Islamist militants storm Mogadishu hotel
Somali police take position after Islamist group al Shabaab attacked Maka Al-Mukarama hotel in the capital Mogadishu, March 27, 2015. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
An injured man walks away from the scene after Islamist group al Shabaab attacked Maka Al-Mukarama hotel in the capital Mogadishu, March 27, 2015. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Guests make their ways to the roof as they escape from Maka Al-Mukarama hotel during an attack by Somali Islamist group al Shabaab in Mogadishu, March 27, 2015. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
A Somali policeman runs to position after Islamist group al Shabaab attacked Maka Al-Mukarama hotel in Mogadishu, March 27, 2015. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Residents evacuate an injured boy after Islamist group al Shabaab attacked Maka Al-Mukarama hotel in Mogadishu, March 27, 2015. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Residents evacuate an injured boy after Islamist group al Shabaab attacked Maka Al-Mukarama hotel in Mogadishu, March 27, 2015. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Somali police hold their weapons as they walk outside the Maka Al-Mukarama hotel during an Islamist group al Shabaab attack in the capital Mogadishu, March 27, 2015. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
A Somali policeman takes position after Islamist group al Shabaab attacked Maka Al-Mukarama hotel in Mogadishu, March 27, 2015. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Somalia police evacuate an injured woman after Islamist group al Shabaab attacked Maka Al-Mukarama hotel in Mogadishu, March 27, 2015. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Somali police hold their positions after Islamist group al Shabaab attacked Maka Al-Mukarama hotel in Mogadishu, March 27, 2015. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Somali government police secure Maka Al-Mukarama hotel during an attack by Islamist group al Shabaab in Mogadishu, March 27, 2015. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
