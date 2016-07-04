Islamic State strikes Baghdad

People inspect the site of a suicide car bomb in the Karrada shopping area, in Baghdad, Iraq. The death toll from a suicide bombing in a Baghdad shopping district has risen to over 150, fueling calls for security forces to crack down on Islamic State...more

People inspect the site of a suicide car bomb in the Karrada shopping area, in Baghdad, Iraq. The death toll from a suicide bombing in a Baghdad shopping district has risen to over 150, fueling calls for security forces to crack down on Islamic State sleeper cells blamed for one of the worst ever single bombings in Iraq. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Close