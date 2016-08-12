Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Aug 12, 2016 | 5:46pm EDT

Islamic State driven out of Manbij

A man cuts the beard of a civilian who was evacuated with others by the Syria Democratic Forces fighters from an Islamic State-controlled neighbourhood of Manbij, in Aleppo Governorate. The SDF has said Islamic State was using civilians as human shields. REUTERS/Rodi Said

A man cuts the beard of a civilian who was evacuated with others by the Syria Democratic Forces fighters from an Islamic State-controlled neighbourhood of Manbij, in Aleppo Governorate. The SDF has said Islamic State was using civilians as human...more

Reuters / Friday, August 12, 2016
A man cuts the beard of a civilian who was evacuated with others by the Syria Democratic Forces fighters from an Islamic State-controlled neighbourhood of Manbij, in Aleppo Governorate. The SDF has said Islamic State was using civilians as human shields. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
1 / 27
Women carry newborn babies while reacting after they were evacuated by the Syria Democratic Forces fighters from an Islamic State-controlled neighbourhood of Manbij. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Women carry newborn babies while reacting after they were evacuated by the Syria Democratic Forces fighters from an Islamic State-controlled neighbourhood of Manbij. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Friday, August 12, 2016
Women carry newborn babies while reacting after they were evacuated by the Syria Democratic Forces fighters from an Islamic State-controlled neighbourhood of Manbij. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
2 / 27
A woman sets fire to a niqab after she was evacuated with others by the Syria Democratic Forces fighters from an Islamic State-controlled neighbourhood of Manbij. REUTERS/Rodi Said

A woman sets fire to a niqab after she was evacuated with others by the Syria Democratic Forces fighters from an Islamic State-controlled neighbourhood of Manbij. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Friday, August 12, 2016
A woman sets fire to a niqab after she was evacuated with others by the Syria Democratic Forces fighters from an Islamic State-controlled neighbourhood of Manbij. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
3 / 27
A woman smokes as she rests after she was evacuated with others by the Syria Democratic Forces fighters from an Islamic State-controlled neighbourhood of Manbij. REUTERS/Rodi Said

A woman smokes as she rests after she was evacuated with others by the Syria Democratic Forces fighters from an Islamic State-controlled neighbourhood of Manbij. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Friday, August 12, 2016
A woman smokes as she rests after she was evacuated with others by the Syria Democratic Forces fighters from an Islamic State-controlled neighbourhood of Manbij. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
4 / 27
A Syria Democratic Forces fighter rushes to help civilians who were evacuated by the SDF from an Islamic State-controlled neighbourhood of Manbij. REUTERS/Rodi Said

A Syria Democratic Forces fighter rushes to help civilians who were evacuated by the SDF from an Islamic State-controlled neighbourhood of Manbij. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Friday, August 12, 2016
A Syria Democratic Forces fighter rushes to help civilians who were evacuated by the SDF from an Islamic State-controlled neighbourhood of Manbij. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
5 / 27
A Syria Democratic Forces fighter helps civilians who were evacuated by the SDF from an Islamic State-controlled neighbourhood of Manbij. REUTERS/Rodi Said

A Syria Democratic Forces fighter helps civilians who were evacuated by the SDF from an Islamic State-controlled neighbourhood of Manbij. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Friday, August 12, 2016
A Syria Democratic Forces fighter helps civilians who were evacuated by the SDF from an Islamic State-controlled neighbourhood of Manbij. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
6 / 27
A woman embraces a Syria Democratic Forces fighter after she was evacuated with others by the SDF from an Islamic State-controlled neighbourhood of Manbij. REUTERS/Rodi Said

