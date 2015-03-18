Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Mar 18, 2015 | 2:52pm EDT

Iraq's ancient wonders

People visit the Spiral Minaret of the Great Mosque as they celebrate Eid al-Fitr in Samarra, 100 km (62 miles) north of Baghdad, August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Bakr al-Azzawi

People visit the Spiral Minaret of the Great Mosque as they celebrate Eid al-Fitr in Samarra, 100 km (62 miles) north of Baghdad, August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Bakr al-Azzawi

Reuters / Monday, August 20, 2012
People visit the Spiral Minaret of the Great Mosque as they celebrate Eid al-Fitr in Samarra, 100 km (62 miles) north of Baghdad, August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Bakr al-Azzawi
Close
1 / 19
Iraqi soldiers provide security near the ancient Arch of Ctesiphon during a search operation by Iraqi forces in Salman Pak, about 30 km (20 miles) southeast of Baghdad April 19, 2010. REUTERS/Saad Shalash

Iraqi soldiers provide security near the ancient Arch of Ctesiphon during a search operation by Iraqi forces in Salman Pak, about 30 km (20 miles) southeast of Baghdad April 19, 2010. REUTERS/Saad Shalash

Reuters / Monday, April 19, 2010
Iraqi soldiers provide security near the ancient Arch of Ctesiphon during a search operation by Iraqi forces in Salman Pak, about 30 km (20 miles) southeast of Baghdad April 19, 2010. REUTERS/Saad Shalash
Close
2 / 19
Arab foreigners visit the historic city of Hatra, north of Baghdad December 6, 2002. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Arab foreigners visit the historic city of Hatra, north of Baghdad December 6, 2002. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Monday, February 06, 2006
Arab foreigners visit the historic city of Hatra, north of Baghdad December 6, 2002. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Close
3 / 19
The tomb of the Biblical Prophet Abraham is seen in the ancient city of Ur, southern Nassiriya province, southeast of Baghdad, March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

The tomb of the Biblical Prophet Abraham is seen in the ancient city of Ur, southern Nassiriya province, southeast of Baghdad, March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Wednesday, March 18, 2015
The tomb of the Biblical Prophet Abraham is seen in the ancient city of Ur, southern Nassiriya province, southeast of Baghdad, March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
4 / 19
A man carries an umbrella as he walks in the ancient city of Ur, southern Nassiriya province, southeast of Baghdad, March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

A man carries an umbrella as he walks in the ancient city of Ur, southern Nassiriya province, southeast of Baghdad, March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Wednesday, March 18, 2015
A man carries an umbrella as he walks in the ancient city of Ur, southern Nassiriya province, southeast of Baghdad, March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
5 / 19
Arab foreigners take a picture in front of a temple in the historic city of Hatra, north of Baghdad December 6, 2002. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Arab foreigners take a picture in front of a temple in the historic city of Hatra, north of Baghdad December 6, 2002. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Monday, February 06, 2006
Arab foreigners take a picture in front of a temple in the historic city of Hatra, north of Baghdad December 6, 2002. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Close
6 / 19
General view of the ancient city of Babylon near Hilla, south of Baghdad February 28, 2015. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

General view of the ancient city of Babylon near Hilla, south of Baghdad February 28, 2015. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Saturday, February 28, 2015
General view of the ancient city of Babylon near Hilla, south of Baghdad February 28, 2015. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
7 / 19
Western tourists visit the Ziggurat of Ur ruins near Nassiriya, 300 km (185 miles) southeast of Baghdad September 19, 2010. REUTERS/Atef Hassan

Western tourists visit the Ziggurat of Ur ruins near Nassiriya, 300 km (185 miles) southeast of Baghdad September 19, 2010. REUTERS/Atef Hassan

Reuters / Monday, September 20, 2010
Western tourists visit the Ziggurat of Ur ruins near Nassiriya, 300 km (185 miles) southeast of Baghdad September 19, 2010. REUTERS/Atef Hassan
Close
8 / 19
Designs are pictured on a wall at the archaeological site of Babylon near Hilla, south of Baghdad February 28, 2015. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Designs are pictured on a wall at the archaeological site of Babylon near Hilla, south of Baghdad February 28, 2015. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Saturday, February 28, 2015
Designs are pictured on a wall at the archaeological site of Babylon near Hilla, south of Baghdad February 28, 2015. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
9 / 19
Residents visit the ancient city of Babylon near Hilla, 100 km (62 miles) south of Baghdad February 17, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammed Ameen

Residents visit the ancient city of Babylon near Hilla, 100 km (62 miles) south of Baghdad February 17, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammed Ameen

Reuters / Saturday, February 18, 2012
Residents visit the ancient city of Babylon near Hilla, 100 km (62 miles) south of Baghdad February 17, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammed Ameen
Close
10 / 19
A man walks down the stairs of the Ziggurat of Ur ruins near Nassiriya, southeast of Baghdad, March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

