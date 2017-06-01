Islamic State prepares for last stand in Mosul mosque
Al-Hadba minaret at the Grand Mosque is seen through a building window in the old city of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Members of federal police walk in a destroyed building at Bab al Jadid district in the old city of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
A member of Iraqi federal police takes his position at Bab al Jadid district in the old city of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
A displaced Iraqi boy carries a clock as he flees from western Mosul. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A member of the Iraqi rapid response forces fires a mortar shell against Islamic State militants positions in western Mosul. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Helmets for Iraqi Federal police are seen at Bab al Jadid district in the old city of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
A member of Iraqi federal police keeps watch at the frontline at Bab al Jadid district in the old city of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
A member of Iraqi rapid response forces rests in a house used as outpost during clashes with Islamic State fighters in western Mosul. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A member of Iraqi federal police holds a mortar shell at Bab al Jadid district in the old city of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Displaced Iraqi people carry their belongings as they flee from western Mosul. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A paper of Islamic State militants is seen at Bab al Jadid district in the old city of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
A displaced Iraqi woman who fled her home, carries a mattress in al-Zanjili neighbourhood, north of Old City district of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
An Iraqi Federal Police member fires an RPG towards Islamic State militants during a battle in western Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
A helicopter of the Iraqi Army fires against Islamic State positions in western Mosul. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A displaced Iraqi man who fled his home reacts during a fight between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants in al-Zanjili neighbourhood, north of Old City district of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Displaced Iraqi people who fled homes during a fight between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants in al-Zanjili neighbourhood, north of Old City district of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
A member of the Iraqi Federal Police fires against Islamic State positions at the frontline in western Mosul. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Masks of Iraqi Federal police are seen at Bab al Jadid district in the old city of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
A member of the Iraqi Federal Police walks inside a building at the frontline in western Mosul. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A view of a part of western Mosul. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A member of Iraqi rapid response forces prepares to reach the frontline during clashes with Islamic State fighters in western Mosul. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A member of the Iraqi Federal Police speaks on the phone at an outpost at the frontline in western Mosul. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A man holds the hand of an elderly woman as they flee from clashes in western Mosul. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A member of the Iraqi Federal Police exits an armoured vehicle at the frontline in western Mosul. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A member of the Iraqi Federal Police walks over debris at the frontline in western Mosul. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
