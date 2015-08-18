Island of migrants
A dinghy overcrowded with Syrian refugees drifts in the Aegean sea between Turkey and Greece after its motor broke down off the Greek island of Kos, August 11, 2015. The Greek island of Kos has been overwhelmed in recent weeks by migrants and...more
A Syrian refugee swims towards a beach as others are seen on a dinghy whose engine broke down a few hundred metres from the shore of the Greek island of Kos after crossing over from Turkey, August 17, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A Syrian refugee holds her child in her arms as she sits in the port of the Greek island of Kos waiting to be registered and move with her family to the "Eleftherios Venizelos" vessel, August 15, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
An Iranian migrant cries next to his son and wife moments after a small group of exhausted migrants from Iran arrive by paddling an engineless dinghy from the Turkish coast (seen in the background) at a beach on the Greek island of Kos, August 15,...more
Syrian men form a safety passage for women following clashes during a registration procedure in the national stadium of the Greek island of Kos, August 11, 2015. REUTERS/ Yannis Behrakis
Migrants line up to receive sandwiches offered by volunteers of the organisation "Solidarity Kos" outside Captain Elias, a derelict hotel where migrants find shelter on the Greek island of Kos, August 17, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A migrant child from Pakistan plays with a ball as another migrant sleeps at the terrace of a deserted hotel on the Greek island of Kos, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Migrants and refugees with temporary documents wait for a ferry to take them to Athens at the port of the Greek island of Kos, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Migrants and refugees with temporary documents wait for a ferry to take them to Athens at the port of the Greek island of Kos, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Migrants from Pakistan rest in a field on the Greek island of Kos, August 16, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Refugees and migrants rest after disembarking from a Greek ferry arriving from the island of Kos in the port of Piraeus near Athens, August 15, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Migrants aboard a dinghy sail off for the Greek island of Kos from the southern Turkish coastal town of Bodrum, Turkey, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Pakistani, Iranian and Afghani migrants scuffle outside the police station of the city of Kos over priority at a registration queue on the Greek island of Kos, August 15, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A migrant woman from Afghanistan holds her baby inside a room in "Captain Elias", a derelict hotel on the Greek island of Kos, August 16, 2015. Hundreds of migrants fleeing conflict and poverty in the Middle East and Asia have found temporary refuge...more
Migrants sit on the balconies of "Captain Elias", a derelict hotel on the Greek island of Kos, August 16, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A young boy looks through a fence as migrants and refugees with temporary documents wait for a ferry to take them to Athens at the port of the Greek island of Kos, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A tourist offers water to Iranian migrants as they arrive by paddling an engineless dinghy from the Turkish coast (seen in the background) at a beach on the Greek island of Kos, August 15, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A migrant boy from Afghanistan writes on a terrace wall at "Captain Elias", a derelict hotel on the Greek island of Kos, August 16, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A Syrian refugee holds his daughter off a dinghy as they arrive at a beach on the Greek island of Kos after crossing a part of the Aegean sea from Turkey to Greece, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Migrants and refugees with temporary documents wait for a ferry to take them to Athens at the port of the Greek island of Kos, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A Syrian refugee is helped by another refugee after the engine of the dinghy they were onboard broke down, a few hundred metres from the shore of the Greek island of Kos after crossing over from Turkey, August 17, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A Syrian refugee child pauses moments after arriving at a beach on the Greek island of Kos after crossing a part of the Aegean sea from Turkey to Greece on a dinghy, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Exhausted Iranian migrants call for help as they paddle an engineless dinghy approaching the Greek island of Kos, August 15, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A migrant woman hugs her children, moments after arriving on a dinghy on the Greek island of Kos, August 18, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Next Slideshows
Ballerinas of Crackland
Girls from Sao Paulo's "Crackland" neighborhood learn to jump and plie to escape their impoverished favela.
Iowa fairground politics
Political candidates hit the soapbox at the Iowa State Fair.
Arctic views
Vistas from inside the Arctic circle.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.