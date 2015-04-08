ISIS frees Yazidis

Members of the minority Yazidi sect who were newly released hug each other on the outskirts of Kirkuk, Iraq, April 8, 2015. More than 200 elderly and infirm Yazidis were freed on Wednesday by Islamic State militants who had been holding them captive...more

Members of the minority Yazidi sect who were newly released hug each other on the outskirts of Kirkuk, Iraq, April 8, 2015. More than 200 elderly and infirm Yazidis were freed on Wednesday by Islamic State militants who had been holding them captive since overruning their villages in northwestern Iraq last summer. REUTERS/Ako Rasheed

Close