A man walks down the stairs of the Ziggurat of Ur ruins near Nassiriya, southeast of Baghdad, March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Wednesday, March 18, 2015
A man walks down the stairs of the Ziggurat of Ur ruins near Nassiriya, southeast of Baghdad, March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
11 / 19
General view of the ancient city of Babylon near Hilla, south of Baghdad February 28, 2015. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

General view of the ancient city of Babylon near Hilla, south of Baghdad February 28, 2015. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Saturday, February 28, 2015
General view of the ancient city of Babylon near Hilla, south of Baghdad February 28, 2015. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
12 / 19
A view of ancient city of Babylon near Hilla, 100 km (62 miles) south of Baghdad April 5, 2012. REUTERS/Saad Shalash

A view of ancient city of Babylon near Hilla, 100 km (62 miles) south of Baghdad April 5, 2012. REUTERS/Saad Shalash

Reuters / Wednesday, May 23, 2012
A view of ancient city of Babylon near Hilla, 100 km (62 miles) south of Baghdad April 5, 2012. REUTERS/Saad Shalash
Close
13 / 19
A view of the Ashiq palace in Samarra, 100 km (62 miles) north of Baghdad, September 25, 2008. REUTERS/Ceerwan Aziz

A view of the Ashiq palace in Samarra, 100 km (62 miles) north of Baghdad, September 25, 2008. REUTERS/Ceerwan Aziz

Reuters / Monday, September 29, 2008
A view of the Ashiq palace in Samarra, 100 km (62 miles) north of Baghdad, September 25, 2008. REUTERS/Ceerwan Aziz
Close
14 / 19
A Foreigner Arab boy plays inside the historic city of Hatra, 350 km north of Baghdad December 17, 2002. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

A Foreigner Arab boy plays inside the historic city of Hatra, 350 km north of Baghdad December 17, 2002. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Monday, February 06, 2006
A Foreigner Arab boy plays inside the historic city of Hatra, 350 km north of Baghdad December 17, 2002. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Close
15 / 19
Iraqi girl leans on a sign in front of the ruins in the historic city of Hatra, 350 km north of Baghdad December 6, 2002. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Iraqi girl leans on a sign in front of the ruins in the historic city of Hatra, 350 km north of Baghdad December 6, 2002. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Friday, May 22, 2009
Iraqi girl leans on a sign in front of the ruins in the historic city of Hatra, 350 km north of Baghdad December 6, 2002. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Close
16 / 19
Children from Hasankeyf town stand by the Tigris flows through the ruins of once-powerful town of ancient Hasankeyf May 19, 1999. REUTERS/Fatih Saribas

Children from Hasankeyf town stand by the Tigris flows through the ruins of once-powerful town of ancient Hasankeyf May 19, 1999. REUTERS/Fatih Saribas

Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2006
Children from Hasankeyf town stand by the Tigris flows through the ruins of once-powerful town of ancient Hasankeyf May 19, 1999. REUTERS/Fatih Saribas
Close
17 / 19
Local residents visit the Spiral Minaret of the Great Mosque in Samarra, 100 km (62 miles) north of Baghdad December 18, 2009. REUTERS/Sabah Al-Bazee

Local residents visit the Spiral Minaret of the Great Mosque in Samarra, 100 km (62 miles) north of Baghdad December 18, 2009. REUTERS/Sabah Al-Bazee

Reuters / Friday, December 18, 2009
Local residents visit the Spiral Minaret of the Great Mosque in Samarra, 100 km (62 miles) north of Baghdad December 18, 2009. REUTERS/Sabah Al-Bazee
Close
18 / 19
An Iraqi woman walks past the entrance of the main temple at Iraq's most famous archaeological site Babylon December 27, 1998. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

An Iraqi woman walks past the entrance of the main temple at Iraq's most famous archaeological site Babylon December 27, 1998. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

Reuters / Saturday, May 16, 2009
An Iraqi woman walks past the entrance of the main temple at Iraq's most famous archaeological site Babylon December 27, 1998. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause
Close
19 / 19
View Again
View Next
Israel decides

Israel decides

Next Slideshows

Israel decides

Israel decides

Election night reactions from Israel.

Mar 17 2015
Cyclone devastates Vanuatu

Cyclone devastates Vanuatu

The aftermath of Cyclone Pam in the Pacific island nation.

Mar 17 2015
California's starving sea lions

California's starving sea lions

Animal rescue centers are being inundated with stranded, starving sea lion pups from California's coast.

Mar 17 2015
St. Patrick's Day

St. Patrick's Day

St. Patrick's Day celebrations around the world.

Mar 17 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast