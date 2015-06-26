ISIS attacks Kobani again
Syrian Kurds from Kobani wait behind the border fences as they are pictured from the Turkish border town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, Turkey, June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
A Turkish soldier stands guard while smoke rises in the Syrian town of Kobani as it is seen from the Turkish border town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, Turkey, June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Plastic bags containing food are brought to the Turkish-Syrian border by Turkish Kurds to be delivered to their relatives in the northern Kurdish town of Kobani, near the Mursitpinar border gate in Suruc, in Sanliurfa province, Turkey, June 26, 2015....more
Syrian Kurds from Kobani walk to the border fences as seen from the Turkish border town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Smoke rises in the Syrian town of Kobani as it is seen from the Turkish border town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
A Turkish Kurd watches over the Syrian town of Kobani as she phones her relatives in Kobani near Mursitpinar border crossing in the southeastern Turkish town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, Turkey, June 26, 2015. Islamic State entered Kobani at the...more
Smoke rises in the Syrian town of Kobani as it is seen from the Turkish border town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, Turkey, June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Ali Sahin
A family mourns for the loss of their relative killed in the Syrian town of Kobani in the border town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, Turkey, June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
A boy, who was wounded by what activists said was violence caused by Islamic State fighters in Kobani, waits inside a vehicle to cross into Turkey at the Syrian-Turkish border crossing of Tel Abyad, Syria June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Turkish soldiers stand guard near the Mursitpinar border gate in Suruc, bordering with the northern Kurdish town of Kobani, in Sanliurfa province June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Syrian Kurds from Kobani who need medical help are taken to an ambulance on the Turkish-Syrian border in Suruc in Sanliurfa province, Turkey, June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Kurdish refugee men from Kobani chat and watch over their home town as they sit near Mursitpinar border crossing in the southeastern Turkish town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, Turkey, June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
A Turkish Army military vehicle leaves its base in Suruc, bordering the Syrian town of Suruc, in Sanliurfa province, Turkey, June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Syrian Kurds from Kobani wait behind the border fences to cross into Turkey as they are pictured from the Turkish border town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, Turkey, June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Turkish soldiers stand guard in the border town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, Turkey, June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
A woman, who was wounded by what activists said was violence caused by Islamic State fighters in Kobani, waits with relatives to cross into Turkey at the Syrian-Turkish border crossing of Tel Abyad, Syria June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A Turkish flag, with the Syrian town of Kobani in the background, flies in the Turkish border town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, Turkey, June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Syrian Kurds from Kobani walk to the border fences as they are pictured from the Turkish border town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, Turkey, June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Civilians, who were wounded by what activists said was violence caused by Islamic State fighters in Kobani, wait with their relatives to cross into Turkey at the Syrian-Turkish border crossing of Tel Abyad, Syria June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Syrian Kurds from Kobani wait behind the border fences to cross into Turkey as they are pictured from the Turkish border town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, Turkey, June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Syrian Kurds from Kobani wait behind the border fences to cross into Turkey as they are pictured from the Turkish border town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, Turkey, June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
People mourn the death of a woman, who died from her wounds after she was injured during what activists said was violence Islamic State fighters in Kobani, as they wait at the Syrian-Turkish border crossing of Tel Abyad, Syria June 25, 2015....more
Smoke rises in the Syrian town of Kobani as seen from the Turkish border town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, Turkey, June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Ali Sahin
An injured man from the Syrian town of Kobani is carried to a hospital at the Turkish-Syrian border town of Suruc, in Sanliurfa province, Turkey, June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Syrian Kurds from Kobani wait behind the border fences to cross into Turkey as they are pictured from the Turkish border town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, Turkey, June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Next Slideshows
Dogs of protest
Man's best friend makes an appearance at protests around the world.
Ich bin the Queen
Queen Elizabeth and the Duke of Edinburgh are on a three day state visit to Germany.
Running the Supreme Court
When the Supreme Court hands down their rulings, the race is on to get the news out first.
Violence in Rio
Rising unemployment, low police morale and a growing sense of hopelessness among Rio's poor are contributing to greater crime ahead of the upcoming Olympics.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.