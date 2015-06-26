Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Jun 26, 2015 | 1:42pm EDT

ISIS attacks Kobani again

Syrian Kurds from Kobani wait behind the border fences as they are pictured from the Turkish border town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, Turkey, June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Syrian Kurds from Kobani wait behind the border fences as they are pictured from the Turkish border town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, Turkey, June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Friday, June 26, 2015
Syrian Kurds from Kobani wait behind the border fences as they are pictured from the Turkish border town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, Turkey, June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Close
1 / 25
A Turkish soldier stands guard while smoke rises in the Syrian town of Kobani as it is seen from the Turkish border town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, Turkey, June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

A Turkish soldier stands guard while smoke rises in the Syrian town of Kobani as it is seen from the Turkish border town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, Turkey, June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Friday, June 26, 2015
A Turkish soldier stands guard while smoke rises in the Syrian town of Kobani as it is seen from the Turkish border town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, Turkey, June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Close
2 / 25
Plastic bags containing food are brought to the Turkish-Syrian border by Turkish Kurds to be delivered to their relatives in the northern Kurdish town of Kobani, near the Mursitpinar border gate in Suruc, in Sanliurfa province, Turkey, June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Plastic bags containing food are brought to the Turkish-Syrian border by Turkish Kurds to be delivered to their relatives in the northern Kurdish town of Kobani, near the Mursitpinar border gate in Suruc, in Sanliurfa province, Turkey, June 26, 2015....more

Reuters / Friday, June 26, 2015
Plastic bags containing food are brought to the Turkish-Syrian border by Turkish Kurds to be delivered to their relatives in the northern Kurdish town of Kobani, near the Mursitpinar border gate in Suruc, in Sanliurfa province, Turkey, June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Close
3 / 25
Syrian Kurds from Kobani walk to the border fences as seen from the Turkish border town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Syrian Kurds from Kobani walk to the border fences as seen from the Turkish border town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Friday, June 26, 2015
Syrian Kurds from Kobani walk to the border fences as seen from the Turkish border town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Close
4 / 25
Smoke rises in the Syrian town of Kobani as it is seen from the Turkish border town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Smoke rises in the Syrian town of Kobani as it is seen from the Turkish border town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Friday, June 26, 2015
Smoke rises in the Syrian town of Kobani as it is seen from the Turkish border town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Close
5 / 25
A Turkish Kurd watches over the Syrian town of Kobani as she phones her relatives in Kobani near Mursitpinar border crossing in the southeastern Turkish town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, Turkey, June 26, 2015. Islamic State entered Kobani at the Turkish border on Thursday and clashes have continued with Kurdish YPG forces in the town, also known as Ayn al-Arab, said Rami Abdulrahman, head of the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

A Turkish Kurd watches over the Syrian town of Kobani as she phones her relatives in Kobani near Mursitpinar border crossing in the southeastern Turkish town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, Turkey, June 26, 2015. Islamic State entered Kobani at the...more

Reuters / Friday, June 26, 2015
A Turkish Kurd watches over the Syrian town of Kobani as she phones her relatives in Kobani near Mursitpinar border crossing in the southeastern Turkish town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, Turkey, June 26, 2015. Islamic State entered Kobani at the Turkish border on Thursday and clashes have continued with Kurdish YPG forces in the town, also known as Ayn al-Arab, said Rami Abdulrahman, head of the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Close
6 / 25
Smoke rises in the Syrian town of Kobani as it is seen from the Turkish border town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, Turkey, June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Ali Sahin

Smoke rises in the Syrian town of Kobani as it is seen from the Turkish border town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, Turkey, June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Ali Sahin

Reuters / Thursday, June 25, 2015
Smoke rises in the Syrian town of Kobani as it is seen from the Turkish border town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, Turkey, June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Ali Sahin
Close
7 / 25
A family mourns for the loss of their relative killed in the Syrian town of Kobani in the border town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, Turkey, June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

A family mourns for the loss of their relative killed in the Syrian town of Kobani in the border town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, Turkey, June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Friday, June 26, 2015
A family mourns for the loss of their relative killed in the Syrian town of Kobani in the border town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, Turkey, June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Close
8 / 25
A boy, who was wounded by what activists said was violence caused by Islamic State fighters in Kobani, waits inside a vehicle to cross into Turkey at the Syrian-Turkish border crossing of Tel Abyad, Syria June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said

