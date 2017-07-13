Islamic State's weapons of war
Vehicles used for suicide car bombings, made by Islamic State militants, are seen at Federal Police headquarters after being confiscated in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
A tank gun hidden inside a truck, made by Islamic State militants, to avoid attack from planes is seen at Federal Police headquarters after being confiscated in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Vehicles used for suicide car bombings, made by Islamic State militants, are seen at Federal Police headquarters after being confiscated in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
A vehicle used for suicide car bombings, made by Islamic State militants, is seen at Federal Police headquarters after being confiscated in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Vehicles used for suicide car bombings, made by Islamic State militants, are seen at Federal Police headquarters after being confiscated in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Vehicles used for suicide car bombings, made by Islamic State militants, are seen at Federal Police headquarters after being confiscated in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Vehicles used for suicide car bombings, made by Islamic State militants, are seen at Federal Police headquarters after being confiscated in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Vehicles used for suicide car bombings, made by Islamic State militants, are seen at Federal Police headquarters after being confiscated in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Vehicles used for suicide car bombings, made by Islamic State militants, are seen at Federal Police headquarters after being confiscated in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Vehicles used for suicide car bombings, made by Islamic State militants, are seen at Federal Police headquarters after being confiscated in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Vehicles used for suicide car bombings, made by Islamic State militants, are seen at Federal Police headquarters after being confiscated in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Vehicles used for suicide car bombings, made by Islamic State militants, are seen at Federal Police headquarters after being confiscated in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Vehicles used for suicide car bombings, made by Islamic State militants, are seen at Federal Police headquarters after being confiscated in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
A member of Federal Police walks near vehicles used for suicide car bombings, made by Islamic State militants, at Federal Police headquarters after being confiscated in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Vehicles used for suicide car bombings, made by Islamic State militants, are seen at Federal Police headquarters after being confiscated in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Vehicles used for suicide car bombings, made by Islamic State militants, are seen at Federal Police headquarters after being confiscated in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
A tank gun hidden inside a truck, made by Islamic State militants, to avoid attack from planes are seen at Federal Police headquarters after being confiscated in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
A member of Federal Police inspects vehicles used for suicide car bombings, made by Islamic State militants, at Federal Police headquarters after being confiscated in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Vehicles used for suicide car bombings, made by Islamic State militants, are seen at Federal Police headquarters after being confiscated in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Next Slideshows
Inside estate of Gambia's exiled former leader
Gambia's new government sifts through champagne bottles and silver platters, seeking millions in looted assets on exiled former leader Yahya Jammeh's sprawling...
Trump in Paris
President Trump arrives in the French capital at the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron.
Brazil's ex-President Lula sentenced for corruption
Former Brazilian leader Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, a top contender to win next year's presidential election, was convicted on corruption charges and sentenced...
MORE IN PICTURES
Inside estate of Gambia's exiled former leader
Gambia's new government sifts through champagne bottles and silver platters, seeking millions in looted assets on exiled former leader Yahya Jammeh's sprawling estates.
Best of Tour de France
Highlights from all the stages of the Tour de France.
Trump in Paris
President Trump arrives in the French capital at the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron.
Brazil's ex-President Lula sentenced for corruption
Former Brazilian leader Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, a top contender to win next year's presidential election, was convicted on corruption charges and sentenced to nearly 10 years in prison.
Running of the bulls
Highlights from the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain.
Nobel laureate Liu Xiaobo dies
Chinese Nobel Peace laureate Liu Xiaobo, jailed in 2009 for "inciting subversion of state power," has died of multiple organ failure after being treated for late-stage liver cancer at age 61, the Chinese government says.
U.S. forces train Down Under
Inside the Talisman Saber joint military exercises between Australia and the United States.
ESPY Awards red carpet
On the red carpet at the 2017 ESPY Awards.