A woman embraces a Syria Democratic Forces fighter after she was evacuated with others by the SDF from an Islamic State-controlled neighbourhood of Manbij. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Friday, August 12, 2016
A woman embraces a Syria Democratic Forces fighter after she was evacuated with others by the SDF from an Islamic State-controlled neighbourhood of Manbij. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
7 / 27
A Syria Democratic Forces fighter comforts a civilian who was evacuated with others by the SDF from an Islamic State-controlled neighbourhood of Manbij. The SDF has said Islamic State was using civilians as human shields. REUTERS/Rodi Said

A Syria Democratic Forces fighter comforts a civilian who was evacuated with others by the SDF from an Islamic State-controlled neighbourhood of Manbij. The SDF has said Islamic State was using civilians as human shields. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Friday, August 12, 2016
A Syria Democratic Forces fighter comforts a civilian who was evacuated with others by the SDF from an Islamic State-controlled neighbourhood of Manbij. The SDF has said Islamic State was using civilians as human shields. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
8 / 27
Civilians gather after they were evacuated by the Syria Democratic Forces fighters from an Islamic State-controlled neighbourhood of Manbij. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Civilians gather after they were evacuated by the Syria Democratic Forces fighters from an Islamic State-controlled neighbourhood of Manbij. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Friday, August 12, 2016
Civilians gather after they were evacuated by the Syria Democratic Forces fighters from an Islamic State-controlled neighbourhood of Manbij. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
9 / 27
Syria Democratic Forces fighters chat with an injured civilian who was evacuated with others by the SDF from an Islamic State-controlled neighbourhood of Manbij. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Syria Democratic Forces fighters chat with an injured civilian who was evacuated with others by the SDF from an Islamic State-controlled neighbourhood of Manbij. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Friday, August 12, 2016
Syria Democratic Forces fighters chat with an injured civilian who was evacuated with others by the SDF from an Islamic State-controlled neighbourhood of Manbij. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
10 / 27
Syria Democratic Forces female fighters embrace each other in the city of Manbij. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Syria Democratic Forces female fighters embrace each other in the city of Manbij. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016
Syria Democratic Forces female fighters embrace each other in the city of Manbij. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
11 / 27
Syria Democratic Forces fighters walk with people that fled their homes due to clashes between Islamic State fighters and Syria Democratic Forces towards safer parts of Manbij. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Syria Democratic Forces fighters walk with people that fled their homes due to clashes between Islamic State fighters and Syria Democratic Forces towards safer parts of Manbij. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Sunday, August 07, 2016
Syria Democratic Forces fighters walk with people that fled their homes due to clashes between Islamic State fighters and Syria Democratic Forces towards safer parts of Manbij. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
12 / 27
Youths play soccer on a street in Manbij, in Aleppo Governorate, Syria, August 9, 2016. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Youths play soccer on a street in Manbij, in Aleppo Governorate, Syria, August 9, 2016. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Tuesday, August 09, 2016
Youths play soccer on a street in Manbij, in Aleppo Governorate, Syria, August 9, 2016. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
13 / 27
Residents stand on the balconies of a damaged building in Manbij. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Residents stand on the balconies of a damaged building in Manbij. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Tuesday, August 09, 2016
Residents stand on the balconies of a damaged building in Manbij. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
14 / 27
Reisidents ride on the back of a pick-up truck in Manbij. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reisidents ride on the back of a pick-up truck in Manbij. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Tuesday, August 09, 2016
Reisidents ride on the back of a pick-up truck in Manbij. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
15 / 27
A Syria Democratic Forces fighter smokes a cigarette in the city of Manbij. REUTERS/Rodi Said

A Syria Democratic Forces fighter smokes a cigarette in the city of Manbij. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016
A Syria Democratic Forces fighter smokes a cigarette in the city of Manbij. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
16 / 27
A Syria Democratic Forces fighter gestures on a street in Manbij. REUTERS/Rodi Said

