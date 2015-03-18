Iraq's ancient wonders
People visit the Spiral Minaret of the Great Mosque as they celebrate Eid al-Fitr in Samarra, 100 km (62 miles) north of Baghdad, August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Bakr al-Azzawi
Iraqi soldiers provide security near the ancient Arch of Ctesiphon during a search operation by Iraqi forces in Salman Pak, about 30 km (20 miles) southeast of Baghdad April 19, 2010. REUTERS/Saad Shalash
Arab foreigners visit the historic city of Hatra, north of Baghdad December 6, 2002. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
The tomb of the Biblical Prophet Abraham is seen in the ancient city of Ur, southern Nassiriya province, southeast of Baghdad, March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
A man carries an umbrella as he walks in the ancient city of Ur, southern Nassiriya province, southeast of Baghdad, March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Arab foreigners take a picture in front of a temple in the historic city of Hatra, north of Baghdad December 6, 2002. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
General view of the ancient city of Babylon near Hilla, south of Baghdad February 28, 2015. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Western tourists visit the Ziggurat of Ur ruins near Nassiriya, 300 km (185 miles) southeast of Baghdad September 19, 2010. REUTERS/Atef Hassan
Designs are pictured on a wall at the archaeological site of Babylon near Hilla, south of Baghdad February 28, 2015. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Residents visit the ancient city of Babylon near Hilla, 100 km (62 miles) south of Baghdad February 17, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammed Ameen
A man walks down the stairs of the Ziggurat of Ur ruins near Nassiriya, southeast of Baghdad, March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
General view of the ancient city of Babylon near Hilla, south of Baghdad February 28, 2015. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
A view of ancient city of Babylon near Hilla, 100 km (62 miles) south of Baghdad April 5, 2012. REUTERS/Saad Shalash
A view of the Ashiq palace in Samarra, 100 km (62 miles) north of Baghdad, September 25, 2008. REUTERS/Ceerwan Aziz
A Foreigner Arab boy plays inside the historic city of Hatra, 350 km north of Baghdad December 17, 2002. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Iraqi girl leans on a sign in front of the ruins in the historic city of Hatra, 350 km north of Baghdad December 6, 2002. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Children from Hasankeyf town stand by the Tigris flows through the ruins of once-powerful town of ancient Hasankeyf May 19, 1999. REUTERS/Fatih Saribas
Local residents visit the Spiral Minaret of the Great Mosque in Samarra, 100 km (62 miles) north of Baghdad December 18, 2009. REUTERS/Sabah Al-Bazee
An Iraqi woman walks past the entrance of the main temple at Iraq's most famous archaeological site Babylon December 27, 1998. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause
