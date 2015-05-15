Edition:
ISIS raises flag over Ramadi

Iraqi security forces defend their headquarters against attacks by Islamic State extremists in the eastern part of Ramadi in Anbar province, May 14, 2015. Islamic State militants raised their black flag over the provincial government compound in the city of Ramadi in western Iraq on Friday, a Reuters witness said. The insurgents attacked Ramadi overnight using six suicide car bombs to reach the city center, where the Anbar governorate compound is located, police sources said. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, May 15, 2015
Sunni people are pictured as they flee the violence in the city of Ramadi, May 15, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, May 15, 2015
Smoke rises after a bomb attack in the city of Ramadi, May 15, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, May 15, 2015
Sunni people are pictured as they flee the violence in the city of Ramadi, May 15, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, May 15, 2015
Sunni tribal fighters carry their weapons as they stand guard against attacks from Islamic State militants, in Ramadi, May 15, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, May 15, 2015
Sunni tribal fighters and Iraqi police carry their weapons as they stand guard against attacks from Islamic State militants, in Ramadi, May 15, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, May 15, 2015
Tribal fighters and Iraqi security forces take part in a parade down a street in the city of Ramadi, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Saturday, May 02, 2015
A member of the Iraqi security forces stands guard during a patrol in the city of Ramadi, April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, April 30, 2015
Displaced Sunni people, who fled the violence in the city of Ramadi, arrive at the outskirts of Baghdad, April 17, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, April 17, 2015
A woman who fainted, is transported in a wheelbarrow by her brother as displaced Sunni people arrive at the outskirts of Baghdad, April 17, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, April 17, 2015
Displaced Sunni people arrive at the outskirts of Baghdad, April 17, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, April 17, 2015
Displaced Sunni people arrive at the outskirts of Baghdad, April 17, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, April 17, 2015
Iraqi security forces make their way during a patrol looking for Islamic State militants on the outskirts of Ramadi, April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, April 09, 2015
Displaced Sunni people arrive at the outskirts of Baghdad, April 17, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, April 17, 2015
Refugees displaced from Albu Faraj sit in a classroom of a school used as a shelter for displaced people in the city of Ramadi, April 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Saturday, April 11, 2015
Displaced Sunni people arrive at the outskirts of Baghdad, April 17, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, April 17, 2015
Iraqi security forces make their way during a patrol looking for Islamic State militants on the outskirts of Ramadi, April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, April 09, 2015
A child is carried on the outskirts of Baghdad, April 17, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, April 17, 2015
Refugees displaced from Albu Faraj sit in a classroom of a school used as a shelter for displaced people in the city of Ramadi, April 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Saturday, April 11, 2015
Iraqi security forces make their way during a patrol looking for Islamic State militants on the outskirts of Ramadi, April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, April 09, 2015
Displaced Sunni people arrive at the outskirts of Baghdad, April 17, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, April 17, 2015
Smoke rises from a bomb attack in clashes between Iraqi security forces and Islamic State militants on the outskirts of Ramadi, April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, April 10, 2015
Sunni people react as they flee the violence in the city of Ramadi, May 15, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, May 15, 2015
