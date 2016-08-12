Islamic State driven out of Manbij
A man cuts the beard of a civilian who was evacuated with others by the Syria Democratic Forces fighters from an Islamic State-controlled neighbourhood of Manbij, in Aleppo Governorate. The SDF has said Islamic State was using civilians as human...more
Women carry newborn babies while reacting after they were evacuated by the Syria Democratic Forces fighters from an Islamic State-controlled neighbourhood of Manbij. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A woman sets fire to a niqab after she was evacuated with others by the Syria Democratic Forces fighters from an Islamic State-controlled neighbourhood of Manbij. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A woman smokes as she rests after she was evacuated with others by the Syria Democratic Forces fighters from an Islamic State-controlled neighbourhood of Manbij. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A Syria Democratic Forces fighter rushes to help civilians who were evacuated by the SDF from an Islamic State-controlled neighbourhood of Manbij. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A Syria Democratic Forces fighter helps civilians who were evacuated by the SDF from an Islamic State-controlled neighbourhood of Manbij. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A woman embraces a Syria Democratic Forces fighter after she was evacuated with others by the SDF from an Islamic State-controlled neighbourhood of Manbij. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A Syria Democratic Forces fighter comforts a civilian who was evacuated with others by the SDF from an Islamic State-controlled neighbourhood of Manbij. The SDF has said Islamic State was using civilians as human shields. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Civilians gather after they were evacuated by the Syria Democratic Forces fighters from an Islamic State-controlled neighbourhood of Manbij. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Syria Democratic Forces fighters chat with an injured civilian who was evacuated with others by the SDF from an Islamic State-controlled neighbourhood of Manbij. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Syria Democratic Forces female fighters embrace each other in the city of Manbij. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Syria Democratic Forces fighters walk with people that fled their homes due to clashes between Islamic State fighters and Syria Democratic Forces towards safer parts of Manbij. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Youths play soccer on a street in Manbij, in Aleppo Governorate, Syria, August 9, 2016. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Residents stand on the balconies of a damaged building in Manbij. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Reisidents ride on the back of a pick-up truck in Manbij. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A Syria Democratic Forces fighter smokes a cigarette in the city of Manbij. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A Syria Democratic Forces fighter gestures on a street in Manbij. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Children flash victory signs as they play in Manbij. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Syria Democratic Forcesfighters inspect a dead body of what they said was an Islamic State fighter inside a shop in Manbij. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Residents carry buckets as they cross a damaged street near blue sheets used as a cover from snipers in Manbij. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A boy stands near fuel containers in Manbij. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Women walk past damaged shop as they flee towards safer parts of Manbij. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A girl is pictured in Manbij. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Residents stand near a damaged building in Manbij. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Women stand on a damaged street in Manbij. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Syria Democratic Forces fighters walk near rising smoke and damaged buildings on a street in Manbij. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A woman with tattoos on her face is pictured in Manbij. REUTERS/Rodi Said
