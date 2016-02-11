Edition:
ISIS in the crosshairs

Aerial footage released by Russia's Defence Ministry shows airstrikes hitting what the Defence Ministry says were Islamic State oil storage facilities, at an unknown location in Syria. REUTERS/Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation

REUTERS/Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation

Reuters / Thursday, February 11, 2016

Reuters / Thursday, February 11, 2016

Aerial footage released by Russia's Defence Ministry shows airstrikes hitting what the Defence Ministry says were Islamic State militants' stronghold, in Latakia, Syria. REUTERS/Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation

REUTERS/Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation

Reuters / Thursday, February 11, 2016

Reuters / Thursday, February 11, 2016

Aerial footage released by Russia's Defence Ministry shows airstrikes hitting what the Defence Ministry says was an Islamic State command post, in Idlib, Syria. REUTERS/Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation

REUTERS/Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation

Reuters / Thursday, February 11, 2016

Reuters / Thursday, February 11, 2016

Crossing the Aegean

Crossing the Aegean

