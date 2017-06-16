Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Jun 16, 2017 | 3:00pm EDT

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Debris fly as smoke rises after an artillery attack on the Islamic State militants' positions by the Iraqi Army in the Shifa neighborhood during clashes in western Mosul. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Debris fly as smoke rises after an artillery attack on the Islamic State militants' positions by the Iraqi Army in the Shifa neighborhood during clashes in western Mosul. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Thursday, June 15, 2017
Debris fly as smoke rises after an artillery attack on the Islamic State militants' positions by the Iraqi Army in the Shifa neighborhood during clashes in western Mosul. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Close
1 / 27
An Iraqi soldier and civilians run to avoid snipers of the Islamic State militants in the Shifa neighborhood. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

An Iraqi soldier and civilians run to avoid snipers of the Islamic State militants in the Shifa neighborhood. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Thursday, June 15, 2017
An Iraqi soldier and civilians run to avoid snipers of the Islamic State militants in the Shifa neighborhood. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Close
2 / 27
Iraqi soldiers from 9th Armoured Division give drops of water to a dehydrated child rescued earlier by soldiers at the frontline. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Iraqi soldiers from 9th Armoured Division give drops of water to a dehydrated child rescued earlier by soldiers at the frontline. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Wednesday, June 14, 2017
Iraqi soldiers from 9th Armoured Division give drops of water to a dehydrated child rescued earlier by soldiers at the frontline. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Close
3 / 27
An Iraqi Army helicopter launches a missile against Islamic State positions. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

An Iraqi Army helicopter launches a missile against Islamic State positions. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Wednesday, June 14, 2017
An Iraqi Army helicopter launches a missile against Islamic State positions. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
4 / 27
Iraqi soldiers carry a wounded comrade on a blanket, away from the site of fighting near the Old City. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Iraqi soldiers carry a wounded comrade on a blanket, away from the site of fighting near the Old City. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Tuesday, June 13, 2017
Iraqi soldiers carry a wounded comrade on a blanket, away from the site of fighting near the Old City. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Close
5 / 27
An Iraqi soldier from 9th Armored Division smokes a cigarette inside a house that has become their temporary advance command post in the Shifa neighbourhood. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

An Iraqi soldier from 9th Armored Division smokes a cigarette inside a house that has become their temporary advance command post in the Shifa neighbourhood. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Thursday, June 15, 2017
An Iraqi soldier from 9th Armored Division smokes a cigarette inside a house that has become their temporary advance command post in the Shifa neighbourhood. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Close
6 / 27
Smoke rises after an artillery attack on Islamic State militant positions in the Shifa neighborhood. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Smoke rises after an artillery attack on Islamic State militant positions in the Shifa neighborhood. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Thursday, June 15, 2017
Smoke rises after an artillery attack on Islamic State militant positions in the Shifa neighborhood. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Close
7 / 27
A girl looks out from the arms of a displaced resident near the Old City. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

A girl looks out from the arms of a displaced resident near the Old City. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Wednesday, June 14, 2017
A girl looks out from the arms of a displaced resident near the Old City. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Close
8 / 27
Displaced Iraqi residents flee their homes. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Displaced Iraqi residents flee their homes. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Tuesday, June 13, 2017
Displaced Iraqi residents flee their homes. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Close
9 / 27
An Iraqi soldier holds up uniforms of Islamic State militants found at an abandoned house. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

An Iraqi soldier holds up uniforms of Islamic State militants found at an abandoned house. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Thursday, June 15, 2017
An Iraqi soldier holds up uniforms of Islamic State militants found at an abandoned house. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Close
10 / 27
An Iraqi soldier approaches displaced residents. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

An Iraqi soldier approaches displaced residents. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Tuesday, June 13, 2017
An Iraqi soldier approaches displaced residents. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Close
11 / 27
Cups with sugar for tea inside an Iraqi Army temporary advance command post. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Cups with sugar for tea inside an Iraqi Army temporary advance command post. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Thursday, June 15, 2017
Cups with sugar for tea inside an Iraqi Army temporary advance command post. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Close
12 / 27
A displaced Iraqi resident carries his child. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

A displaced Iraqi resident carries his child. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Tuesday, June 13, 2017
A displaced Iraqi resident carries his child. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Close
13 / 27
A plastic jar placed on a grave contains a paper with the name and the date of death of one of the civilians killed by Islamic State militants buried in a yard. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A plastic jar placed on a grave contains a paper with the name and the date of death of one of the civilians killed by Islamic State militants buried in a yard. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Monday, June 12, 2017
A plastic jar placed on a grave contains a paper with the name and the date of death of one of the civilians killed by Islamic State militants buried in a yard. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
14 / 27
A boy carries a baby as they flee their home. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

