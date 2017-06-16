Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul
Debris fly as smoke rises after an artillery attack on the Islamic State militants' positions by the Iraqi Army in the Shifa neighborhood during clashes in western Mosul. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
An Iraqi soldier and civilians run to avoid snipers of the Islamic State militants in the Shifa neighborhood. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Iraqi soldiers from 9th Armoured Division give drops of water to a dehydrated child rescued earlier by soldiers at the frontline. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
An Iraqi Army helicopter launches a missile against Islamic State positions. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Iraqi soldiers carry a wounded comrade on a blanket, away from the site of fighting near the Old City. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
An Iraqi soldier from 9th Armored Division smokes a cigarette inside a house that has become their temporary advance command post in the Shifa neighbourhood. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Smoke rises after an artillery attack on Islamic State militant positions in the Shifa neighborhood. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A girl looks out from the arms of a displaced resident near the Old City. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Displaced Iraqi residents flee their homes. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
An Iraqi soldier holds up uniforms of Islamic State militants found at an abandoned house. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
An Iraqi soldier approaches displaced residents. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Cups with sugar for tea inside an Iraqi Army temporary advance command post. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A displaced Iraqi resident carries his child. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A plastic jar placed on a grave contains a paper with the name and the date of death of one of the civilians killed by Islamic State militants buried in a yard. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A boy carries a baby as they flee their home. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Iraqi soldiers from 9th Armored Division rest inside a house. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Displaced Iraqi residents walk along a road after fleeing their homes. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Iraqi soldiers give droplets of water to dehydrated children rescued by soldiers. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
An Islamic State militants flag is seen on top of the minaret of al-Nuri mosque in the Old City. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Cell phones and other accessories, which an Iraqi soldier said are used by Islamic State militants for bomb attacks, at an abandoned house. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Displaced Iraqi residents flee their homes. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Displaced Iraqi residents flee. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Smoke billows behind a destroyed school. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
An Iraqi soldier carries a journalist wounded in the leg. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Displaced Iraqi residents flee their homes. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A child's bicycle is seen among building in ruins. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A civilian raises his hands to the sky as he and others stand among debris near the frontline in western Mosul. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
