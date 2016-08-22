Islamic State's last stand in Sirte
A fighter from Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government aims his weapon during a battle with Islamic State fighters in Sirte, Libya. REUTERS/Hani Amara
A Libyan man checks a building used by the Islamic State fighters after it was captured by Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government, in Sirte, Libya. REUTERS/Hani Amara
Fighters from Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government take position during a battle with Islamic State fighters in Sirte, Libya. REUTERS/Hani Amara
Empty cells are seen in a house which, according to fighters of Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government, were used by Islamic State as prison, in Sirte, Libya. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Medics treat a fighter from Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government who was injured during a battle with Islamic State fighters in Sirte, Libya. REUTERS/Hani Amara
A fighter from Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government fires a weapon during a battle with Islamic State fighters in Sirte, Libya. The Arabic writing reads, "A sniper is ahead of you." REUTERS/Hani Amara
Fighters from Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government take cover during a battle with Islamic State fighters in Sirte, Libya. REUTERS/Hani Amara
A view of the scene following a car bomb attack in al-Gharbiat in Sirte, Libya August 18, 2016. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny
Smoke rises during a battle between Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government and Islamic State fighters in neighborhood Number Two in Sirte, Libya August 16, 2016. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny
Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government fire a shell at Islamic State fighters' positions in Sirte, Libya August 15, 2016. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny
A wounded fighter from Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government, who was injured during a battle with Islamic State fighters, receives treatment in a field hospital in Sirte, Libya August 16, 2016. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny
A fighter of Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government looks through a pair of binoculars during a battle with Islamic State fighters in Sirte, Libya August 15, 2016. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny
Fighters of Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government hold their weapons as they patrol during a battle with Islamic State fighters in Sirte, Libya August 15, 2016. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny
Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government receive ammunitions for their tank during a battle with Islamic State fighters in neighborhood Number Two in Sirte, Libya August 16, 2016. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny
Fighters of Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government hold their weapons as they patrol during a battle with Islamic State fighters in Sirte, Libya August 15, 2016. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny
Fighters ride a pickup truck as smoke rises during a battle with Islamic State fighters in neighborhood Number Two in Sirte, Libya August 16, 2016. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny
A fighter of Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government holds his weapon as he patrols during a battle with Islamic State fighters in Sirte, Libya August 15, 2016. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny
Fighters of Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government rest during a battle with Islamic State fighters in Sirte, Libya August 15, 2016. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny
Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government fire an artillery cannon at Islamic State fighters' positions in Sirte, Libya August 15, 2016. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny
