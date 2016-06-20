Iraqi troops enter Falluja
An Iraqi security forces vehicle is seen on a street in the centre of Falluja. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
A member of the Iraqi security forces holds an Islamist State flag which they pulled down at Falluja hospital in center of Falluja. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Destroyed buildings from clashes are seen on the outskirt of Falluja. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Iraqi security forces launched a rocket toward Islamic State militants in Falluja. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
An Iraqi soldier rests in Falluja. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
An Iraqi soldier helps civilians, who fled from Falluja because of Islamic State violence, during a dust storm on the outskirts of Falluja. REUTERS/Stringer
Iraqi security forces gather at Falluja hospital in center of Falluja. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Iraqi soldiers gesture in center of Falluja. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
A mosque is seen in central Falluja. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Iraqi army soldiers carry their weapons as they gather in the center of Falluja. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Smoke rises from clashes between Iraqi security forces and Islamic State militants in Falluja. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Iraqi security forces clash with Islamic State militants in Khadraa neighborhood in Falluja. REUTERS/Stringer
Smoke rises from clashes with Islamic State militants in Falluja. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Iraqi army soldiers stand with their weapons in center of Falluja. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Iraqi army soldiers carry their weapons as they gather in the center of Falluja. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Vehicles of the Iraqi security forces are seen on the outskirts of Falluja. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Smoke rises from clashes with Islamic State militants in Falluja. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
A helicopter fires weapons during clashes with Islamic State militants in Saqlawiya, north of Falluja. REUTERS/Stringer
Vehicles of the Iraqi security forces are seen on the outskirts of Falluja. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Members of the Iraqi security forces gather in a building on the outskirts of Falluja. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Smoke rises from clashes with Islamic State militants in Falluja. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
A fighter from the Iraqi Shi'ite Badr Organization holds his rifle in an underground tunnel built by Islamic State fighters on the outskirts of Falluja, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Vehicles of the Iraqi security forces are seen on the outskirts of Falluja. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
A member of the Iraqi security forces stands next to a drawing on a wall of a flag used by Islamic State militants, south of Falluja. REUTERS/Stringer
Smoke rises from clashes with Islamic State militants in Falluja. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Shi'ite fighters hold an Islamic State flag, which they pulled down after clashes with IS militants, in Saqlawiya, north of Falluja, Iraq. REUTERS/Stringer
A member of the Iraqi security forces fires artillery during clashes with Islamic State militants near Falluja. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Military vehicles for Iraqi security forces and Shi'ite fighters are seen near Falluja. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Iraqi security officers inspect a map near Falluja. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Iraqi security forces clash with Islamic State militants near Falluja. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Fighters from the Iraqi Shi'ite Badr Organization walk past a poster depicting images of former Iraqi President Saddam Hussein on the outskirts of Falluja. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Shi'ite fighters forces launch a rocket towards Islamic State militants on the outskirts Falluja. REUTERS/Stringer
A member of Iraqi security forces puts the Iraqi flag over a building near Falluja. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