A boy, who was wounded by what activists said was violence caused by Islamic State fighters in Kobani, waits inside a vehicle to cross into Turkey at the Syrian-Turkish border crossing of Tel Abyad, Syria June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Thursday, June 25, 2015
A boy, who was wounded by what activists said was violence caused by Islamic State fighters in Kobani, waits inside a vehicle to cross into Turkey at the Syrian-Turkish border crossing of Tel Abyad, Syria June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
9 / 25
Turkish soldiers stand guard near the Mursitpinar border gate in Suruc, bordering with the northern Kurdish town of Kobani, in Sanliurfa province June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Turkish soldiers stand guard near the Mursitpinar border gate in Suruc, bordering with the northern Kurdish town of Kobani, in Sanliurfa province June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Friday, June 26, 2015
Turkish soldiers stand guard near the Mursitpinar border gate in Suruc, bordering with the northern Kurdish town of Kobani, in Sanliurfa province June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Close
10 / 25
Syrian Kurds from Kobani who need medical help are taken to an ambulance on the Turkish-Syrian border in Suruc in Sanliurfa province, Turkey, June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Syrian Kurds from Kobani who need medical help are taken to an ambulance on the Turkish-Syrian border in Suruc in Sanliurfa province, Turkey, June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Friday, June 26, 2015
Syrian Kurds from Kobani who need medical help are taken to an ambulance on the Turkish-Syrian border in Suruc in Sanliurfa province, Turkey, June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Close
11 / 25
Kurdish refugee men from Kobani chat and watch over their home town as they sit near Mursitpinar border crossing in the southeastern Turkish town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, Turkey, June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Kurdish refugee men from Kobani chat and watch over their home town as they sit near Mursitpinar border crossing in the southeastern Turkish town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, Turkey, June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Friday, June 26, 2015
Kurdish refugee men from Kobani chat and watch over their home town as they sit near Mursitpinar border crossing in the southeastern Turkish town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, Turkey, June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Close
12 / 25
A Turkish Army military vehicle leaves its base in Suruc, bordering the Syrian town of Suruc, in Sanliurfa province, Turkey, June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

A Turkish Army military vehicle leaves its base in Suruc, bordering the Syrian town of Suruc, in Sanliurfa province, Turkey, June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Friday, June 26, 2015
A Turkish Army military vehicle leaves its base in Suruc, bordering the Syrian town of Suruc, in Sanliurfa province, Turkey, June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Close
13 / 25
Syrian Kurds from Kobani wait behind the border fences to cross into Turkey as they are pictured from the Turkish border town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, Turkey, June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Syrian Kurds from Kobani wait behind the border fences to cross into Turkey as they are pictured from the Turkish border town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, Turkey, June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Thursday, June 25, 2015
Syrian Kurds from Kobani wait behind the border fences to cross into Turkey as they are pictured from the Turkish border town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, Turkey, June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Close
14 / 25
Turkish soldiers stand guard in the border town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, Turkey, June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Turkish soldiers stand guard in the border town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, Turkey, June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Thursday, June 25, 2015
Turkish soldiers stand guard in the border town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, Turkey, June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Close
15 / 25
A woman, who was wounded by what activists said was violence caused by Islamic State fighters in Kobani, waits with relatives to cross into Turkey at the Syrian-Turkish border crossing of Tel Abyad, Syria June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said

A woman, who was wounded by what activists said was violence caused by Islamic State fighters in Kobani, waits with relatives to cross into Turkey at the Syrian-Turkish border crossing of Tel Abyad, Syria June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Thursday, June 25, 2015
A woman, who was wounded by what activists said was violence caused by Islamic State fighters in Kobani, waits with relatives to cross into Turkey at the Syrian-Turkish border crossing of Tel Abyad, Syria June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
16 / 25
A Turkish flag, with the Syrian town of Kobani in the background, flies in the Turkish border town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, Turkey, June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

A Turkish flag, with the Syrian town of Kobani in the background, flies in the Turkish border town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, Turkey, June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Thursday, June 25, 2015
A Turkish flag, with the Syrian town of Kobani in the background, flies in the Turkish border town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, Turkey, June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Close
17 / 25
Syrian Kurds from Kobani walk to the border fences as they are pictured from the Turkish border town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, Turkey, June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Syrian Kurds from Kobani walk to the border fences as they are pictured from the Turkish border town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, Turkey, June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Thursday, June 25, 2015
Syrian Kurds from Kobani walk to the border fences as they are pictured from the Turkish border town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, Turkey, June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Close
18 / 25
Civilians, who were wounded by what activists said was violence caused by Islamic State fighters in Kobani, wait with their relatives to cross into Turkey at the Syrian-Turkish border crossing of Tel Abyad, Syria June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Civilians, who were wounded by what activists said was violence caused by Islamic State fighters in Kobani, wait with their relatives to cross into Turkey at the Syrian-Turkish border crossing of Tel Abyad, Syria June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Thursday, June 25, 2015
Civilians, who were wounded by what activists said was violence caused by Islamic State fighters in Kobani, wait with their relatives to cross into Turkey at the Syrian-Turkish border crossing of Tel Abyad, Syria June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
19 / 25
Syrian Kurds from Kobani wait behind the border fences to cross into Turkey as they are pictured from the Turkish border town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, Turkey, June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Syrian Kurds from Kobani wait behind the border fences to cross into Turkey as they are pictured from the Turkish border town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, Turkey, June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Thursday, June 25, 2015
Syrian Kurds from Kobani wait behind the border fences to cross into Turkey as they are pictured from the Turkish border town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, Turkey, June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Close
20 / 25
Syrian Kurds from Kobani wait behind the border fences to cross into Turkey as they are pictured from the Turkish border town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, Turkey, June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Syrian Kurds from Kobani wait behind the border fences to cross into Turkey as they are pictured from the Turkish border town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, Turkey, June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Thursday, June 25, 2015
Syrian Kurds from Kobani wait behind the border fences to cross into Turkey as they are pictured from the Turkish border town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, Turkey, June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Close
21 / 25
People mourn the death of a woman, who died from her wounds after she was injured during what activists said was violence Islamic State fighters in Kobani, as they wait at the Syrian-Turkish border crossing of Tel Abyad, Syria June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said

People mourn the death of a woman, who died from her wounds after she was injured during what activists said was violence Islamic State fighters in Kobani, as they wait at the Syrian-Turkish border crossing of Tel Abyad, Syria June 25, 2015....more

Reuters / Thursday, June 25, 2015
People mourn the death of a woman, who died from her wounds after she was injured during what activists said was violence Islamic State fighters in Kobani, as they wait at the Syrian-Turkish border crossing of Tel Abyad, Syria June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
22 / 25
Smoke rises in the Syrian town of Kobani as seen from the Turkish border town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, Turkey, June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Ali Sahin

Smoke rises in the Syrian town of Kobani as seen from the Turkish border town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, Turkey, June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Ali Sahin

Reuters / Thursday, June 25, 2015
Smoke rises in the Syrian town of Kobani as seen from the Turkish border town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, Turkey, June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Ali Sahin
Close
23 / 25
An injured man from the Syrian town of Kobani is carried to a hospital at the Turkish-Syrian border town of Suruc, in Sanliurfa province, Turkey, June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

An injured man from the Syrian town of Kobani is carried to a hospital at the Turkish-Syrian border town of Suruc, in Sanliurfa province, Turkey, June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Thursday, June 25, 2015
An injured man from the Syrian town of Kobani is carried to a hospital at the Turkish-Syrian border town of Suruc, in Sanliurfa province, Turkey, June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Close
24 / 25
Syrian Kurds from Kobani wait behind the border fences to cross into Turkey as they are pictured from the Turkish border town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, Turkey, June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Syrian Kurds from Kobani wait behind the border fences to cross into Turkey as they are pictured from the Turkish border town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, Turkey, June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Thursday, June 25, 2015
Syrian Kurds from Kobani wait behind the border fences to cross into Turkey as they are pictured from the Turkish border town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, Turkey, June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Close
25 / 25
View Again
View Next
Dogs of protest

Dogs of protest

Next Slideshows

Dogs of protest

Dogs of protest

Man's best friend makes an appearance at protests around the world.

Jun 25 2015
Ich bin the Queen

Ich bin the Queen

Queen Elizabeth and the Duke of Edinburgh are on a three day state visit to Germany.

Jun 25 2015
Running the Supreme Court

Running the Supreme Court

When the Supreme Court hands down their rulings, the race is on to get the news out first.

Jun 25 2015
Violence in Rio

Violence in Rio

Rising unemployment, low police morale and a growing sense of hopelessness among Rio's poor are contributing to greater crime ahead of the upcoming Olympics.

Jun 24 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast