in a house in Albu Saif, south of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Tuesday, February 21, 2017
Iraq's Rapid Response forces peer down a tunnel dug by Islamic State militants in a house in Albu Saif, south of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
25 / 26
Iraqi rapid response forces advance towards south of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Iraqi rapid response forces advance towards south of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Monday, February 20, 2017
Iraqi rapid response forces advance towards south of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
26 / 26
View Again
View Next
Republicans face town hall protests

Republicans face town hall protests

Next Slideshows

Republicans face town hall protests

Republicans face town hall protests

Republican lawmakers face constituents angry over the first days of the Trump presidency.

Feb 23 2017
Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

Some cross by foot, others take taxis close to the Canada-U.S. border, crossing into Quebec in an effort to claim asylum.

Feb 22 2017
Flooding in San Jose

Flooding in San Jose

Thousands are forced from their homes as heavy rains bring major flooding to San Jose, California.

Feb 22 2017
Distant planets

Distant planets

Far-away planets in our galaxy and beyond.

Feb 22 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

California's scorched landscape

California's scorched landscape

The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast