Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Aug 31, 2012 | 5:40pm EDT

Isaac's destruction from above

<p>Water from the Gulf of Mexico floods Highway 23 in Hurricane Isaac-hit Plaquemines Parish, Louisiana August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Sean Gardner </p>

Water from the Gulf of Mexico floods Highway 23 in Hurricane Isaac-hit Plaquemines Parish, Louisiana August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Sean Gardner

Friday, August 31, 2012

Water from the Gulf of Mexico floods Highway 23 in Hurricane Isaac-hit Plaquemines Parish, Louisiana August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Sean Gardner

Close
1 / 18
<p>Two men in a pirogue boat paddle towards a flooded home after water from the Gulf of Mexico pushed into the area along highway Route 23 in Hurricane Isaac-hit Plaquemines Parish, Louisiana August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Sean Gardner </p>

Two men in a pirogue boat paddle towards a flooded home after water from the Gulf of Mexico pushed into the area along highway Route 23 in Hurricane Isaac-hit Plaquemines Parish, Louisiana August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Sean Gardner

Friday, August 31, 2012

Two men in a pirogue boat paddle towards a flooded home after water from the Gulf of Mexico pushed into the area along highway Route 23 in Hurricane Isaac-hit Plaquemines Parish, Louisiana August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Sean Gardner

Close
2 / 18
<p>Houses are submerged in flood waters after a Hurricane Isaac levee breach in Braithwaite, Louisiana August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Sean Gardner </p>

Houses are submerged in flood waters after a Hurricane Isaac levee breach in Braithwaite, Louisiana August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Sean Gardner

Friday, August 31, 2012

Houses are submerged in flood waters after a Hurricane Isaac levee breach in Braithwaite, Louisiana August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Sean Gardner

Close
3 / 18
<p>Cattle are stuck in mud and water pushed in from the Gulf of Mexico, along highway Route 23 in Hurricane Isaac-hit Plaquemines Parish, Louisiana August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Sean Gardner </p>

Cattle are stuck in mud and water pushed in from the Gulf of Mexico, along highway Route 23 in Hurricane Isaac-hit Plaquemines Parish, Louisiana August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Sean Gardner

Friday, August 31, 2012

Cattle are stuck in mud and water pushed in from the Gulf of Mexico, along highway Route 23 in Hurricane Isaac-hit Plaquemines Parish, Louisiana August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Sean Gardner

Close
4 / 18
<p>Houses are submerged in flood waters after a Hurricane Isaac levee breach in Braithwaite, Louisiana August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Sean Gardner</p>

Houses are submerged in flood waters after a Hurricane Isaac levee breach in Braithwaite, Louisiana August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Sean Gardner

Friday, August 31, 2012

Houses are submerged in flood waters after a Hurricane Isaac levee breach in Braithwaite, Louisiana August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Sean Gardner

Close
5 / 18
<p>Oil storage containers are partially submerged in flood waters after a Hurricane Isaac levee breach in Braithwaite, Louisiana August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Sean Gardner</p>

Oil storage containers are partially submerged in flood waters after a Hurricane Isaac levee breach in Braithwaite, Louisiana August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Sean Gardner

Friday, August 31, 2012

Oil storage containers are partially submerged in flood waters after a Hurricane Isaac levee breach in Braithwaite, Louisiana August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Sean Gardner

Close
6 / 18
<p>A home is partially submerged by flood waters after a levee breach in Braithwaite, Louisiana August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Sean Gardner</p>

A home is partially submerged by flood waters after a levee breach in Braithwaite, Louisiana August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Sean Gardner

Friday, August 31, 2012

A home is partially submerged by flood waters after a levee breach in Braithwaite, Louisiana August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Sean Gardner

Close
7 / 18
<p>Houses (R) are submerged in flood waters after a levee breach (L) in Braithwaite, Louisiana August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Sean Gardner </p>

Houses (R) are submerged in flood waters after a levee breach (L) in Braithwaite, Louisiana August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Sean Gardner

Friday, August 31, 2012

Houses (R) are submerged in flood waters after a levee breach (L) in Braithwaite, Louisiana August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Sean Gardner

Close
8 / 18
<p>Orange groves are flooded by water from the Gulf of Mexico along highway Route 23 in Hurricane Isaac-hit Plaquemines Parish, Louisiana August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Sean Gardner </p>

Orange groves are flooded by water from the Gulf of Mexico along highway Route 23 in Hurricane Isaac-hit Plaquemines Parish, Louisiana August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Sean Gardner

Friday, August 31, 2012

Orange groves are flooded by water from the Gulf of Mexico along highway Route 23 in Hurricane Isaac-hit Plaquemines Parish, Louisiana August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Sean Gardner

Close
9 / 18
<p>Ranchers try to save cattle that were left behind as flood waters pushed in from the Gulf of Mexico, along highway Route 23 in Plaquemines Parish, Louisiana August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Sean Gardner </p>

