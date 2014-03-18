Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Mar 18, 2014 | 10:12am EDT

Iraq's militant threat

<p>Iraqi security forces fire an artillery during clashes with the al Qaeda-linked Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) in Jurf al-Sakhar, March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani</p>

Iraqi security forces fire an artillery during clashes with the al Qaeda-linked Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) in Jurf al-Sakhar, March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Tuesday, March 18, 2014

Iraqi security forces fire an artillery during clashes with the al Qaeda-linked Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) in Jurf al-Sakhar, March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Close
1 / 20
<p>Personnel from the Iraqi security forces arrest suspected militants of the al Qaeda-linked Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL), during clashes with Iraqi security forces in Jurf al-Sakhar, March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani</p>

Personnel from the Iraqi security forces arrest suspected militants of the al Qaeda-linked Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL), during clashes with Iraqi security forces in Jurf al-Sakhar, March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Tuesday, March 18, 2014

Personnel from the Iraqi security forces arrest suspected militants of the al Qaeda-linked Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL), during clashes with Iraqi security forces in Jurf al-Sakhar, March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Close
2 / 20
<p>An Iraqi security forces member takes position with his weapon during clashes with al Qaeda-linked Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) in the city of Ramadi, west of Baghdad, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

An Iraqi security forces member takes position with his weapon during clashes with al Qaeda-linked Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) in the city of Ramadi, west of Baghdad, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Tuesday, March 18, 2014

An Iraqi security forces member takes position with his weapon during clashes with al Qaeda-linked Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) in the city of Ramadi, west of Baghdad, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
3 / 20
<p>Masked Sunni Muslim gunmen walk with their weapons during their patrol in the city of Falluja, west of Baghdad, February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Masked Sunni Muslim gunmen walk with their weapons during their patrol in the city of Falluja, west of Baghdad, February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Tuesday, March 18, 2014

Masked Sunni Muslim gunmen walk with their weapons during their patrol in the city of Falluja, west of Baghdad, February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
4 / 20
<p>Iraqi security forces take part in clashes with al Qaeda-linked Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) during a patrol in the city of Ramadi, west of Baghdad, February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Iraqi security forces take part in clashes with al Qaeda-linked Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) during a patrol in the city of Ramadi, west of Baghdad, February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Tuesday, March 18, 2014

Iraqi security forces take part in clashes with al Qaeda-linked Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) during a patrol in the city of Ramadi, west of Baghdad, February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
5 / 20
<p>Iraqi security forces walk with their weapons during clashes with the al Qaeda-linked Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) in Jurf al-Sakhar, March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani</p>

Iraqi security forces walk with their weapons during clashes with the al Qaeda-linked Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) in Jurf al-Sakhar, March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Tuesday, March 18, 2014

Iraqi security forces walk with their weapons during clashes with the al Qaeda-linked Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) in Jurf al-Sakhar, March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Close
6 / 20
<p>Mourners grieve near the coffin of an Iraqi SWAT trooper who was killed in clashes at Ramadi during his funeral, in Najaf, March 8, 2014. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani</p>

Mourners grieve near the coffin of an Iraqi SWAT trooper who was killed in clashes at Ramadi during his funeral, in Najaf, March 8, 2014. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Tuesday, March 18, 2014

Mourners grieve near the coffin of an Iraqi SWAT trooper who was killed in clashes at Ramadi during his funeral, in Najaf, March 8, 2014. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Close
7 / 20
<p>Iraqi Sunni Muslim tribesmen walk with their weapons during a patrol in Anbar province, March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ali al-Mashhadani</p>

Iraqi Sunni Muslim tribesmen walk with their weapons during a patrol in Anbar province, March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ali al-Mashhadani

Tuesday, March 18, 2014

Iraqi Sunni Muslim tribesmen walk with their weapons during a patrol in Anbar province, March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ali al-Mashhadani

Close
8 / 20
<p>Iraqi security forces take part during clashes with al Qaeda-linked Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) in the city of Ramadi, west of Baghdad, February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Iraqi security forces take part during clashes with al Qaeda-linked Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) in the city of Ramadi, west of Baghdad, February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Tuesday, March 18, 2014

Iraqi security forces take part during clashes with al Qaeda-linked Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) in the city of Ramadi, west of Baghdad, February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
9 / 20
<p>Personnel from the Iraqi security forces arrest suspected militants of the al Qaeda-linked Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL), during clashes with Iraqi security forces in Jurf al-Sakhar, February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani</p>

Personnel from the Iraqi security forces arrest suspected militants of the al Qaeda-linked Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL), during clashes with Iraqi security forces in Jurf al-Sakhar, February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Tuesday, March 18, 2014

Personnel from the Iraqi security forces arrest suspected militants of the al Qaeda-linked Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL), during clashes with Iraqi security forces in Jurf al-Sakhar, February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Close
10 / 20
<p>Masked Sunni gunmen walk with their weapons during a patrol in the city of Falluja, March 15, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Masked Sunni gunmen walk with their weapons during a patrol in the city of Falluja, March 15, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Tuesday, March 18, 2014

