Pictures | Thu Apr 24, 2014 | 4:45pm EDT

Islands of ice

<p>The B-31 Iceberg is seen after separating from a rift in Antarctica's Pine Island Glacier. Scientists are monitoring an unusually large iceberg - roughly six times the size of Manhattan - that broke off from an Antarctic glacier last year and is heading into the open ocean, although not in an area heavily navigated by ships. REUTERS/NASA Earth Observatory/Holli Riebeek</p>

<p>Icebergs float in a fjord near the south Greenland town of Narsaq, July 28, 2009. REUTERS/Bob Strong</p>

<p>Adelie penguins stand atop ice near the French station at Dumont d&rsquo;Urville in East Antarctica, January 22, 2010. REUTERS/Pauline Askin</p>

<p>Icebergs are reflected in the calm waters at the mouth of the Jakobshavn ice fjord near Ilulissat, May 15, 2007. REUTERS/Bob Strong</p>

<p>An iceberg floats in a fjord near the town of Kulusuk in eastern Greenland, August 2, 2009. REUTERS/Bob Strong</p>

<p>Wildflowers bloom on a hill overlooking a fjord filled with icebergs near the south Greenland town of Narsaq, July 27, 2009. REUTERS/Bob Strong</p>

<p>A whale dives into sea off the coast of Greenland's capital Nuuk, October 17, 2012. REUTERS/Alistair Scrutton</p>

<p>A deep blue iceberg floats in a fjord south of Tasiilaq in eastern Greenland, August 2, 2009. REUTERS/Bob Strong</p>

<p>Icebergs are reflected in the calm waters at the mouth of the Jakobshavn ice fjord near Ilulissat, May 15, 2007. REUTERS/Bob Strong</p>

<p>A large iceberg is seen on the edge of a morning fog over Frobisher Bay, Nunavut in the Canadian Arctic, August 21, 2009. REUTERS/Andy Clark</p>

<p>The small town of Ilulissat in Greenland, August 16, 2007. REUTERS/Michael Kappeler/Pool</p>

<p>Icebergs float in the calm waters of a fjord, south of Tasiilaq in eastern Greenland, August 4, 2009. REUTERS/Bob Strong</p>

<p>Icebergs crowd the mouth of the Jakobshavn ice fjord near Ilulissat, May 15, 2007. REUTERS/Bob Strong</p>

<p>A large iceberg melts into jagged edges as it floats in Eriks Fjord near the town of Narsarsuaq in southern Greenland, July 26, 2009. REUTERS/Bob Strong</p>

<p>An iceberg seen near Cape Spear, Newfoundland, May 31, 2012, is one of many that has attracted early tourists to Canada's most eastern province this year. Icebergs break off glaciers in Greenland and Baffin Bay and drift south to the Grand Banks along a route known as Iceberg Alley. REUTERS/Greg Locke</p>

<p>A large iceberg floats in Eriks Fjord near the town of Narsarsuaq in southern Greenland, July 26, 2009. REUTERS/Bob Strong</p>

<p>An iceberg floats in the sea ice near the town of Uummannaq in western Greenland, March 18, 2010. REUTERS/Svebor Kranjc</p>

<p>A large iceberg floats in Eriks Fjord near the town of Narsarsuaq in southern Greenland, July 26, 2009. REUTERS/Bob Strong</p>

<p>An iceberg floats in the sea ice near the town of Uummannaq in western Greenland, March 18, 2010. REUTERS/Svebor Kranjc</p>

<p>A boat carrying tourists speeds past an iceberg south of Tasiilaq in eastern Greenland, August 2, 2009. REUTERS/Bob Strong</p>

<p>Surfers paddle past icebergs covered in ash from the Grimsvotn volcano eruption, in the glacier lagoon at the base of Vatnajokull, Iceland, May 26, 2011. REUTERS/Ingolfur Juliusson</p>

<p>Icebergs are reflected in the waters of Eriks Fjord near the town of Narsarsuaq in southern Greenland, July 26, 2009. REUTERS/Bob Strong</p>

<p>Birds perch on top of icebergs covered in volcanic ash from the eruption of the Grimsvotn volcano float in a glacial lagoon below the Vatnajokull Glacier in Iceland, May 27, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>The Canadian Coast Guard icebreaker Henry Larsen is pictured in Allen Bay in Resolute, Nunavut, August 25, 2010. REUTERS/Chris Wattie</p>

<p>An iceberg floats near a harbour in the town of Kulusuk, east Greenland, August 1, 2009. REUTERS/Bob Strong</p>

<p>Icebergs covered in volcanic ash from the eruption of the Grimsvotn volcano float in a glacial lagoon below the Vatnajokull Glacier in Iceland, May 27, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Icebergs are reflected in the waters of Eriks Fjord near the town of Narsarsuaq in southern Greenland, July 26, 2009. REUTERS/Bob Strong</p>