A boy carries a baby as they flee their home. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Tuesday, June 13, 2017
A boy carries a baby as they flee their home. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Close
15 / 27
Iraqi soldiers from 9th Armored Division rest inside a house. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Iraqi soldiers from 9th Armored Division rest inside a house. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Thursday, June 15, 2017
Iraqi soldiers from 9th Armored Division rest inside a house. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Close
16 / 27
Displaced Iraqi residents walk along a road after fleeing their homes. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Displaced Iraqi residents walk along a road after fleeing their homes. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Tuesday, June 13, 2017
Displaced Iraqi residents walk along a road after fleeing their homes. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Close
17 / 27
Iraqi soldiers give droplets of water to dehydrated children rescued by soldiers. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Iraqi soldiers give droplets of water to dehydrated children rescued by soldiers. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Tuesday, June 13, 2017
Iraqi soldiers give droplets of water to dehydrated children rescued by soldiers. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Close
18 / 27
An Islamic State militants flag is seen on top of the minaret of al-Nuri mosque in the Old City. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

An Islamic State militants flag is seen on top of the minaret of al-Nuri mosque in the Old City. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Tuesday, June 13, 2017
An Islamic State militants flag is seen on top of the minaret of al-Nuri mosque in the Old City. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Close
19 / 27
Cell phones and other accessories, which an Iraqi soldier said are used by Islamic State militants for bomb attacks, at an abandoned house. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Cell phones and other accessories, which an Iraqi soldier said are used by Islamic State militants for bomb attacks, at an abandoned house. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Thursday, June 15, 2017
Cell phones and other accessories, which an Iraqi soldier said are used by Islamic State militants for bomb attacks, at an abandoned house. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Close
20 / 27
Displaced Iraqi residents flee their homes. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Displaced Iraqi residents flee their homes. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Tuesday, June 13, 2017
Displaced Iraqi residents flee their homes. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Close
21 / 27
Displaced Iraqi residents flee. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Displaced Iraqi residents flee. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Tuesday, June 13, 2017
Displaced Iraqi residents flee. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Close
22 / 27
Smoke billows behind a destroyed school. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Smoke billows behind a destroyed school. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Tuesday, June 13, 2017
Smoke billows behind a destroyed school. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Close
23 / 27
An Iraqi soldier carries a journalist wounded in the leg. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

An Iraqi soldier carries a journalist wounded in the leg. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Tuesday, June 13, 2017
An Iraqi soldier carries a journalist wounded in the leg. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Close
24 / 27
Displaced Iraqi residents flee their homes. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Displaced Iraqi residents flee their homes. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Tuesday, June 13, 2017
Displaced Iraqi residents flee their homes. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Close
25 / 27
A child's bicycle is seen among building in ruins. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A child's bicycle is seen among building in ruins. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Monday, June 12, 2017
A child's bicycle is seen among building in ruins. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
26 / 27
A civilian raises his hands to the sky as he and others stand among debris near the frontline in western Mosul. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A civilian raises his hands to the sky as he and others stand among debris near the frontline in western Mosul. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Monday, June 12, 2017
A civilian raises his hands to the sky as he and others stand among debris near the frontline in western Mosul. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
27 / 27
View Again
View Next
Celebrating graduation and Ramadan

Celebrating graduation and Ramadan

Next Slideshows

Celebrating graduation and Ramadan

Celebrating graduation and Ramadan

Dina Sayedahmed, an Egyptian American Muslim with a major in journalism and political science from Rutgers University, celebrates her upcoming graduation and...

Jun 16 2017
Helmut Kohl: 1930 - 2017

Helmut Kohl: 1930 - 2017

Former German Chancellor Helmut Kohl, the architect of German reunification, has died.

Jun 16 2017
The month of Ramadan

The month of Ramadan

Muslims mark the holy month of Ramadan with fasting and prayer.

Jun 16 2017
Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial

Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial

Comedian Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial has begun in a Pennsylvania courthouse, the culmination of years of allegations that have torpedoed his career.

Jun 16 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Preparing for Eid at Brooklyn salon

Preparing for Eid at Brooklyn salon

A Brooklyn salon does hair, nails, and henna ahead of Eid al-Fitr Islamic holiday.

Glastonbury Festival

Glastonbury Festival

Britain's largest outdoor music festival kicks off with headlining acts Radiohead, Ed Sheeran and Foo Fighters.

Closing in on Raqqa

Closing in on Raqqa

U.S.-backed Syrian militias close in on Islamic State's Syrian stronghold of Raqqa with the aim of encircling the city.

MS-13 gang members behind bars

MS-13 gang members behind bars

Members of MS-13, one of two rival notorious criminal gangs in El Salvador, are held in prisons across the crime-ravaged Central American nation.

Battle for besieged Philippine city

Battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Deadly protest at Venezuela airbase

Deadly protest at Venezuela airbase

Venezuelan troops fired what appeared to be rubber bullets at protesters attacking the perimeter of an airbase and a demonstrator was killed, bringing renewed scrutiny of the force used to control riots that have killed at least 76 people.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

The scene of the Philando Castile shooting

The scene of the Philando Castile shooting

Evidence photos from the scene after St. Anthony Police Department officer Jeronimo Yanez fatally shot Philando Castile during a traffic stop.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast