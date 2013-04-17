Israel from above
The central city of Netanya on the Mediterranean coast is seen during a flight as part of an aerial show for Israel's Independence Day, marking the 65th anniversary of the creation of the state, April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias
An Israel Air Force C-130 Hercules plane flies over the northern Israeli village of Tirat Ha'Carmel, as part of an aerial show for Israel's Independence Day, marking the 65th anniversary of the creation of the state, April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Nir...more
An Israeli Air Force C-130 Hercules plane flies over a village in southern Israel as part of an aerial show for Israel's Independence Day, marking the 65th anniversary of the creation of the state, April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias
People watch an aerial show by the Israeli Air Force as part of celebrations for Israel's Independence Day, marking the 65th anniversary of the creation of the state, at Tel Aviv port April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Salt formations are seen in this aerial view of the Dead Sea December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Sink holes filled with water are seen in this aerial view of the Dead Sea December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Salt formations are seen in this aerial view of the Dead Sea December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A man-made channel is seen in this aerial view along the shores of the Dead Sea December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A section of a public beach is seen in this aerial view of the Dead Sea December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Boats are seen docked in Herzliya, from an Israeli Air Force plane during an aerial show as part of celebrations for Israel's Independence Day, marking the 65th anniversary of the creation of the state, April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias
An aerial view shows Israelis holding hands as a part of human chain on the road to Jerusalem near Latrun July 25, 2004. REUTERS/Nir Elias
An aerial view shows a concrete wall, part of Israel's controversial security barrier, which separates the West Bank from Israel, in east Jerusalem July 9, 2004. REUTERS/Nir Elias
An aerial view of the old city of Jerusalem with the Dome of the Rock compound in the middle October 10, 2006. REUTERS/Eliana Aponte
Vehicles are almost submerged as deep water causes havoc in Holon near Tel Aviv January 21, 2003. REUTERS/Stringer
An aerial view shows a large demonstration in Ha'medina Square calling for lower living costs and social justice in Tel Aviv September 3, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer
