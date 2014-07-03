Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Jul 3, 2014 | 1:32pm EDT

ISIL rises

A militant Islamist fighter, waving a flag, cheers as he takes part in a military parade along the streets of Syria's northern Raqqa province June 30, 2014. The fighters held the parade to celebrate their declaration of an Islamic "caliphate" after the group captured territory in neighboring Iraq, a monitoring service said. REUTERS/Stringer

A militant Islamist fighter, waving a flag, cheers as he takes part in a military parade along the streets of Syria's northern Raqqa province June 30, 2014. The fighters held the parade to celebrate their declaration of an Islamic "caliphate" after...more

Thursday, July 03, 2014
A militant Islamist fighter, waving a flag, cheers as he takes part in a military parade along the streets of Syria's northern Raqqa province June 30, 2014. The fighters held the parade to celebrate their declaration of an Islamic "caliphate" after the group captured territory in neighboring Iraq, a monitoring service said. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
1 / 20
Militant Islamist fighters on a tank take part in a military parade along the streets of northern Raqqa province June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Militant Islamist fighters on a tank take part in a military parade along the streets of northern Raqqa province June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Thursday, July 03, 2014
Militant Islamist fighters on a tank take part in a military parade along the streets of northern Raqqa province June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
2 / 20
A militant Islamist fighter uses a mobile to film his fellow fighters taking part in a military parade along the streets of Syria's northern Raqqa province June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

A militant Islamist fighter uses a mobile to film his fellow fighters taking part in a military parade along the streets of Syria's northern Raqqa province June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Thursday, July 03, 2014
A militant Islamist fighter uses a mobile to film his fellow fighters taking part in a military parade along the streets of Syria's northern Raqqa province June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
3 / 20
Militant Islamist fighters parade on military vehicles along the streets of northern Raqqa province, Syria June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Militant Islamist fighters parade on military vehicles along the streets of northern Raqqa province, Syria June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Thursday, July 03, 2014
Militant Islamist fighters parade on military vehicles along the streets of northern Raqqa province, Syria June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
4 / 20
Militant Islamist fighters wave flags as they take part in a military parade along the streets of Syria's northern Raqqa province June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Militant Islamist fighters wave flags as they take part in a military parade along the streets of Syria's northern Raqqa province June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Thursday, July 03, 2014
Militant Islamist fighters wave flags as they take part in a military parade along the streets of Syria's northern Raqqa province June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
5 / 20
Militant Islamist fighters take part in a military parade along the streets of Syria's northern Raqqa province June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Militant Islamist fighters take part in a military parade along the streets of Syria's northern Raqqa province June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Thursday, July 03, 2014
Militant Islamist fighters take part in a military parade along the streets of Syria's northern Raqqa province June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
6 / 20
A member loyal to the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) waves an ISIL flag in Raqqa, Syria June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

A member loyal to the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) waves an ISIL flag in Raqqa, Syria June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Thursday, July 03, 2014
A member loyal to the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) waves an ISIL flag in Raqqa, Syria June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
7 / 20
People gather at the site of a car bomb attack in Sadr City, Baghdad, Iraq June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Wissm al-Okili

People gather at the site of a car bomb attack in Sadr City, Baghdad, Iraq June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Wissm al-Okili

Thursday, July 03, 2014
People gather at the site of a car bomb attack in Sadr City, Baghdad, Iraq June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Wissm al-Okili
Close
8 / 20
People walk past a banner (in black and white) belonging to the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) in the city of Mosul, Iraq June 28, 2014. The banner reads, "There is no God but God, and Mohammad is his messenger." REUTERS/Stringer

People walk past a banner (in black and white) belonging to the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) in the city of Mosul, Iraq June 28, 2014. The banner reads, "There is no God but God, and Mohammad is his messenger." REUTERS/Stringer

Thursday, July 03, 2014
People walk past a banner (in black and white) belonging to the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) in the city of Mosul, Iraq June 28, 2014. The banner reads, "There is no God but God, and Mohammad is his messenger." REUTERS/Stringer
Close
9 / 20
Civilian children stand next to a burnt vehicle during clashes between Iraqi security forces and Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) in Mosul, Iraq June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Civilian children stand next to a burnt vehicle during clashes between Iraqi security forces and Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) in Mosul, Iraq June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Thursday, July 03, 2014
Civilian children stand next to a burnt vehicle during clashes between Iraqi security forces and Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) in Mosul, Iraq June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
10 / 20
Personnel from the Kurdish security forces detain a man suspected of being a militant belonging to the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) in the outskirts of Kirkuk, Iraq June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Ako Rasheed

Personnel from the Kurdish security forces detain a man suspected of being a militant belonging to the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) in the outskirts of Kirkuk, Iraq June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Ako Rasheed

