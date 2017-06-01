Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Jun 1, 2017 | 8:35am EDT

Islamic State prepares for last stand in Mosul mosque

Al-Hadba minaret at the Grand Mosque is seen through a building window in the old city of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Al-Hadba minaret at the Grand Mosque is seen through a building window in the old city of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Thursday, June 01, 2017
Al-Hadba minaret at the Grand Mosque is seen through a building window in the old city of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
1 / 25
Members of federal police walk in a destroyed building at Bab al Jadid district in the old city of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Members of federal police walk in a destroyed building at Bab al Jadid district in the old city of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Thursday, June 01, 2017
Members of federal police walk in a destroyed building at Bab al Jadid district in the old city of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
2 / 25
A member of Iraqi federal police takes his position at Bab al Jadid district in the old city of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

A member of Iraqi federal police takes his position at Bab al Jadid district in the old city of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Thursday, June 01, 2017
A member of Iraqi federal police takes his position at Bab al Jadid district in the old city of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
3 / 25
A displaced Iraqi boy carries a clock as he flees from western Mosul. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A displaced Iraqi boy carries a clock as he flees from western Mosul. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Wednesday, May 31, 2017
A displaced Iraqi boy carries a clock as he flees from western Mosul. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
4 / 25
A member of the Iraqi rapid response forces fires a mortar shell against Islamic State militants positions in western Mosul. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A member of the Iraqi rapid response forces fires a mortar shell against Islamic State militants positions in western Mosul. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Wednesday, May 31, 2017
A member of the Iraqi rapid response forces fires a mortar shell against Islamic State militants positions in western Mosul. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
5 / 25
Helmets for Iraqi Federal police are seen at Bab al Jadid district in the old city of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Helmets for Iraqi Federal police are seen at Bab al Jadid district in the old city of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Thursday, June 01, 2017
Helmets for Iraqi Federal police are seen at Bab al Jadid district in the old city of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
6 / 25
A member of Iraqi federal police keeps watch at the frontline at Bab al Jadid district in the old city of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

A member of Iraqi federal police keeps watch at the frontline at Bab al Jadid district in the old city of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Thursday, June 01, 2017
A member of Iraqi federal police keeps watch at the frontline at Bab al Jadid district in the old city of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
7 / 25
A member of Iraqi rapid response forces rests in a house used as outpost during clashes with Islamic State fighters in western Mosul. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A member of Iraqi rapid response forces rests in a house used as outpost during clashes with Islamic State fighters in western Mosul. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Saturday, May 27, 2017
A member of Iraqi rapid response forces rests in a house used as outpost during clashes with Islamic State fighters in western Mosul. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
8 / 25
A member of Iraqi federal police holds a mortar shell at Bab al Jadid district in the old city of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

A member of Iraqi federal police holds a mortar shell at Bab al Jadid district in the old city of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Thursday, June 01, 2017
A member of Iraqi federal police holds a mortar shell at Bab al Jadid district in the old city of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
9 / 25
Displaced Iraqi people carry their belongings as they flee from western Mosul. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Displaced Iraqi people carry their belongings as they flee from western Mosul. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Wednesday, May 31, 2017
Displaced Iraqi people carry their belongings as they flee from western Mosul. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
10 / 25
A paper of Islamic State militants is seen at Bab al Jadid district in the old city of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

A paper of Islamic State militants is seen at Bab al Jadid district in the old city of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Thursday, June 01, 2017
A paper of Islamic State militants is seen at Bab al Jadid district in the old city of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
11 / 25
A displaced Iraqi woman who fled her home, carries a mattress in al-Zanjili neighbourhood, north of Old City district of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

A displaced Iraqi woman who fled her home, carries a mattress in al-Zanjili neighbourhood, north of Old City district of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Tuesday, May 30, 2017
A displaced Iraqi woman who fled her home, carries a mattress in al-Zanjili neighbourhood, north of Old City district of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
12 / 25
An Iraqi Federal Police member fires an RPG towards Islamic State militants during a battle in western Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

An Iraqi Federal Police member fires an RPG towards Islamic State militants during a battle in western Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Sunday, May 28, 2017
An Iraqi Federal Police member fires an RPG towards Islamic State militants during a battle in western Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
13 / 25
A helicopter of the Iraqi Army fires against Islamic State positions in western Mosul. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A helicopter of the Iraqi Army fires against Islamic State positions in western Mosul. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Saturday, May 27, 2017
A helicopter of the Iraqi Army fires against Islamic State positions in western Mosul. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
14 / 25
A displaced Iraqi man who fled his home reacts during a fight between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants in al-Zanjili neighbourhood, north of Old City district of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

A displaced Iraqi man who fled his home reacts during a fight between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants in al-Zanjili neighbourhood, north of Old City district of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Tuesday, May 30, 2017
A displaced Iraqi man who fled his home reacts during a fight between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants in al-Zanjili neighbourhood, north of Old City district of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
15 / 25
Displaced Iraqi people who fled homes during a fight between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants in al-Zanjili neighbourhood, north of Old City district of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Displaced Iraqi people who fled homes during a fight between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants in al-Zanjili neighbourhood, north of Old City district of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Tuesday, May 30, 2017
Displaced Iraqi people who fled homes during a fight between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants in al-Zanjili neighbourhood, north of Old City district of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
16 / 25
A member of the Iraqi Federal Police fires against Islamic State positions at the frontline in western Mosul. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A member of the Iraqi Federal Police fires against Islamic State positions at the frontline in western Mosul. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Monday, May 29, 2017
A member of the Iraqi Federal Police fires against Islamic State positions at the frontline in western Mosul. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
17 / 25
Masks of Iraqi Federal police are seen at Bab al Jadid district in the old city of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Masks of Iraqi Federal police are seen at Bab al Jadid district in the old city of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Thursday, June 01, 2017
Masks of Iraqi Federal police are seen at Bab al Jadid district in the old city of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
18 / 25
A member of the Iraqi Federal Police walks inside a building at the frontline in western Mosul. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A member of the Iraqi Federal Police walks inside a building at the frontline in western Mosul. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Monday, May 29, 2017
A member of the Iraqi Federal Police walks inside a building at the frontline in western Mosul. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
19 / 25
A view of a part of western Mosul. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A view of a part of western Mosul. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Monday, May 29, 2017
A view of a part of western Mosul. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
20 / 25
A member of Iraqi rapid response forces prepares to reach the frontline during clashes with Islamic State fighters in western Mosul. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A member of Iraqi rapid response forces prepares to reach the frontline during clashes with Islamic State fighters in western Mosul. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Saturday, May 27, 2017
A member of Iraqi rapid response forces prepares to reach the frontline during clashes with Islamic State fighters in western Mosul. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
21 / 25
A member of the Iraqi Federal Police speaks on the phone at an outpost at the frontline in western Mosul. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A member of the Iraqi Federal Police speaks on the phone at an outpost at the frontline in western Mosul. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Monday, May 29, 2017
A member of the Iraqi Federal Police speaks on the phone at an outpost at the frontline in western Mosul. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
22 / 25
A man holds the hand of an elderly woman as they flee from clashes in western Mosul. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A man holds the hand of an elderly woman as they flee from clashes in western Mosul. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Saturday, May 27, 2017
A man holds the hand of an elderly woman as they flee from clashes in western Mosul. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
23 / 25
A member of the Iraqi Federal Police exits an armoured vehicle at the frontline in western Mosul. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A member of the Iraqi Federal Police exits an armoured vehicle at the frontline in western Mosul. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Monday, May 29, 2017
A member of the Iraqi Federal Police exits an armoured vehicle at the frontline in western Mosul. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
24 / 25
A member of the Iraqi Federal Police walks over debris at the frontline in western Mosul. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A member of the Iraqi Federal Police walks over debris at the frontline in western Mosul. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Monday, May 29, 2017
A member of the Iraqi Federal Police walks over debris at the frontline in western Mosul. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
25 / 25
View Again
View Next
Anti-Maduro protests rage in Venezuela

Anti-Maduro protests rage in Venezuela

Next Slideshows

Anti-Maduro protests rage in Venezuela

Anti-Maduro protests rage in Venezuela

Venezuelan security forces use water cannons and teargas to disperse tens of thousands of opposition protesters heading toward the foreign ministry.

May 31 2017
Rohingya refugee camp in ruins after cyclone

Rohingya refugee camp in ruins after cyclone

Left drenched and near destitute by a cyclone that hit Bangladesh a day earlier, thousands of Rohingya refugees hunkered down in the ruins of their camps,...

May 31 2017
Who will be America's next top speller?

Who will be America's next top speller?

Top spellers at the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

May 31 2017
Philippines battles to retake city from Islamist rebels

Philippines battles to retake city from Islamist rebels

The occupation of Marawi city by the Maute, a group aligned with Islamic State, has become the biggest security challenge of Rodrigo Duterte's 11-month...

May 31 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

California's scorched landscape

California's scorched landscape

The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast