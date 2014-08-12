Isolation ward
A Czech military personnel wearing protective gear takes part in a drill in the Biological Defence Centre, a specialized medical institution ensuring complete biological defense, in the village of Techonin, Czech Republic August 11,...more
Protective suits hang in the quarantine station for patients with infectious diseases at the Charite hospital in Berlin August 11, 2014. The sign reads: "Do Not Enter. Infectious Diseases. No Trespassing!" REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Ward physician Thomas Klotzkowski wears a protective suit at the quarantine station for patients with infectious diseases at the Charite hospital in Berlin August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A Czech military personnel takes part in a drill with a dummy in the Biological Defence Centre in the village of Techonin August 11, 2014. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Ward physician Thomas Klotzkowski stands in a sick unit at the quarantine station at the Charite hospital in Berlin August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Czech military personnel take part in a drill with a dummy in the Biological Defence Centre in the village of Techonin August 11, 2014. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Doctor for tropical medicine Florian Steiner (R) and ward physician Thomas Klotzkowski stand in a disinfection chamber after cleaning their protective suits at the quarantine station at the Charite hospital in Berlin August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas...more
Doctor for tropical medicine Florian Steiner is sprayed with disinfectant at the quarantine station at the Charite hospital in Berlin August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Doctor for tropical medicine Florian Steiner (R) and ward physician Thomas Klotzkowski stand in a disinfection chamber after cleaning their protective suits at the quarantine station at the Charite hospital in Berlin August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas...more
A Czech military personnel takes part in a drill with a dummy in the Biological Defence Centre in the village of Techonin August 11, 2014. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Doctor for tropical medicine Florian Steiner wears a protective suit as he leaves a laboratory at the quarantine station at the Charite hospital in Berlin August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A Czech military personnel takes part in a drill with a dummy in the Biological Defence Centre in the village of Techonin August 11, 2014. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Doctor for tropical medicine Florian Steiner wears a protective suit as looks through a microscope at the quarantine station at the Charite hospital in Berlin August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Doctor for tropical medicine Florian Steiner demonstrates the testing of a blood sample at the quarantine station at the Charite hospital in Berlin August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Doctor for tropical medicine Florian Steiner (R) and ward physician Thomas Klotzkowski step out of a disinfection chamber after cleaning their protective suits, at the Charite hospital in Berlin August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Senior Matron Breda Athan demonstrates putting on a protective suit which would be used if it becomes necessary to treat patients suffering from Ebola, in a high level isolation unit in the High Secure Infectious Disease Unit at The Royal Free...more
Senior Matron Breda Athan puts away a protective suit at The Royal Free Hospital in London August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Senior Matron Breda Athan demonstrates putting on a protective suit at The Royal Free Hospital in London August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A sign is seen in a high level isolation unit in the High Secure Infectious Disease Unit at The Royal Free Hospital in London August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
The high level isolation unit is seen at The Royal Free Hospital in London August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Ward physician Thomas Klotzkowski (L) and doctor for tropical medicine Florian Steiner wearing protective suits, stand in a sick unit at the quarantine station at the Charite hospital in Berlin August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Czech military personnel wearing protective gear take part in a drill with a dummy in the Biological Defence Centre in the village of Techonin August 11, 2014. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Protective gear hangs on hooks in the Biological Defence Centre in the village of Techonin August 11, 2014. REUTERS/David W Cerny
