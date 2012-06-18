Israel deports African migrants
South Sudanese refugee Samuel Akue carries suitcases he purchased in a market south Tel Aviv in preparation for his deportation from Israel June 11, 2012. Israel deported a planeload of migrants to South Sudan early on Monday, the first of a series...more
South Sudanese refugee Samuel Akue carries suitcases he purchased in a market south Tel Aviv in preparation for his deportation from Israel June 11, 2012. Israel deported a planeload of migrants to South Sudan early on Monday, the first of a series of weekly repatriation flights intended as a stepping stone to dealing with much greater influxes of migrants from Sudan and Eritrea. About 60,000 Africans have crossed into Israel across its porous border with Egypt in recent years. Israel says the vast majority are job seekers, disputing arguments by humanitarian agencies that they should be considered for asylum. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
African refugees and migrant workers stand in a charity food line in south Tel Aviv June 11, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
African refugees and migrant workers stand in a charity food line in south Tel Aviv June 11, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A Sudanese man shout slogans during a demonstration in Tel Aviv against the deportation of migrants from South Sudan June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A Sudanese man shout slogans during a demonstration in Tel Aviv against the deportation of migrants from South Sudan June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A woman embraces nine-year-old South Sudanese girl Bhakita Koang Gai as she cries before boarding a bus travelling to Ben Gurion airport from Tel Aviv's central bus station June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A woman embraces nine-year-old South Sudanese girl Bhakita Koang Gai as she cries before boarding a bus travelling to Ben Gurion airport from Tel Aviv's central bus station June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A South Sudanese man waves a South Sudanese flag out of a window of a bus travelling to Ben Gurion airport from Tel Aviv's central bus station June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A South Sudanese man waves a South Sudanese flag out of a window of a bus travelling to Ben Gurion airport from Tel Aviv's central bus station June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Four-year-old South Sudanese girl Nyot Koang Gai looks out from a bus window as a woman writes "I Love You" on it, before its departure to Ben Gurion airport from Tel Aviv's central bus station June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Four-year-old South Sudanese girl Nyot Koang Gai looks out from a bus window as a woman writes "I Love You" on it, before its departure to Ben Gurion airport from Tel Aviv's central bus station June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A South Sudanese boy is lifted as he waves goodbye to his friend on board a bus before its departure to Ben Gurion airport from Tel Aviv's central bus station June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A South Sudanese boy is lifted as he waves goodbye to his friend on board a bus before its departure to Ben Gurion airport from Tel Aviv's central bus station June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A South Sudanese man pushes a trolley with his luggage as he arrives at Ben Gurion airport, near Tel Aviv June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A South Sudanese man pushes a trolley with his luggage as he arrives at Ben Gurion airport, near Tel Aviv June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A South Sudanese woman gestures to other passengers after their plane from Israel arrived at the airport in Juba June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Adriane Ohanesian
A South Sudanese woman gestures to other passengers after their plane from Israel arrived at the airport in Juba June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Adriane Ohanesian
South Sudanese nationals who arrived from Israel walk from their plane at the airport in Juba June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Adriane Ohanesian
South Sudanese nationals who arrived from Israel walk from their plane at the airport in Juba June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Adriane Ohanesian
South Sudanese disembark from a plane that arrived from Israel at the airport in Juba June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Adriane Ohanesian
South Sudanese disembark from a plane that arrived from Israel at the airport in Juba June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Adriane Ohanesian
South Sudanese disembark from a plane from Israel that arrived at the airport in Juba June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Adriane Ohanesian
South Sudanese disembark from a plane from Israel that arrived at the airport in Juba June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Adriane Ohanesian
A South Sudanese woman carries her child as she disembarks from a plane that arrived from Israel at the airport in Juba June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Adriane Ohanesian
A South Sudanese woman carries her child as she disembarks from a plane that arrived from Israel at the airport in Juba June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Adriane Ohanesian
South Sudanese nationals shake hands after arriving from Israel at the airport in Juba, June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Adriane Ohanesian
South Sudanese nationals shake hands after arriving from Israel at the airport in Juba, June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Adriane Ohanesian
A South Sudanese national prepares to board a mini-van after arriving from Israel at the airport in Juba June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Adriane Ohanesian
A South Sudanese national prepares to board a mini-van after arriving from Israel at the airport in Juba June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Adriane Ohanesian
Next Slideshows
Muslim Brotherhood claims victory
Egyptians celebrate the victory of Mohammed Morsy, while Ahmed Shafik's camp insists he led the election by two to four points.
Greece votes
Parties committed to Greece's multi-billion-euro bailout secured a slim parliamentary majority on Sunday.
Rodney King found dead
Rodney King, the black man who came to symbolize racial tensions in the U.S. after his 1991 beating by police led to riots in Los Angeles a year later, was...
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.