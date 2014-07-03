ISIL rises
A militant Islamist fighter, waving a flag, cheers as he takes part in a military parade along the streets of Syria's northern Raqqa province June 30, 2014. The fighters held the parade to celebrate their declaration of an Islamic "caliphate" after...more
Militant Islamist fighters on a tank take part in a military parade along the streets of northern Raqqa province June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A militant Islamist fighter uses a mobile to film his fellow fighters taking part in a military parade along the streets of Syria's northern Raqqa province June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Militant Islamist fighters parade on military vehicles along the streets of northern Raqqa province, Syria June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Militant Islamist fighters wave flags as they take part in a military parade along the streets of Syria's northern Raqqa province June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Militant Islamist fighters take part in a military parade along the streets of Syria's northern Raqqa province June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A member loyal to the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) waves an ISIL flag in Raqqa, Syria June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
People gather at the site of a car bomb attack in Sadr City, Baghdad, Iraq June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Wissm al-Okili
People walk past a banner (in black and white) belonging to the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) in the city of Mosul, Iraq June 28, 2014. The banner reads, "There is no God but God, and Mohammad is his messenger." REUTERS/Stringer
Civilian children stand next to a burnt vehicle during clashes between Iraqi security forces and Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) in Mosul, Iraq June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Personnel from the Kurdish security forces detain a man suspected of being a militant belonging to the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) in the outskirts of Kirkuk, Iraq June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Ako Rasheed
A female member of the Kurdish People's Protection Units mourns over the grave of her fellow fighter, who was killed during clashes with the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL), in Ras al-Ain, Syria January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Fighters of the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) stand guard at a checkpoint in Mosul, Iraq June 11, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A fighter of the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) stands guard with his weapon by the side of a street in Mosul, Iraq June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Vehicles drive under a banner belonging to the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) along a street in Mosul, Iraq June 12, 2014. The sign reads, ''Welcome to the State of Nineveh''. REUTERS/Stringer
Militant Islamist fighters ride horses as they take part in a military parade along the streets of Syria's northern Raqqa province June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A burnt vehicle belonging to Iraqi security forces is pictured at a checkpoint in east Mosul, Iraq June 11, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A fighter of the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) holds an ISIL flag and a weapon on a street in Mosul, Iraq June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Veiled women walk past a billboard that carries a verse from Koran urging women to wear a hijab in the northern province of Raqqa, Syria March 31, 2014. The Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) has imposed sweeping restrictions on personal...more
Fighters from Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) burn confiscated cigarettes in the city of Raqqa, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Next Slideshows
Tension in Jerusalem
Clashes in Jerusalem over the death of an abducted Palestinian youth believed killed in revenge over the deaths of three abducted Jewish teens.
America's World Cup run
Highlights from Team USA's matches at the 2014 World Cup.
Team USA's hero goalie
Goalie Tim Howard caps off a formidable run in Brazil by setting a record of most saves in a World Cup game.
Hong Kong marches for democracy
Hong Kong police forcibly remove protesters who occupied the streets after a mass march demanding greater democracy.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.