Ranchers try to save cattle that were left behind as flood waters pushed in from the Gulf of Mexico, along highway Route 23 in Plaquemines Parish, Louisiana August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Sean Gardner

Friday, August 31, 2012

Ranchers try to save cattle that were left behind as flood waters pushed in from the Gulf of Mexico, along highway Route 23 in Plaquemines Parish, Louisiana August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Sean Gardner

Close
10 / 18
<p>A truck is submerged in flood waters after a Hurricane Isaac levee breach in Braithwaite, Louisiana August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Sean Gardner</p>

A truck is submerged in flood waters after a Hurricane Isaac levee breach in Braithwaite, Louisiana August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Sean Gardner

Friday, August 31, 2012

A truck is submerged in flood waters after a Hurricane Isaac levee breach in Braithwaite, Louisiana August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Sean Gardner

Close
11 / 18
<p>Houses are partially submerged in flood waters after a Hurricane Isaac levee breach in Braithwaite, Louisiana August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Sean Gardner </p>

Houses are partially submerged in flood waters after a Hurricane Isaac levee breach in Braithwaite, Louisiana August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Sean Gardner

Friday, August 31, 2012

Houses are partially submerged in flood waters after a Hurricane Isaac levee breach in Braithwaite, Louisiana August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Sean Gardner

Close
12 / 18
<p>Officials assess the damage as houses are partially submerged in flood waters after a Hurricane Isaac levee breach in Braithwaite, Louisiana August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Sean Gardner </p>

Officials assess the damage as houses are partially submerged in flood waters after a Hurricane Isaac levee breach in Braithwaite, Louisiana August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Sean Gardner

Friday, August 31, 2012

Officials assess the damage as houses are partially submerged in flood waters after a Hurricane Isaac levee breach in Braithwaite, Louisiana August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Sean Gardner

Close
13 / 18
<p>Houses are partially submerged in flood waters after a Hurricane Isaac levee breach in Braithwaite, Louisiana August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Sean Gardner </p>

Houses are partially submerged in flood waters after a Hurricane Isaac levee breach in Braithwaite, Louisiana August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Sean Gardner

Friday, August 31, 2012

Houses are partially submerged in flood waters after a Hurricane Isaac levee breach in Braithwaite, Louisiana August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Sean Gardner

Close
14 / 18
<p>Houses are partially submerged in flood waters after a Hurricane Isaac levee breach in Braithwaite, Louisiana August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Sean Gardner </p>

Houses are partially submerged in flood waters after a Hurricane Isaac levee breach in Braithwaite, Louisiana August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Sean Gardner

Friday, August 31, 2012

Houses are partially submerged in flood waters after a Hurricane Isaac levee breach in Braithwaite, Louisiana August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Sean Gardner

Close
15 / 18
<p>A cattle is stuck in mud as water push in from the Gulf of Mexico, along highway Route 23 in Hurricane Isaac-hit Plaquemines Parish, Louisiana August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Sean Gardner </p>

A cattle is stuck in mud as water push in from the Gulf of Mexico, along highway Route 23 in Hurricane Isaac-hit Plaquemines Parish, Louisiana August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Sean Gardner

Friday, August 31, 2012

A cattle is stuck in mud as water push in from the Gulf of Mexico, along highway Route 23 in Hurricane Isaac-hit Plaquemines Parish, Louisiana August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Sean Gardner

Close
16 / 18
<p>Tombs sit washed atop a levee by flood waters after a levee breach in Braithwaite, Louisiana August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Sean Gardner </p>

Tombs sit washed atop a levee by flood waters after a levee breach in Braithwaite, Louisiana August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Sean Gardner

Friday, August 31, 2012

Tombs sit washed atop a levee by flood waters after a levee breach in Braithwaite, Louisiana August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Sean Gardner

Close
17 / 18
<p>Houses are partially submerged in flood waters after a Hurricane Isaac levee breach in Braithwaite, Louisiana August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Sean Gardner </p>

Houses are partially submerged in flood waters after a Hurricane Isaac levee breach in Braithwaite, Louisiana August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Sean Gardner

Friday, August 31, 2012

Houses are partially submerged in flood waters after a Hurricane Isaac levee breach in Braithwaite, Louisiana August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Sean Gardner

Close
18 / 18
View Again
View Next
Pictures of the month: August

Pictures of the month: August

Next Slideshows

Pictures of the month: August

Pictures of the month: August

Highlights from the month of August.

Aug 31 2012
In the path of Isaac

In the path of Isaac

The slow-moving but powerful storm drenches the Gulf Coast states of Louisiana and Mississippi.

Aug 31 2012
Protesting the RNC

Protesting the RNC

Activists shout anti-Republican slogans outside of the Republican National Convention.

Aug 31 2012
Inside the RNC

Inside the RNC

The Republican National Convention is in full swing.

Aug 30 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast