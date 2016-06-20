Edition:
Iraqi troops enter Falluja

An Iraqi security forces vehicle is seen on a street in the centre of Falluja. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Sunday, June 19, 2016
A member of the Iraqi security forces holds an Islamist State flag which they pulled down at Falluja hospital in center of Falluja. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Monday, June 20, 2016
Destroyed buildings from clashes are seen on the outskirt of Falluja. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Monday, June 20, 2016
Iraqi security forces launched a rocket toward Islamic State militants in Falluja. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Saturday, June 18, 2016
An Iraqi soldier rests in Falluja. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Saturday, June 18, 2016
An Iraqi soldier helps civilians, who fled from Falluja because of Islamic State violence, during a dust storm on the outskirts of Falluja. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, June 19, 2016
Iraqi security forces gather at Falluja hospital in center of Falluja. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Monday, June 20, 2016
Iraqi soldiers gesture in center of Falluja. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Friday, June 17, 2016
A mosque is seen in central Falluja. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Saturday, June 18, 2016
Iraqi army soldiers carry their weapons as they gather in the center of Falluja. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Friday, June 17, 2016
Smoke rises from clashes between Iraqi security forces and Islamic State militants in Falluja. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Friday, June 17, 2016
Iraqi security forces clash with Islamic State militants in Khadraa neighborhood in Falluja. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, June 15, 2016
Smoke rises from clashes with Islamic State militants in Falluja. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Monday, June 13, 2016
Iraqi army soldiers stand with their weapons in center of Falluja. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Friday, June 17, 2016
Iraqi army soldiers carry their weapons as they gather in the center of Falluja. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Friday, June 17, 2016
Vehicles of the Iraqi security forces are seen on the outskirts of Falluja. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Friday, June 10, 2016
Smoke rises from clashes with Islamic State militants in Falluja. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Friday, June 10, 2016
A helicopter fires weapons during clashes with Islamic State militants in Saqlawiya, north of Falluja. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Saturday, June 04, 2016
Vehicles of the Iraqi security forces are seen on the outskirts of Falluja. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Friday, June 10, 2016
Members of the Iraqi security forces gather in a building on the outskirts of Falluja. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Friday, June 10, 2016
Smoke rises from clashes with Islamic State militants in Falluja. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Tuesday, June 14, 2016
A fighter from the Iraqi Shi'ite Badr Organization holds his rifle in an underground tunnel built by Islamic State fighters on the outskirts of Falluja, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Saturday, May 28, 2016
Vehicles of the Iraqi security forces are seen on the outskirts of Falluja. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Friday, June 10, 2016
A member of the Iraqi security forces stands next to a drawing on a wall of a flag used by Islamic State militants, south of Falluja. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, June 07, 2016
Smoke rises from clashes with Islamic State militants in Falluja. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Friday, June 10, 2016
Shi'ite fighters hold an Islamic State flag, which they pulled down after clashes with IS militants, in Saqlawiya, north of Falluja, Iraq. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Saturday, June 04, 2016
A member of the Iraqi security forces fires artillery during clashes with Islamic State militants near Falluja. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Sunday, May 29, 2016
Military vehicles for Iraqi security forces and Shi'ite fighters are seen near Falluja. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Tuesday, May 31, 2016
Iraqi security officers inspect a map near Falluja. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Tuesday, May 31, 2016
Iraqi security forces clash with Islamic State militants near Falluja. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Wednesday, May 25, 2016
Fighters from the Iraqi Shi'ite Badr Organization walk past a poster depicting images of former Iraqi President Saddam Hussein on the outskirts of Falluja. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Saturday, May 28, 2016
Shi'ite fighters forces launch a rocket towards Islamic State militants on the outskirts Falluja. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, May 23, 2016
A member of Iraqi security forces puts the Iraqi flag over a building near Falluja. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Wednesday, May 25, 2016
