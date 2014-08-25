Islamic State captures air base
A resident of Tabqa city touring the streets on a motorcycle waves an Islamist flag in celebration after Islamic State militants took over Tabqa air base, in nearby Raqqa city August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A man holds up a knife as he rides on the back of a motorcycle touring the streets of Tabqa city with others in celebration after Islamic State militants took over Tabqa air base, in nearby Raqqa city August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Residents of Tabqa city and Islamic State militants tour the streets in celebration after Islamic State militants took over Tabqa air base in northeast Syria August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Residents point to warplanes operated by forces of Syria's President Bashar Al-Assad during what activists said was an air raid around al-Tabqa military base at a government-controlled airport that is surrounded by militants, west of Raqqa city,...more
A warplane operated by forces of Syria's President Bashar Al-Assad carries out what activists said was an air raid around al-Tabqa military base at a government-controlled airport that is surrounded by militants, west of Raqqa city, August 21, 2014....more
Damage is seen inside the National Hospital of al-Tabaqa, caused by what activists said was an air strike by forces of Syria's President Bashar Al-Assad on the hospital, beside al-Tabqa military base, west of Raqqa August 23, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A man inspects damage at the entrance of the National Hospital of al-Tabaqa, caused by what activists said was an airstrike by forces of Syria's President Bashar Al-Assad on the hospital, beside al-Tabqa military base, west of Raqqa August 23, 2014....more
An Islamic State militant uses a megaphone to announce to residents of Tabqa city that Tabqa air base has fallen to Islamic State militants, in nearby Raqqa city August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Residents of Tabqa city tour the streets on motorcycles, carrying flags in celebration after Tabqa air base fell to Islamic State militants, in nearby Raqqa city August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Islamic State militants embrace in celebration after taking over Tabqa air base near Raqqa city August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
An Islamic State militant fires his weapon in celebration after Tabqa air base fell to Islamic State militants, in nearby Raqqa city August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A warplane operated by forces of Syria's President Bashar Al-Assad carries out what activists said was an air raid around al-Tabqa military base at a government-controlled airport that is surrounded by militants, west of Raqqa city, August 21, 2014....more
A damaged ambulance is parked in front of the National Hospital of al-Tabaqa, after what activists said was an air strike by forces of Syria's President Bashar Al-Assad on the hospital, beside al-Tabqa military base, west of Raqqa August 23, 2014....more
Smoke rises during what activists said was an air raid by warplanes operated by forces of Syria's President Bashar Al-Assad around al-Tabqa military base at a government-controlled airport that is surrounded by militants, west of Raqqa city, August...more