Masked Sunni gunmen walk with their weapons during a patrol in the city of Falluja, March 15, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
11 / 20
<p>Masked Sunni Muslim gunmen pose for a photo during their patrol in the city of Falluja, west of Baghdad, February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Masked Sunni Muslim gunmen pose for a photo during their patrol in the city of Falluja, west of Baghdad, February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Tuesday, March 18, 2014

Masked Sunni Muslim gunmen pose for a photo during their patrol in the city of Falluja, west of Baghdad, February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
12 / 20
<p>Iraqi security forces take position with their weapons during clashes with al Qaeda-linked Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) in the city of Ramadi, west of Baghdad, February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Iraqi security forces take position with their weapons during clashes with al Qaeda-linked Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) in the city of Ramadi, west of Baghdad, February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Tuesday, March 18, 2014

Iraqi security forces take position with their weapons during clashes with al Qaeda-linked Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) in the city of Ramadi, west of Baghdad, February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
13 / 20
<p>Masked Sunni gunmen take up positions as they hold their weapons during a patrol in the city of Falluja, March 15, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Masked Sunni gunmen take up positions as they hold their weapons during a patrol in the city of Falluja, March 15, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Tuesday, March 18, 2014

Masked Sunni gunmen take up positions as they hold their weapons during a patrol in the city of Falluja, March 15, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
14 / 20
<p>A member of the Iraqi security forces holds his weapon during clashes with al-Qaeda-linked Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) in the city of Ramadi, west of Baghdad, February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

A member of the Iraqi security forces holds his weapon during clashes with al-Qaeda-linked Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) in the city of Ramadi, west of Baghdad, February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Tuesday, March 18, 2014

A member of the Iraqi security forces holds his weapon during clashes with al-Qaeda-linked Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) in the city of Ramadi, west of Baghdad, February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
15 / 20
<p>Members of the Iraqi Special Operations Forces arrest a suspected militant during a raid operation in Abu Ghraib district, west of Baghdad, February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Members of the Iraqi Special Operations Forces arrest a suspected militant during a raid operation in Abu Ghraib district, west of Baghdad, February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Tuesday, March 18, 2014

Members of the Iraqi Special Operations Forces arrest a suspected militant during a raid operation in Abu Ghraib district, west of Baghdad, February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
16 / 20
<p>Masked Sunni Muslims gunmen take position with their weapons during their patrol in the city of Falluja, west of Baghdad, February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Masked Sunni Muslims gunmen take position with their weapons during their patrol in the city of Falluja, west of Baghdad, February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Tuesday, March 18, 2014

Masked Sunni Muslims gunmen take position with their weapons during their patrol in the city of Falluja, west of Baghdad, February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
17 / 20
<p>Iraqi security forces members enter a compound during clashes with al Qaeda-linked Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) in the city of Ramadi, west of Baghdad, February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Iraqi security forces members enter a compound during clashes with al Qaeda-linked Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) in the city of Ramadi, west of Baghdad, February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Tuesday, March 18, 2014

Iraqi security forces members enter a compound during clashes with al Qaeda-linked Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) in the city of Ramadi, west of Baghdad, February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
18 / 20
<p>Masked Sunni Muslims gunmen take up position with their weapons during clashes with Iraqi security forces outside the city of Falluja, west of Baghdad, February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Masked Sunni Muslims gunmen take up position with their weapons during clashes with Iraqi security forces outside the city of Falluja, west of Baghdad, February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Tuesday, March 18, 2014

Masked Sunni Muslims gunmen take up position with their weapons during clashes with Iraqi security forces outside the city of Falluja, west of Baghdad, February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
19 / 20
<p>Members of the Iraqi Special Operations Forces arrest a suspected militant during a raid operation in Abu Ghraib district, west of Baghdad, February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Members of the Iraqi Special Operations Forces arrest a suspected militant during a raid operation in Abu Ghraib district, west of Baghdad, February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Tuesday, March 18, 2014

Members of the Iraqi Special Operations Forces arrest a suspected militant during a raid operation in Abu Ghraib district, west of Baghdad, February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
L'Wren Scott found dead

L'Wren Scott found dead

Next Slideshows

L'Wren Scott found dead

L'Wren Scott found dead

The former model turned fashion designer, and longtime girlfriend to Mick Jagger, is found dead.

Mar 17 2014
Defending Ukraine

Defending Ukraine

Inside the training base for Ukraine's newly created National Guard.

Mar 17 2014
Retracing flight MH370

Retracing flight MH370

A photographer retraces the intended route of flight MH370.

Mar 17 2014
Crimea votes

Crimea votes

Images from the referendum in Crimea.

Mar 17 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast