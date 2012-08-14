Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Aug 14, 2012 | 3:10pm EDT

Islands of fire

<p>A forest fire is seen on a hill as a fire engine speeds past in the Vilaflor municipality, on the southern part of Spanish Canary Islands of Tenerife, July 18, 2012. REUTERS/Santiago Ferrero </p>

A forest fire is seen on a hill as a fire engine speeds past in the Vilaflor municipality, on the southern part of Spanish Canary Islands of Tenerife, July 18, 2012. REUTERS/Santiago Ferrero

Tuesday, August 14, 2012

A forest fire is seen on a hill as a fire engine speeds past in the Vilaflor municipality, on the southern part of Spanish Canary Islands of Tenerife, July 18, 2012. REUTERS/Santiago Ferrero

Close
1 / 15
<p>A burned traffic sign is seen in El Guro after a wild fire burned the area on the Spanish Canary Island of La Gomera August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Santiago Ferrero </p>

A burned traffic sign is seen in El Guro after a wild fire burned the area on the Spanish Canary Island of La Gomera August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Santiago Ferrero

Tuesday, August 14, 2012

A burned traffic sign is seen in El Guro after a wild fire burned the area on the Spanish Canary Island of La Gomera August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Santiago Ferrero

Close
2 / 15
<p>People stand on the road next a forest as it fire burns out of control in the Vilaflor municipality in the southern part of Tenerife island, a part of Spain's Canary Islands July 16, 2012. REUTERS/Santiago Ferrero </p>

People stand on the road next a forest as it fire burns out of control in the Vilaflor municipality in the southern part of Tenerife island, a part of Spain's Canary Islands July 16, 2012. REUTERS/Santiago Ferrero

Tuesday, August 14, 2012

People stand on the road next a forest as it fire burns out of control in the Vilaflor municipality in the southern part of Tenerife island, a part of Spain's Canary Islands July 16, 2012. REUTERS/Santiago Ferrero

Close
3 / 15
<p>Houses in Valle Gran Rey are surrounded by burned areas after a wild fire devastated the area on the Spanish Canary Island of La Gomera August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Santiago Ferrero</p>

Houses in Valle Gran Rey are surrounded by burned areas after a wild fire devastated the area on the Spanish Canary Island of La Gomera August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Santiago Ferrero

Tuesday, August 14, 2012

Houses in Valle Gran Rey are surrounded by burned areas after a wild fire devastated the area on the Spanish Canary Island of La Gomera August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Santiago Ferrero

Close
4 / 15
<p>A man looks at the remains of his house after a wild fire devastated it on the Spanish Canary Island of La Gomera August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Santiago Ferrero</p>

A man looks at the remains of his house after a wild fire devastated it on the Spanish Canary Island of La Gomera August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Santiago Ferrero

Tuesday, August 14, 2012

A man looks at the remains of his house after a wild fire devastated it on the Spanish Canary Island of La Gomera August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Santiago Ferrero

Close
5 / 15
<p>People rest at San Sebastian de la Gomera port after being evacuated from Valle Gran Rey on the Spanish Canary Island of La Gomera August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Santiago Ferrero </p>

People rest at San Sebastian de la Gomera port after being evacuated from Valle Gran Rey on the Spanish Canary Island of La Gomera August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Santiago Ferrero

Tuesday, August 14, 2012

People rest at San Sebastian de la Gomera port after being evacuated from Valle Gran Rey on the Spanish Canary Island of La Gomera August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Santiago Ferrero

Close
6 / 15
<p>A forest fire burns out of control in the Vilaflor municipality in the southern part of Tenerife island, a part of Spain's Canary Islands July 16, 2012. REUTERS/Santiago Ferrero </p>

A forest fire burns out of control in the Vilaflor municipality in the southern part of Tenerife island, a part of Spain's Canary Islands July 16, 2012. REUTERS/Santiago Ferrero

Tuesday, August 14, 2012

A forest fire burns out of control in the Vilaflor municipality in the southern part of Tenerife island, a part of Spain's Canary Islands July 16, 2012. REUTERS/Santiago Ferrero

Close
7 / 15
<p>People disembark from a ferry after being evacuated from Valle Gran Rey at San Sebastian de la Gomera port on the Spanish Canary Island of La Gomera August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Santiago Ferrero</p>

People disembark from a ferry after being evacuated from Valle Gran Rey at San Sebastian de la Gomera port on the Spanish Canary Island of La Gomera August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Santiago Ferrero

Tuesday, August 14, 2012

People disembark from a ferry after being evacuated from Valle Gran Rey at San Sebastian de la Gomera port on the Spanish Canary Island of La Gomera August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Santiago Ferrero

Close
8 / 15
<p>People and their pets evacuated from their homes due to a forest fire rest at the Ruiz de Padron school in San Sebastian de la Gomera on the Spanish Canary Island of La Gomera August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Santiago Ferrero </p>

People and their pets evacuated from their homes due to a forest fire rest at the Ruiz de Padron school in San Sebastian de la Gomera on the Spanish Canary Island of La Gomera August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Santiago Ferrero

Tuesday, August 14, 2012

People and their pets evacuated from their homes due to a forest fire rest at the Ruiz de Padron school in San Sebastian de la Gomera on the Spanish Canary Island of La Gomera August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Santiago Ferrero

Close
9 / 15
<p>A man looks at the remains of his house after a wild fire devastated it on the Spanish Canary Island of La Gomera August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Santiago Ferrero </p>

A man looks at the remains of his house after a wild fire devastated it on the Spanish Canary Island of La Gomera August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Santiago Ferrero

Tuesday, August 14, 2012

A man looks at the remains of his house after a wild fire devastated it on the Spanish Canary Island of La Gomera August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Santiago Ferrero

Close
10 / 15
<p>Firefighters work to put out a fire in the forest area of La Cumbre, near Santiago del Teide, Spanish Canary island of Tenerife, August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Santiago Ferrero </p>

Firefighters work to put out a fire in the forest area of La Cumbre, near Santiago del Teide, Spanish Canary island of Tenerife, August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Santiago Ferrero

Tuesday, August 14, 2012

Firefighters work to put out a fire in the forest area of La Cumbre, near Santiago del Teide, Spanish Canary island of Tenerife, August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Santiago Ferrero

Close
11 / 15
<p>A general view of the town of Valle Gran Rey is seen after a wild fire devastated the area on the Spanish Canary Island of La Gomera August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Santiago Ferrero </p>

A general view of the town of Valle Gran Rey is seen after a wild fire devastated the area on the Spanish Canary Island of La Gomera August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Santiago Ferrero

Tuesday, August 14, 2012

A general view of the town of Valle Gran Rey is seen after a wild fire devastated the area on the Spanish Canary Island of La Gomera August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Santiago Ferrero

Close
12 / 15
<p>A firefighter tries to control a wildfire outside the village of Torremanzanas, near the Spanish town of Alicante, eastern Spain, August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

A firefighter tries to control a wildfire outside the village of Torremanzanas, near the Spanish town of Alicante, eastern Spain, August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Tuesday, August 14, 2012

A firefighter tries to control a wildfire outside the village of Torremanzanas, near the Spanish town of Alicante, eastern Spain, August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
13 / 15
<p>A plane drops water on a wildfire outside the village of Torremanzanas, near the Spanish town of Alicante, eastern Spain, August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

A plane drops water on a wildfire outside the village of Torremanzanas, near the Spanish town of Alicante, eastern Spain, August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Tuesday, August 14, 2012

A plane drops water on a wildfire outside the village of Torremanzanas, near the Spanish town of Alicante, eastern Spain, August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
14 / 15
<p>A man cycles past a Spanish Civil Guard patrol car as a forest fire burns out of control in the Vilaflor municipality on the southern part of Tenerife island, of Spain's Canary Islands July 17, 2012. REUTERS/Santiago Ferrero </p>

A man cycles past a Spanish Civil Guard patrol car as a forest fire burns out of control in the Vilaflor municipality on the southern part of Tenerife island, of Spain's Canary Islands July 17, 2012. REUTERS/Santiago Ferrero

Tuesday, August 14, 2012

A man cycles past a Spanish Civil Guard patrol car as a forest fire burns out of control in the Vilaflor municipality on the southern part of Tenerife island, of Spain's Canary Islands July 17, 2012. REUTERS/Santiago Ferrero

Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
Quakes hit Iran

Quakes hit Iran

Next Slideshows

Quakes hit Iran

Quakes hit Iran

The aftermath of two powerful quakes in northwest Iran.

Aug 15 2012
London closing ceremony

London closing ceremony

Our best photos from the closing ceremony of the London Olympics.

Aug 13 2012
Olympic best

Olympic best

Our top photos from the London 2012 Olympic Games.

Aug 12 2012
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos of the week.

Aug 10 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast