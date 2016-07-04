Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Jul 4, 2016 | 1:25pm EDT

Islamic State strikes Baghdad

People inspect the site of a suicide car bomb in the Karrada shopping area, in Baghdad, Iraq. The death toll from a suicide bombing in a Baghdad shopping district has risen to over 150, fueling calls for security forces to crack down on Islamic State sleeper cells blamed for one of the worst ever single bombings in Iraq. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

People inspect the site of a suicide car bomb in the Karrada shopping area, in Baghdad, Iraq. The death toll from a suicide bombing in a Baghdad shopping district has risen to over 150, fueling calls for security forces to crack down on Islamic State...more

Reuters / Sunday, July 03, 2016
People inspect the site of a suicide car bomb in the Karrada shopping area, in Baghdad, Iraq. The death toll from a suicide bombing in a Baghdad shopping district has risen to over 150, fueling calls for security forces to crack down on Islamic State sleeper cells blamed for one of the worst ever single bombings in Iraq. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
Close
1 / 23
Firemen inspect the site of a suicide car bomb in the Karrada shopping area, in Baghdad. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Firemen inspect the site of a suicide car bomb in the Karrada shopping area, in Baghdad. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Reuters / Sunday, July 03, 2016
Firemen inspect the site of a suicide car bomb in the Karrada shopping area, in Baghdad. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
Close
2 / 23
Mourners react during a funeral of a victim who was killed in a suicide car bomb in the Karrada shopping area in Baghdad, during the funeral in Najaf, south of Baghdad. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Mourners react during a funeral of a victim who was killed in a suicide car bomb in the Karrada shopping area in Baghdad, during the funeral in Najaf, south of Baghdad. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Sunday, July 03, 2016
Mourners react during a funeral of a victim who was killed in a suicide car bomb in the Karrada shopping area in Baghdad, during the funeral in Najaf, south of Baghdad. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
3 / 23
Civilians carry the body of a victim killed in a suicide car bomb in the Karrada shopping area, in Baghdad. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Civilians carry the body of a victim killed in a suicide car bomb in the Karrada shopping area, in Baghdad. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Reuters / Sunday, July 03, 2016
Civilians carry the body of a victim killed in a suicide car bomb in the Karrada shopping area, in Baghdad. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
Close
4 / 23
Firemen hose down a burning building as civilians gather after a suicide car bomb occurred in the Karrada shopping area in Baghdad. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Firemen hose down a burning building as civilians gather after a suicide car bomb occurred in the Karrada shopping area in Baghdad. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Reuters / Sunday, July 03, 2016
Firemen hose down a burning building as civilians gather after a suicide car bomb occurred in the Karrada shopping area in Baghdad. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
Close
5 / 23
People gather at the site of a suicide car bomb in the Karrada shopping area, in Baghdad. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

People gather at the site of a suicide car bomb in the Karrada shopping area, in Baghdad. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Reuters / Sunday, July 03, 2016
People gather at the site of a suicide car bomb in the Karrada shopping area, in Baghdad. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
Close
6 / 23
Firemen hose down a burning building after a suicide car bomb occurred in the Karrada shopping area in Baghdad. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Firemen hose down a burning building after a suicide car bomb occurred in the Karrada shopping area in Baghdad. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Reuters / Sunday, July 03, 2016
Firemen hose down a burning building after a suicide car bomb occurred in the Karrada shopping area in Baghdad. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
Close
7 / 23
People gather at the site of a suicide car bomb in the Karrada shopping area, in Baghdad. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

