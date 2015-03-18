Israel decides
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu waves to supporters at the party headquarters in Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Likud party supporters listen to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu deliver a speech in Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Isaac Herzog and Tzipi Livni, co-leaders of Zionist Union, hold up their hands at party headquarters in Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Moshe Kahlon, head of the new centrist party Kulanu (All of Us), waves to supporters at party headquarters in Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Stringer
A photograph of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is seen on the floor with Likud party ballots at Likud party headquarters in Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A Zionist Union party supporter reacts after hearing exit poll results in Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A Zionist Union supporter sleeps while waiting for the appearance of Isaac Herzog at party headquarters in Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Likud party supporters react after hearing exit poll results in Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gestures to supporters at party headquarters in Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A Likud party supporter reacts after hearing exit poll results in Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu waves to supporters at party headquarters in Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Zionist Union party supporters react after hearing exit poll results in Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Supporters of the Joint Arab List react after hearing exit poll results in Nazareth. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Zionist Union chief Isaac Herzog stands on stage after addressing supporters at party headquarters in Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gestures as he arrives to deliver a speech to supporters at party headquarters in Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Ayman Odeh (3rd R), head of the Joint Arab List, reacts with members of the party after exit poll results in Nazareth. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Zionist Union supporters wait for the appearance of Isaac Herzog at party headquarters in Tel Aviv after exit poll results. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Likud party supporters react after hearing exit poll results in Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gestures to supporters at party headquarters in Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Isaac Herzog and Tzipi Livni, co-leaders of Zionist Union, hug after addressing supporters at party headquarters in Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Likud party supporters react after hearing exit poll results in Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Moshe Kahlon, head of the new centrist party Kulanu (All of Us), addresses supporters at party headquarters in Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Stringer
Tzipi Livni, co-leader of Zionist Union, is hugged at party headquarters in Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Likud party supporters react after hearing exit poll results in Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Next Slideshows
Cyclone devastates Vanuatu
The aftermath of Cyclone Pam in the Pacific island nation.
California's starving sea lions
Animal rescue centers are being inundated with stranded, starving sea lion pups from California's coast.
St. Patrick's Day
St. Patrick's Day celebrations around the world.
Power struggle for Libya
Factions fight for control of a splintered Libya.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.