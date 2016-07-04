Islamic State strikes Baghdad
People inspect the site of a suicide car bomb in the Karrada shopping area, in Baghdad, Iraq. The death toll from a suicide bombing in a Baghdad shopping district has risen to over 150, fueling calls for security forces to crack down on Islamic State...more
Firemen inspect the site of a suicide car bomb in the Karrada shopping area, in Baghdad. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
Mourners react during a funeral of a victim who was killed in a suicide car bomb in the Karrada shopping area in Baghdad, during the funeral in Najaf, south of Baghdad. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Civilians carry the body of a victim killed in a suicide car bomb in the Karrada shopping area, in Baghdad. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
Firemen hose down a burning building as civilians gather after a suicide car bomb occurred in the Karrada shopping area in Baghdad. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
People gather at the site of a suicide car bomb in the Karrada shopping area, in Baghdad. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
Firemen hose down a burning building after a suicide car bomb occurred in the Karrada shopping area in Baghdad. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
People gather at the site of a suicide car bomb in the Karrada shopping area, in Baghdad. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
Mourners carry the coffin of their relative, who was killed in a suicide vehicle bomb in the Karrada shopping area in Baghdad, during the funeral in Najaf, south of Baghdad. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Mourners pray near the coffins of their relatives, who were killed in a suicide vehicle bomb in the Karrada shopping area in Baghdad, during the funeral in Najaf, south of Baghdad. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Mourners react during a funeral of a victim who was killed in a suicide bombing in the Karrada shopping area in Baghdad. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
A man lights a candle at the site after a suicide bombing in the Karrada shopping area, in Baghdad. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
Firemen resting at the site after a suicide car bomb attack at the shopping area of Karrada, a largely Shi'ite district, in Baghdad. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
Iraqi people and firemen carry charred bodies at the site after a suicide car bomb attack at the shopping area of Karrada, a largely Shi'ite district, in Baghdad. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
A woman reacts at the site after a suicide car bomb attack at the shopping area of Karrada, a largely Shi'ite district, in Baghdad. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
A fireman hoses down a building at the site after a suicide car bomb attack at the shopping area of Karrada, a largely Shi'ite district, in Baghdad. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
Women react at the site after a suicide car bomb attack at the shopping area of Karrada, a largely Shi'ite district, in Baghdad. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
People search for their relatives at a site after a suicide bomb attack at the shopping area of Karrada, a largely Shi'ite district, in Baghdad. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
Women react at the site after a suicide car bomb attack at the shopping area of Karrada, a largely Shi'ite district, in Baghdad. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
People search for their relatives at a site after a suicide bomb attack at the shopping area of Karrada, a largely Shi'ite district, in Baghdad. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
People inspect the site after a suicide car bomb attack at the shopping area of Karrada, a largely Shi'ite district, in Baghdad. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
People inspect the site after a suicide car bomb attack at the shopping area of Karrada, a largely Shi'ite district, in Baghdad. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
A girl walks past the site after a suicide car bomb attack at the shopping area of Karrada, a largely Shi'ite district, in Baghdad. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