People gather at the site of a suicide car bomb in the Karrada shopping area, in Baghdad. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Reuters / Sunday, July 03, 2016
People gather at the site of a suicide car bomb in the Karrada shopping area, in Baghdad. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
Close
8 / 23
Mourners carry the coffin of their relative, who was killed in a suicide vehicle bomb in the Karrada shopping area in Baghdad, during the funeral in Najaf, south of Baghdad. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Mourners carry the coffin of their relative, who was killed in a suicide vehicle bomb in the Karrada shopping area in Baghdad, during the funeral in Najaf, south of Baghdad. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Sunday, July 03, 2016
Mourners carry the coffin of their relative, who was killed in a suicide vehicle bomb in the Karrada shopping area in Baghdad, during the funeral in Najaf, south of Baghdad. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
9 / 23
Mourners pray near the coffins of their relatives, who were killed in a suicide vehicle bomb in the Karrada shopping area in Baghdad, during the funeral in Najaf, south of Baghdad. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Mourners pray near the coffins of their relatives, who were killed in a suicide vehicle bomb in the Karrada shopping area in Baghdad, during the funeral in Najaf, south of Baghdad. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Sunday, July 03, 2016
Mourners pray near the coffins of their relatives, who were killed in a suicide vehicle bomb in the Karrada shopping area in Baghdad, during the funeral in Najaf, south of Baghdad. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
10 / 23
Mourners react during a funeral of a victim who was killed in a suicide bombing in the Karrada shopping area in Baghdad. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Mourners react during a funeral of a victim who was killed in a suicide bombing in the Karrada shopping area in Baghdad. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Reuters / Sunday, July 03, 2016
Mourners react during a funeral of a victim who was killed in a suicide bombing in the Karrada shopping area in Baghdad. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
Close
11 / 23
A man lights a candle at the site after a suicide bombing in the Karrada shopping area, in Baghdad. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

A man lights a candle at the site after a suicide bombing in the Karrada shopping area, in Baghdad. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Reuters / Sunday, July 03, 2016
A man lights a candle at the site after a suicide bombing in the Karrada shopping area, in Baghdad. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
Close
12 / 23
Firemen resting at the site after a suicide car bomb attack at the shopping area of Karrada, a largely Shi'ite district, in Baghdad. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Firemen resting at the site after a suicide car bomb attack at the shopping area of Karrada, a largely Shi'ite district, in Baghdad. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Reuters / Monday, July 04, 2016
Firemen resting at the site after a suicide car bomb attack at the shopping area of Karrada, a largely Shi'ite district, in Baghdad. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
Close
13 / 23
Iraqi people and firemen carry charred bodies at the site after a suicide car bomb attack at the shopping area of Karrada, a largely Shi'ite district, in Baghdad. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Iraqi people and firemen carry charred bodies at the site after a suicide car bomb attack at the shopping area of Karrada, a largely Shi'ite district, in Baghdad. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Reuters / Monday, July 04, 2016
Iraqi people and firemen carry charred bodies at the site after a suicide car bomb attack at the shopping area of Karrada, a largely Shi'ite district, in Baghdad. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
Close
14 / 23
A woman reacts at the site after a suicide car bomb attack at the shopping area of Karrada, a largely Shi'ite district, in Baghdad. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

A woman reacts at the site after a suicide car bomb attack at the shopping area of Karrada, a largely Shi'ite district, in Baghdad. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Reuters / Monday, July 04, 2016
A woman reacts at the site after a suicide car bomb attack at the shopping area of Karrada, a largely Shi'ite district, in Baghdad. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
Close
15 / 23
A fireman hoses down a building at the site after a suicide car bomb attack at the shopping area of Karrada, a largely Shi'ite district, in Baghdad. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

A fireman hoses down a building at the site after a suicide car bomb attack at the shopping area of Karrada, a largely Shi'ite district, in Baghdad. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Reuters / Monday, July 04, 2016
A fireman hoses down a building at the site after a suicide car bomb attack at the shopping area of Karrada, a largely Shi'ite district, in Baghdad. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
Close
16 / 23
Women react at the site after a suicide car bomb attack at the shopping area of Karrada, a largely Shi'ite district, in Baghdad. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Women react at the site after a suicide car bomb attack at the shopping area of Karrada, a largely Shi'ite district, in Baghdad. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Reuters / Monday, July 04, 2016
Women react at the site after a suicide car bomb attack at the shopping area of Karrada, a largely Shi'ite district, in Baghdad. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
Close
17 / 23
People search for their relatives at a site after a suicide bomb attack at the shopping area of Karrada, a largely Shi'ite district, in Baghdad. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

