Pictures | Fri Apr 17, 2015 | 8:50pm EDT

ISIS at the gates of Ramadi

Displaced Sunni people, who fled the violence in the city of Ramadi, arrive at the outskirts of Baghdad, April 17, 2015. Iraqi security forces fought Islamic State militants at the gates of the western city of Ramadi on Friday, and local authorities warned it was in danger of falling unless reinforcements arrived soon. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, April 17, 2015
Displaced Sunni people, who fled the violence in the city of Ramadi, arrive at the outskirts of Baghdad, April 17, 2015. Iraqi security forces fought Islamic State militants at the gates of the western city of Ramadi on Friday, and local authorities warned it was in danger of falling unless reinforcements arrived soon. REUTERS/Stringer
A woman who fainted, is transported in a wheelbarrow by her brother as displaced Sunni people arrive at the outskirts of Baghdad, April 17, 2015. Police sources and provincial council members said the militants were no more than half a kilometer from the center of the capital of Anbar province, and many residents were rushing to leave, waving white flags. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, April 17, 2015
A woman who fainted, is transported in a wheelbarrow by her brother as displaced Sunni people arrive at the outskirts of Baghdad, April 17, 2015. Police sources and provincial council members said the militants were no more than half a kilometer from the center of the capital of Anbar province, and many residents were rushing to leave, waving white flags. REUTERS/Stringer
Displaced Sunni people arrive at the outskirts of Baghdad, April 17, 2015. "The situation in Anbar is critical," council member Sabah Karhout told Reuters. Two deputy governors of Anbar echoed his alarm and said the U.S.-led coalition was not conducting enough airstrikes to help save the city. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, April 17, 2015
Displaced Sunni people arrive at the outskirts of Baghdad, April 17, 2015. "The situation in Anbar is critical," council member Sabah Karhout told Reuters. Two deputy governors of Anbar echoed his alarm and said the U.S.-led coalition was not conducting enough airstrikes to help save the city. REUTERS/Stringer
An Iraqi soldier carries a child on the outskirts of Baghdad, April 17, 2015. A spokesman for the Defense Ministry played down the threat to Ramadi and said the army would soon launch a counter-offensive to reverse Islamic State advances in the area. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, April 17, 2015
An Iraqi soldier carries a child on the outskirts of Baghdad, April 17, 2015. A spokesman for the Defense Ministry played down the threat to Ramadi and said the army would soon launch a counter-offensive to reverse Islamic State advances in the area. REUTERS/Stringer
Sunni tribal fighters carry their weapons as they stand guard near a school used as a shelter for displaced people in the city of Ramadi April 11, 2015. The Sunni Islamist militants have been making inroads near Ramadi since last week, when the government announced a new offensive to recapture Anbar, large parts of which Islamic State has held for the past year. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Saturday, April 11, 2015
Sunni tribal fighters carry their weapons as they stand guard near a school used as a shelter for displaced people in the city of Ramadi April 11, 2015. The Sunni Islamist militants have been making inroads near Ramadi since last week, when the government announced a new offensive to recapture Anbar, large parts of which Islamic State has held for the past year. REUTERS/Stringer
Displaced Sunni people arrive at the outskirts of Baghdad, April 17, 2015. The insurgents suffered a major defeat this month when Iraqi troops and Shi'ite paramilitaries routed them from the city of Tikrit, but are now striking back in Anbar and at the country's largest refinery in Baiji. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, April 17, 2015
Displaced Sunni people arrive at the outskirts of Baghdad, April 17, 2015. The insurgents suffered a major defeat this month when Iraqi troops and Shi'ite paramilitaries routed them from the city of Tikrit, but are now striking back in Anbar and at the country's largest refinery in Baiji. REUTERS/Stringer
Iraqi security forces make their way during a patrol looking for Islamic State militants on the outskirts of Ramadi April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, April 09, 2015
Iraqi security forces make their way during a patrol looking for Islamic State militants on the outskirts of Ramadi April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Displaced Sunni people arrive at the outskirts of Baghdad, April 17, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, April 17, 2015
Displaced Sunni people arrive at the outskirts of Baghdad, April 17, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Refugees displaced from Albu Faraj sit in a classroom of a school used as a shelter for displaced people in the city of Ramadi April 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Saturday, April 11, 2015
Refugees displaced from Albu Faraj sit in a classroom of a school used as a shelter for displaced people in the city of Ramadi April 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Displaced Sunni people arrive at the outskirts of Baghdad, April 17, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, April 17, 2015
Displaced Sunni people arrive at the outskirts of Baghdad, April 17, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Iraqi security forces make their way during a patrol looking for Islamic State militants on the outskirts of Ramadi April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, April 09, 2015
Iraqi security forces make their way during a patrol looking for Islamic State militants on the outskirts of Ramadi April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A child is carried on the outskirts of Baghdad, April 17, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, April 17, 2015
A child is carried on the outskirts of Baghdad, April 17, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Refugees displaced from Albu Faraj sit in a classroom of a school used as a shelter for displaced people in the city of Ramadi April 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Saturday, April 11, 2015
Refugees displaced from Albu Faraj sit in a classroom of a school used as a shelter for displaced people in the city of Ramadi April 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Iraqi security forces make their way during a patrol looking for Islamic State militants on the outskirts of Ramadi April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, April 09, 2015
Iraqi security forces make their way during a patrol looking for Islamic State militants on the outskirts of Ramadi April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Displaced Sunni people arrive at the outskirts of Baghdad, April 17, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, April 17, 2015
Displaced Sunni people arrive at the outskirts of Baghdad, April 17, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Smoke rises from a bomb attack in clashes between Iraqi security forces and Islamic State militants on the outskirts of Ramadi April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, April 10, 2015
Smoke rises from a bomb attack in clashes between Iraqi security forces and Islamic State militants on the outskirts of Ramadi April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
