Pictures | Thu Oct 27, 2016 | 2:40pm EDT

Islamic State escape tunnels

An Iraqi special forces soldier is seen inside a tunnel used by Islamic State militants in Bazwaia, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Thursday, October 27, 2016
An Iraqi special forces soldier looks inside the entrance of a tunnel used by Islamic State militants inside a restaurant in Bazwaia, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

An Iraqi special forces soldier walks inside a tunnel used by Islamic State militants in Bazwaia, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

An Iraqi special forces soldier is seen inside a tunnel used by Islamic State militants in Bazwaia, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

An Iraqi special forces soldier climbs down into a tunnel used by Islamic State militants inside a house in Bartalla, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

An Iraqi special forces soldier is seen inside a tunnel used by Islamic State militants in Bazwaia, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

An Iraqi special forces soldier checks detonation devices at a factory used by Islamic State militants to manufacture home made bombs in Bazwaya, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Iraqi special forces soldiers are seen inside a tunnel used by Islamic State militants in Bazwaia, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

An Iraqi special forces soldier stands in a factory used by Islamic State militants to manufacture home made bombs in Bazwaya, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

An Iraqi special forces soldier is seen inside a tunnel used by Islamic State militants in Bazwaia, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

