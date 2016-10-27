Islamic State escape tunnels
An Iraqi special forces soldier is seen inside a tunnel used by Islamic State militants in Bazwaia, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
An Iraqi special forces soldier looks inside the entrance of a tunnel used by Islamic State militants inside a restaurant in Bazwaia, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
An Iraqi special forces soldier walks inside a tunnel used by Islamic State militants in Bazwaia, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
An Iraqi special forces soldier is seen inside a tunnel used by Islamic State militants in Bazwaia, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
An Iraqi special forces soldier climbs down into a tunnel used by Islamic State militants inside a house in Bartalla, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
An Iraqi special forces soldier is seen inside a tunnel used by Islamic State militants in Bazwaia, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
An Iraqi special forces soldier checks detonation devices at a factory used by Islamic State militants to manufacture home made bombs in Bazwaya, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Iraqi special forces soldiers are seen inside a tunnel used by Islamic State militants in Bazwaia, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
An Iraqi special forces soldier stands in a factory used by Islamic State militants to manufacture home made bombs in Bazwaya, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
An Iraqi special forces soldier is seen inside a tunnel used by Islamic State militants in Bazwaia, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