People search for their relatives at a site after a suicide bomb attack at the shopping area of Karrada, a largely Shi'ite district, in Baghdad. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Reuters / Monday, July 04, 2016
People search for their relatives at a site after a suicide bomb attack at the shopping area of Karrada, a largely Shi'ite district, in Baghdad. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
Close
18 / 23
Women react at the site after a suicide car bomb attack at the shopping area of Karrada, a largely Shi'ite district, in Baghdad. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Women react at the site after a suicide car bomb attack at the shopping area of Karrada, a largely Shi'ite district, in Baghdad. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Reuters / Monday, July 04, 2016
Women react at the site after a suicide car bomb attack at the shopping area of Karrada, a largely Shi'ite district, in Baghdad. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
Close
19 / 23
People search for their relatives at a site after a suicide bomb attack at the shopping area of Karrada, a largely Shi'ite district, in Baghdad. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

People search for their relatives at a site after a suicide bomb attack at the shopping area of Karrada, a largely Shi'ite district, in Baghdad. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Reuters / Monday, July 04, 2016
People search for their relatives at a site after a suicide bomb attack at the shopping area of Karrada, a largely Shi'ite district, in Baghdad. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
Close
20 / 23
People inspect the site after a suicide car bomb attack at the shopping area of Karrada, a largely Shi'ite district, in Baghdad. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

People inspect the site after a suicide car bomb attack at the shopping area of Karrada, a largely Shi'ite district, in Baghdad. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Reuters / Monday, July 04, 2016
People inspect the site after a suicide car bomb attack at the shopping area of Karrada, a largely Shi'ite district, in Baghdad. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
Close
21 / 23
People inspect the site after a suicide car bomb attack at the shopping area of Karrada, a largely Shi'ite district, in Baghdad. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

People inspect the site after a suicide car bomb attack at the shopping area of Karrada, a largely Shi'ite district, in Baghdad. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Reuters / Monday, July 04, 2016
People inspect the site after a suicide car bomb attack at the shopping area of Karrada, a largely Shi'ite district, in Baghdad. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
Close
22 / 23
A girl walks past the site after a suicide car bomb attack at the shopping area of Karrada, a largely Shi'ite district, in Baghdad. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

A girl walks past the site after a suicide car bomb attack at the shopping area of Karrada, a largely Shi'ite district, in Baghdad. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Reuters / Monday, July 04, 2016
A girl walks past the site after a suicide car bomb attack at the shopping area of Karrada, a largely Shi'ite district, in Baghdad. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
Close
23 / 23
View Again
View Next
Farewell Farage

Farewell Farage

Next Slideshows

Farewell Farage

Farewell Farage

The leader of the insurgent right-wing UK Independence Party is stepping down after realizing his ambition to win a vote for Britain to leave the EU.

Jul 04 2016
Bangladesh hostage crisis

Bangladesh hostage crisis

Islamic gunmen shouting "Allahu Akbar" attacked an upscale cafe in the Bangladeshi capital, killing 20 foreigners inside, before police stormed the building and...

Jul 02 2016
Pictures of the month: June

Pictures of the month: June

Our top photos from the last month.

Jul 01 2016
Inside Falluja after Islamic State

Inside Falluja after Islamic State

Government forces recapture first Iraqi city to fall to Islamic State.

Jul 01 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

California's scorched landscape

California's scorched landscape

The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Puerto Rico in the dark

Puerto Rico in the dark

Much of the island remains without electricity or running water three weeks after Maria's landfall.

Thousands flee wildfires in California

Thousands flee wildfires in California

Hundreds of residents are missing in what is now the most lethal wildfire event in California's history.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast