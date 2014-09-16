ISIL shoots down Syrian jet
An Islamic State militant stands next to residents as they hold pieces of wreckage from a Syrian war plane after it crashed in Raqqa, in northeast Syria September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
An Islamic State militant carries a piece of wreckage from a Syrian war plane after it crashed in Raqqa, in northeast Syria September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
People load parts of the wreckage of a Syrian war plane onto a truck after it crashed in Raqqa, in northeast Syria September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
People load parts of the wreckage of a Syrian war plane onto a truck after it crashed in Raqqa, in northeast Syria September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
People view the debris of their homes after a Syrian war plane crashed in Raqqa, in northeast Syria September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Children carry pieces of the wreckage of a war plane that crashed on the outskirts of Raqqa in northeast Syria September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A man looks through the debris of a destroyed building after a Syrian war plane crashed in Raqqa, in northeast Syria September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Children help to gather a piece of wreckage from a Syrian war plane after it crashed in Raqqa, in northeast Syria September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Two men inspect the damage caused at a house after a Syrian war plane crashed in Raqqa, in northeast Syria September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
People carry a remnant of a war plane that crashed on the outskirts of Raqqa in northeast Syria September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Next Slideshows
Ebola epidemic
Quarantines and isolation units imposed to stop the spread of the worst Ebola outbreak in history.
Life for Syrian refugees
Inside the Al Zaatari refugee camp in Jordan.
Ukraine's special forces
Members of the "Sich" police special task force train in Slaviansk.
Ukraine's strained ceasefire
Deaths put strain on the ceasefire between government forces and Russian-backed separatists.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.