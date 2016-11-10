Edition:
Iraqi forces push into Mosul

Iraqi soldiers take cover during clashes with Islamic State fighters in Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
A man holds a white flag in front of Iraqi soldiers in Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
Iraqi soldiers take cover during clashes with Islamic State fighters in Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
An Iraqi soldier walks through dust in a village outside Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
A girl carries bottles of water given by Iraqi soldiers in a village outside Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
Damaged homes and shops due to clashes are seen through a glass window of a military vehicle in the town of Bashiqa, east of Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
Children carry bottles of water and food given by Iraqi soldiers in a village outside Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
An Iraqi soldier jumps from a tank in a village outside Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
Smoke rises during clashes in the town of Bashiqa, east of Mosul, during an operation to attack Islamic State militants in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Tuesday, November 08, 2016
A member of Peshmerga forces smokes in the town of Bashiqa, after it was recaptured from the Islamic State, east of Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
Peshmerga forces ride on military vehicles in the town of Bashiqa, after it was recaptured from the Islamic State, east of Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
An Iraqi soldier prepares to fire a mortar in a village outside Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
An explosive belt is seen (on chair) belonging to Islamic State militants, in the town of Bashiqa, after it was recaptured from the Islamic State, east of Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
Priests hold the first mass at the mart shmoni Church since it was recaptured from Islamic State in the town of Bashiqa, east of Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
Children carry a food given by Iraqi soldiers in a village outside Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
Members of an Iraqi special forces police unit tear up a signboard of the Islamic State militants south of Mosul. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, November 08, 2016
Peshmerga forces celebrate victory in the town of Bashiqa, east of Mosul, during an operation to attack Islamic State militants in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
Members of an Iraqi special forces police unit fire a rocket toward Islamic State militants on the south of Mosul. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, November 08, 2016
A member of Peshmerga forces pray in the town of Bashiqa, east of Mosul, during an operation to attack Islamic State militants in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Tuesday, November 08, 2016
A family fleeing fighting between the Islamic State and Iraqi army in Intisar district of eastern Mosul, make their way to safer territory. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Tuesday, November 08, 2016
A woman fleeing fighting between the Islamic state and Iraqi army in Intisar district of eastern Mosul, reacts as she heads to safer territory. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Tuesday, November 08, 2016
Smoke rises during clashes between Peshmerga forces and Islamic State militants in the town of Bashiqa, east of Mosul. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

Reuters / Monday, November 07, 2016
Displaced people who had fled from Hammam al-Alil, south of Mosul, head to safer territory. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudaini

Reuters / Sunday, November 06, 2016
An Iraqi air force helicopter fires missiles at Islamic State militants in Hammam al-Alil, south of Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Sunday, November 06, 2016
Displaced people who fled Hammam al-Alil, south of Mosul, run from clashes as they head to safer territory. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Sunday, November 06, 2016
An Iraqi soldier prepares a rope to handcuff a detained man, who was fleeing with his family and whom the Iraqi army soldiers accused of being an Islamic State fighter, at the Intisar district of eastern Mosul. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Monday, November 07, 2016
An Iraqi soldier aims his rifle during a battle with Islamic State fighters at the front line in the Intisar district of eastern Mosul. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Friday, November 04, 2016
Flames and smoke rise from oil wells set ablaze by Islamic State militants before they fled the oil-producing region of Qayyara. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Friday, November 04, 2016
A boy reacts as Iraqi soldiers help him to walk out the front line during a battle with Islamic State in the Intisar disrict of eastern Mosul. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Friday, November 04, 2016
Iraqi security forces launch a rocket towards Islamic State militants during clashes at a frontline in Ali Rash village, southeast of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Thursday, November 03, 2016
A woman looks at fire and smoke from oil wells set ablaze by Islamic State militants before the fled the oil-producing region of Qayyara. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Friday, November 04, 2016
Special forces members keep watch on the outskirts of Bazwaia, east of Mosul. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Tuesday, November 01, 2016
Smoke rises from oil wells, set ablaze by Islamic State militants before fleeing the oil-producing region of Qayyara. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Tuesday, November 01, 2016
An Iraqi soldier shows a pamphlet which reads "Wearing beards is compulsory, shaving is prohibited" along a street of the town of al-Shura, which was recaptured from Islamic State, south of Mosul. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Tuesday, November 01, 2016
Tribal fighters walk as fire and smoke rises from oil wells, set ablaze by Islamic State militants before IS militants fled the oil-producing region of Qayyara. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Tuesday, November 01, 2016
Members of an Iraqi special forces police unit fire their weapons at Islamic State fighters in al-Shura, south of Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Saturday, October 29, 2016
An Iraqi soldier stands next to a detained man accused of being an Islamic State fighter at a check point in Qayyara, south of Mosul. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Sunday, October 30, 2016
Popular Mobilization Forces launch a rocket during clashes with Islamic State militants on the outskirts of the town of Hammam Al-Alil in south of Mosul. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, October 30, 2016
A member of Iraqi special forces police runs for cover during clashes with Islamic State fighters in al-Shura, south of Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Saturday, October 29, 2016
Popular Mobilization Forces launch a rocket during clashes with Islamic State militants on the outskirts of the town of Hammam Al-Alil in the south of Mosul. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, October 30, 2016