Thursday, July 03, 2014
Personnel from the Kurdish security forces detain a man suspected of being a militant belonging to the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) in the outskirts of Kirkuk, Iraq June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Ako Rasheed
Close
11 / 20
A female member of the Kurdish People's Protection Units mourns over the grave of her fellow fighter, who was killed during clashes with the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL), in Ras al-Ain, Syria January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said

A female member of the Kurdish People's Protection Units mourns over the grave of her fellow fighter, who was killed during clashes with the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL), in Ras al-Ain, Syria January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Thursday, July 03, 2014
A female member of the Kurdish People's Protection Units mourns over the grave of her fellow fighter, who was killed during clashes with the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL), in Ras al-Ain, Syria January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
12 / 20
Fighters of the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) stand guard at a checkpoint in Mosul, Iraq June 11, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Fighters of the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) stand guard at a checkpoint in Mosul, Iraq June 11, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Thursday, July 03, 2014
Fighters of the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) stand guard at a checkpoint in Mosul, Iraq June 11, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
13 / 20
A fighter of the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) stands guard with his weapon by the side of a street in Mosul, Iraq June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

A fighter of the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) stands guard with his weapon by the side of a street in Mosul, Iraq June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Thursday, July 03, 2014
A fighter of the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) stands guard with his weapon by the side of a street in Mosul, Iraq June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
14 / 20
Vehicles drive under a banner belonging to the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) along a street in Mosul, Iraq June 12, 2014. The sign reads, ''Welcome to the State of Nineveh''. REUTERS/Stringer

Vehicles drive under a banner belonging to the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) along a street in Mosul, Iraq June 12, 2014. The sign reads, ''Welcome to the State of Nineveh''. REUTERS/Stringer

Thursday, July 03, 2014
Vehicles drive under a banner belonging to the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) along a street in Mosul, Iraq June 12, 2014. The sign reads, ''Welcome to the State of Nineveh''. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
15 / 20
Militant Islamist fighters ride horses as they take part in a military parade along the streets of Syria's northern Raqqa province June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Militant Islamist fighters ride horses as they take part in a military parade along the streets of Syria's northern Raqqa province June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Thursday, July 03, 2014
Militant Islamist fighters ride horses as they take part in a military parade along the streets of Syria's northern Raqqa province June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
16 / 20
A burnt vehicle belonging to Iraqi security forces is pictured at a checkpoint in east Mosul, Iraq June 11, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

A burnt vehicle belonging to Iraqi security forces is pictured at a checkpoint in east Mosul, Iraq June 11, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Thursday, July 03, 2014
A burnt vehicle belonging to Iraqi security forces is pictured at a checkpoint in east Mosul, Iraq June 11, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
17 / 20
A fighter of the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) holds an ISIL flag and a weapon on a street in Mosul, Iraq June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

A fighter of the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) holds an ISIL flag and a weapon on a street in Mosul, Iraq June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Thursday, July 03, 2014
A fighter of the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) holds an ISIL flag and a weapon on a street in Mosul, Iraq June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
18 / 20
Veiled women walk past a billboard that carries a verse from Koran urging women to wear a hijab in the northern province of Raqqa, Syria March 31, 2014. The Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) has imposed sweeping restrictions on personal freedoms in the northern province of Raqqa. Among the restrictions, women must wear the niqab, or full face veil, in public or face unspecified punishments "in accordance with sharia", or Islamic law. REUTERS/Stringer

Veiled women walk past a billboard that carries a verse from Koran urging women to wear a hijab in the northern province of Raqqa, Syria March 31, 2014. The Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) has imposed sweeping restrictions on personal...more

Thursday, July 03, 2014
Veiled women walk past a billboard that carries a verse from Koran urging women to wear a hijab in the northern province of Raqqa, Syria March 31, 2014. The Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) has imposed sweeping restrictions on personal freedoms in the northern province of Raqqa. Among the restrictions, women must wear the niqab, or full face veil, in public or face unspecified punishments "in accordance with sharia", or Islamic law. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
19 / 20
Fighters from Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) burn confiscated cigarettes in the city of Raqqa, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Fighters from Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) burn confiscated cigarettes in the city of Raqqa, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Thursday, July 03, 2014
Fighters from Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) burn confiscated cigarettes in the city of Raqqa, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Tension in Jerusalem

Tension in Jerusalem

Next Slideshows

Tension in Jerusalem

Tension in Jerusalem

Clashes in Jerusalem over the death of an abducted Palestinian youth believed killed in revenge over the deaths of three abducted Jewish teens.

Jul 02 2014
America's World Cup run

America's World Cup run

Highlights from Team USA's matches at the 2014 World Cup.

Jul 02 2014
Team USA's hero goalie

Team USA's hero goalie

Goalie Tim Howard caps off a formidable run in Brazil by setting a record of most saves in a World Cup game.

Jul 02 2014
Hong Kong marches for democracy

Hong Kong marches for democracy

Hong Kong police forcibly remove protesters who occupied the streets after a mass march demanding greater democracy.

Jul 02 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast