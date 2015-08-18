Island of migrants

A dinghy overcrowded with Syrian refugees drifts in the Aegean sea between Turkey and Greece after its motor broke down off the Greek island of Kos, August 11, 2015. The Greek island of Kos has been overwhelmed in recent weeks by migrants and...more

A dinghy overcrowded with Syrian refugees drifts in the Aegean sea between Turkey and Greece after its motor broke down off the Greek island of Kos, August 11, 2015. The Greek island of Kos has been overwhelmed in recent weeks by migrants and refugees trying to enter the EU. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