A Syria Democratic Forces fighter gestures on a street in Manbij. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Sunday, August 07, 2016
A Syria Democratic Forces fighter gestures on a street in Manbij. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
17 / 27
Children flash victory signs as they play in Manbij. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Children flash victory signs as they play in Manbij. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Tuesday, August 09, 2016
Children flash victory signs as they play in Manbij. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
18 / 27
Syria Democratic Forcesfighters inspect a dead body of what they said was an Islamic State fighter inside a shop in Manbij. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Syria Democratic Forcesfighters inspect a dead body of what they said was an Islamic State fighter inside a shop in Manbij. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Sunday, August 07, 2016
Syria Democratic Forcesfighters inspect a dead body of what they said was an Islamic State fighter inside a shop in Manbij. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
19 / 27
Residents carry buckets as they cross a damaged street near blue sheets used as a cover from snipers in Manbij. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Residents carry buckets as they cross a damaged street near blue sheets used as a cover from snipers in Manbij. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Sunday, August 07, 2016
Residents carry buckets as they cross a damaged street near blue sheets used as a cover from snipers in Manbij. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
20 / 27
A boy stands near fuel containers in Manbij. REUTERS/Rodi Said

A boy stands near fuel containers in Manbij. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Tuesday, August 09, 2016
A boy stands near fuel containers in Manbij. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
21 / 27
Women walk past damaged shop as they flee towards safer parts of Manbij. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Women walk past damaged shop as they flee towards safer parts of Manbij. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016
Women walk past damaged shop as they flee towards safer parts of Manbij. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
22 / 27
A girl is pictured in Manbij. REUTERS/Rodi Said

A girl is pictured in Manbij. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Tuesday, August 09, 2016
A girl is pictured in Manbij. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
23 / 27
Residents stand near a damaged building in Manbij. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Residents stand near a damaged building in Manbij. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Tuesday, August 09, 2016
Residents stand near a damaged building in Manbij. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
24 / 27
Women stand on a damaged street in Manbij. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Women stand on a damaged street in Manbij. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Sunday, August 07, 2016
Women stand on a damaged street in Manbij. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
25 / 27
Syria Democratic Forces fighters walk near rising smoke and damaged buildings on a street in Manbij. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Syria Democratic Forces fighters walk near rising smoke and damaged buildings on a street in Manbij. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Sunday, August 07, 2016
Syria Democratic Forces fighters walk near rising smoke and damaged buildings on a street in Manbij. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
26 / 27
A woman with tattoos on her face is pictured in Manbij. REUTERS/Rodi Said

A woman with tattoos on her face is pictured in Manbij. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Tuesday, August 09, 2016
A woman with tattoos on her face is pictured in Manbij. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
27 / 27
View Again
View Next
U.S. women's soccer team out of Rio

U.S. women's soccer team out of Rio

Next Slideshows

U.S. women's soccer team out of Rio

U.S. women's soccer team out of Rio

Sweden knocked the U.S. out of the women's Olympic soccer tournament, recording one of the sport's biggest shocks by beating the holders 4-3 on penalties in the...

Aug 12 2016
Ukraine's front line

Ukraine's front line

Ukraine servicemen on the front line in the fight with pro-Russian separatists.

Aug 12 2016
Blasts in Thailand resort towns

Blasts in Thailand resort towns

A series of blasts hit three of the most popular tourist resorts as well as towns in southern Thailand, killing four people and wounding dozens, days after the...

Aug 12 2016
Rio Olympics: Day 6

Rio Olympics: Day 6

Highlights from the sixth day of competition at the Rio Games.

Aug 11 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

California's scorched landscape

California's scorched landscape

The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Puerto Rico in the dark

Puerto Rico in the dark

Much of the island remains without electricity or running water three weeks after Maria's landfall.

Thousands flee wildfires in California

Thousands flee wildfires in California

Hundreds of residents are missing in what is now the most lethal wildfire event in California's history.

Faces of the Rohingya

Faces of the Rohingya

More than half a million Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh since a Myanmar military crackdown began in late August.

California wildfire aftermath from above

California wildfire aftermath from above

Aerial views of devastation caused by the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast