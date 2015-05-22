Ireland's gay referendum
Anne Cole holds a gay pride umbrella as she kisses her new husband Vincent Fox after getting married at a registry office in Dublin as Ireland holds a referendum on gay marriage, May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Police officers stop to speak to a man sleeping next to a poster in favor of same sex marriage in Temple Bar, central Dublin as Ireland holds a referendum on gay marriage, May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A man sits in front of a window decorated in favour of same sex marriage in central Dublin as Ireland holds a referendum on gay marriage, May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A man walks past a poster in favour of same sex marriage in central Dublin as Ireland holds a referendum on gay marriage, May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A child walks posters in favour of same sex marriage in Temple Bar, central Dublin as Ireland holds a referendum on gay marriage, May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A woman walks from a Polling centre in central Dublin as Ireland holds a referendum on gay marriage. May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A homeless person sleeps rough under a poster in favour of same sex marriage on Dame Street, central Dublin as Ireland holds a referendum on gay marriage, May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A mother votes in central Dublin as Ireland holds a referendum on gay marriage, May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Stickers in favour of same sex marriage are arranged in a heart shape ona window in Temple Bar, central Dublin as Ireland holds a referendum on gay marriage, May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A woman walks past a window decorated in favour of same sex marriage in central Dublin as Ireland holds a referendum on gay marriage, May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Gay rights flags hang in the windows of a building in central Dublin as Ireland holds a referendum on gay marriage, May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A woman walks from a Polling centre in central Dublin as Ireland holds a referendum on gay marriage. May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A nun votes in central Dublin as Ireland holds a referendum on gay marriage, May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Yes campaigners take part in a photocall in central Dublin in Ireland May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A Yes supporter shows of her campaign badge in central Dublin in Ireland May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Next Slideshows
Ring around the sun
Solar halos, sun dogs, eclipses and other optical phenomena.
Unusual homes
Unique houses in all shapes, sizes and locations.
Pope in the wind
Popes over the years struggle with the wind.
Among alpacas
A British woman follows her dreams of breeding alpacas to Portugal.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.