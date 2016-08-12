Islamic State driven out of Manbij

A man cuts the beard of a civilian who was evacuated with others by the Syria Democratic Forces fighters from an Islamic State-controlled neighbourhood of Manbij, in Aleppo Governorate. The SDF has said Islamic State was using civilians as human...more

A man cuts the beard of a civilian who was evacuated with others by the Syria Democratic Forces fighters from an Islamic State-controlled neighbourhood of Manbij, in Aleppo Governorate. The SDF has said Islamic State was using civilians as human shields. REUTERS/Rodi Said

